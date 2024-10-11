In the small tourist town of Elephant Butte, New Mexico, a terrifying 911 call describes a woman running naked with a chain around her neck. This episode delves into the gruesome crimes of David Parker Ray, known as the Toy Box Killer, whose horrifying acts left investigators and the community in shock. To reach out to the American Homicide team, please email us at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:20
S1: E5 – Murder in the Desert, Part 2
Las Cruces, New Mexico was shattered by a triple homicide in 2010. Investigators believed the prime suspect, Gino Ferri, was behind the murders. As Ferri dodged authorities, tension mounted until a risky white-collar crime strategy finally put him behind bars. But even with Ferri in custody, the search for the murder weapon continued. To reach out to the American Homicide team, please email us at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:36
S1: E4 – Murder in the Desert, Part 1
Detectives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, uncover a chilling murder scene: three bodies, and all signs pointing to a single suspect. With no physical evidence, and only a threatening voicemail to guide them, investigators face a tense pursuit of justice in this desert mystery. To reach out to the American Homicide team, please email us at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:41
S1: E3 – Abducted in Alburquerque
A bright college student named Yolanda Medina vanished after meeting a mysterious couple only to be found dead days later in Alburquerque. As Detective Tony Lopez investigates, unexpected twists reveal shocking secrets, raising questions about the investigation itself. To reach out to the American Homicide team, please email us at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
29:59
S1: E2 – The Father’s Day Murders, Part 2
In October 2012, Ashley Roybal, 25, was arrested for burglary and stunned investigators by revealing her knowledge of the unsolved 2011 Ortiz family murders. As detectives investigate, they unravel a complex web of new leads and conflicting accounts. To reach out to the American Homicide team, please email us at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
American Homicide explores mysterious and iconic murder cases from all across America. Whether it’s the spacious skies and vast deserts of New Mexico or the backwaters of the Louisiana bayou, these murders are connected to their settings. Journalist Sloane Glass leads you through each crime with interviews from the victim's family and investigators.