PodcastsNewsCold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
radio.net
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska

ABC News
NewsTrue Crime
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
  • Introducing 'Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska'
    In the remote town of Ketchikan, Alaska, a beloved doctor is found dead in his home. At first, investigators think he died from a heart attack or by suicide. But when police take a closer look at the scene, clues point to something more ominous: Was Dr. Eric Garcia murdered? In "Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska," Ketchikan police uncover a secret romance, the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in property, and a suspicious character with ties to the porn industry. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays starting July 29. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska

In the remote town of Ketchikan, Alaska, a beloved doctor is found dead in his home. At first, investigators think he died from a heart attack or by suicide. But when police take a closer look at the scene, clues point to something more ominous: Was Dr. Eric Garcia murdered? In "Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska," Ketchikan police uncover a secret romance, the theft of nearly $500,000 of property, and a suspicious character with ties to the porn industry.
NewsTrue Crime

Listen to Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska

