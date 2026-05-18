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107 episodes
- Deep Cover is a true crime show about double lives, from our friends at Pushkin Industries. Their new season, The Family Man, is a story about how families can deceive each other and the lengths we’ll go to to protect our loved ones. Elise and Marissa grew up in a seemingly normal house in the suburbs of St. Louis, but it was a house built on secrets. There were things their father never told them—like how he really made his money. One night, the police showed up, raided their house, and seized boxes of evidence. Hours later, the sisters turned on the TV and saw something surreal: their father in the middle of a police chase. The local news identified him as “The Boonie Hat Bandit”. The girls were stunned. They struggled to accept the truth: Dad had been living a double life. How long had he been lying to them? What had he done? And who, exactly, was their father? Find Deep Cover: The Family Man wherever you get podcasts. If you want to know how the story ends right now, binge the full season by
signing up for a Pushkin+ subscriptions on the Deep Cover show page on Apple Podcasts or at pushkin.fm/plus.
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- If you enjoyed Nightmare Next Door, you may also like Killer Kin, from ID. Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicles a bone-chilling crime, investigating the motive, interviewing family members, and exploring what leads family members to turn against each other—and others. From a set of twins who work together to kill their father to brothers whose criminal lifestyle leads them to turn on each other, these stories are real, raw and disturbing. Killer Kin features direct audio from five hit ID shows: Evil Twins, Evil Kin, Evil Stepmothers, Evil-In-Law, and Blood Relatives. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When John Kowalczyk is shot dead, rumors fly in the quiet town of Vienna, VA. Friends can't imagine who would murder the successful entrepreneur. But as police look into John's inner circle, a web of suspects emerges that has the whole town on edge. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In the quiet suburb of Cordova, Tennessee, Jimmy McClain lives a good life as a local high school teacher and coach. Then early one February morning, police find him dead at home and compile a laundry list of possible suspects, all with strong motives. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When Shelley Nance is stabbed to death, the shocking murder sends the community of Lake Highlands, Texas, into a panic. Friends are stunned as police zero in on her closest friends. What they uncover is jealousy, hate, and a bizarre fatal attraction. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Nightmare Next Door
Nightmare Next Door is a true crime show that peels back the peaceful facade of small town America and exposes the dark secrets hidden behind its white-washed picket fences. Nightmare Next Door, the official Nightmare Next Door podcast from ID, dives into each real life murder mystery through first person accounts and unfolds the darkness amidst the colorful backdrop of the town and the characters that live there. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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