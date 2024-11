S1: E5 – Murder in the Desert, Part 2

Las Cruces, New Mexico was shattered by a triple homicide in 2010. Investigators believed the prime suspect, Gino Ferri, was behind the murders. As Ferri dodged authorities, tension mounted until a risky white-collar crime strategy finally put him behind bars. But even with Ferri in custody, the search for the murder weapon continued. To reach out to the American Homicide team, please email us at [email protected] . See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.