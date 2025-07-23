Introducing 'Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska'

In the remote town of Ketchikan, Alaska, a beloved doctor is found dead in his home. At first, investigators think he died from a heart attack or by suicide. But when police take a closer look at the scene, clues point to something more ominous: Was Dr. Eric Garcia murdered? In "Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska," Ketchikan police uncover a secret romance, the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in property, and a suspicious character with ties to the porn industry. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays starting July 29.