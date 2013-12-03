Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Nightmare Next Door

Podcast Nightmare Next Door
Nightmare Next Door is a true crime show that peels back the peaceful facade of small town America and exposes the dark secrets hidden behind its white-washed p... More
True Crime
Available Episodes

  • Innocence Lost
    In the quaint city of Portage, Indiana, everyone starts pointing fingers when eight-year-old Sarah Paulsen is brutally murdered. Cops wade through hundreds of tips to try and figure out if her killer is a creepy local or a sketchy stranger.Season 3, Episode 8 originally aired on ID on 3/12/2013.Stream full episodes of Nightmare Next Door on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/nightmarenextdoor to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    41:31
  • Last Call
    In late 2007, Jasper, Texas, native Martin Byerly disappears without a trace. Police look into the 58-year-old ladies' man's dance card but can't seem to pin anything on a femme fatal. Then an unlikely tipster helps them learn what happened to Martin.Season 3, Episode 7 originally aired on ID on 1/22/2013.Stream full episodes of Nightmare Next Door on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/nightmarenextdoor to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/21/2023
    41:42
  • Deadly Intentions
    A tight-knit community is stunned when the body of Cynthia Epps is found stuffed into a cabinet in her Buffalo, NY, neighborhood. A clever killer eludes capture for nearly two decades but new technology and dogged detective work put him behind bars.Season 3, Episode 6 originally aired on ID on 1/8/2013.Stream full episodes of Nightmare Next Door on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/nightmarenextdoor to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/14/2023
    41:10
  • Taste of Murder
    When a sip from the office water cooler turns deadly for secretary Julie Williams, detectives are stumped. Who could have had it out for this sweet single mom? Investigators search for the mystery mixologist and are shocked at who they stir up.Season 3, Episode 5 originally aired on ID on 1/15/2013.Stream full episodes of Nightmare Next Door on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/nightmarenextdoor to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/7/2023
    40:53
  • Wrong Way Home
    When 12-year-old Michelle Winter goes missing without a trace, her family doesn't have a clue as to who could have whisked this pre-teen away. Cops have many leads, but it isn't until evidence is linked to the killer that they get their big break.Season 3, Episode 4 originally aired on ID on 1/1/2013.Stream full episodes of Nightmare Next Door on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/nightmarenextdoor to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/31/2023
    40:37

More True Crime podcasts

About Nightmare Next Door

Nightmare Next Door is a true crime show that peels back the peaceful facade of small town America and exposes the dark secrets hidden behind its white-washed picket fences. Nightmare Next Door, the official Nightmare Next Door podcast from ID, dives into each real life murder mystery through first person accounts and unfolds the darkness amidst the colorful backdrop of the town and the characters that live there.


Stream full episodes of Nightmare Next Door on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/nightmarenextdoor to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

