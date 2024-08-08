Justin receives his sentence for plotting to kill Tyler. With the legal proceedings in the rearview mirror, Stacey and Tyler look to the future and lean on their community. If you would like to reach out to the Betrayal Team, email us at [email protected] If you’re a man who has experienced sexual abuse or assault, or you know someone who is seeking support, go to 1in6.org. Find a path to a happier, healthier future. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
31:15
S3: E7 – One in Six
Struggling to find community, Tyler connects with actor Anthony Edwards and psychologist David Lisak. Anthony and David are not only survivors of sexual abuse, but leaders of 1in6, an organization that supports men who have experienced sexual abuse and assault. If you would like to reach out to the Betrayal Team, email us at [email protected] If you’re a man who has experienced sexual abuse or assault, or you know someone who is seeking support, go to 1in6.org. Find a path to a happier, healthier future. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:56
S3: E6 – Complexity
With Justin behind bars and Tyler on a path to healing, Stacey’s grief finally comes to the surface. She meets with Jordan Dann to make sense of the mess. Jordan Dann, LP, is a dynamic psychoanalyst, author, teacher, and speaker. She is the author of Somatic Therapy for Healing Trauma and the creator of the Relationship Transformation Method. She is also a faculty member at the Gestalt Associates for Psychotherapy in Manhattan. Jordan is a nationally certified and NYS licensed psychoanalyst in private practice in New York City. You can follow her on Instagram @jordandann. If you would like to reach out to the Betrayal Team, email us at [email protected] If you’re a man who has experienced sexual abuse or assault, or you know someone who is seeking support, go to 1in6.org. Find a path to a happier, healthier future. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
29:55
S3: E5 – The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania vs. Justin Rutherford
Justin goes before the Judge, and Stacey and Tyler face him for the first time since his arrest. Nothing can prepare them for what he says on the stand. If you would like to reach out to the Betrayal Team, email us at [email protected] If you’re a man who has experienced sexual abuse or assault, or you know someone who is seeking support, go to 1in6.org. Find a path to a happier, healthier future. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
37:59
S3: E4 – Him or Me
With Justin behind bars, the Rutherford family tries to move forward. But grief and anxiety loom large. Meanwhile, Justin plots a way out of jail with the help of an unlikely accomplice – his elderly godmother. If you would like to reach out to the Betrayal Team, email us at [email protected] See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In Betrayal Season 3, Stacey Rutherford thought she met her soulmate when she laid eyes on Dr. Justin Rutherford. They fell in love, and it was better than she ever imagined. But this family doctor, beloved father, and cherished husband had dark secrets. He had sworn to do no harm but would resort to any means necessary to save himself.
In Season 2, Ashley Lytton, a suburban mom of three in Utah, faces a life-altering revelation about her husband. His shocking crime not only jeopardizes their safety but thrusts Ashley into a relentless quest for justice and protection for her daughter. Through Ashley's harrowing journey, the season exposes a pervasive issue affecting families nationwide, shedding light on a betrayal that undermines our core values and communities. And make sure to check out Betrayal: A Father's Secret, which follows Ashley's story streaming on Hulu.
In Season 1, we follow Jenifer Faison's journey after discovering her husband Spencer Herron's hidden life. A reality TV producer, Jen moved across the country to be with Spencer, a beloved soccer coach and award-winning teacher in Acworth, Georgia. Their seemingly idyllic seven-year marriage abruptly ended when Spencer was arrested under shocking circumstances. Jenifer's quest for closure leads her to confront the truth about her husband through candid interviews with his victims and other affected women. Through these conversations, Jen begins to heal and reclaim her life from the shadow of betrayal. And make sure to check out Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, which follows Jen's story streaming on Hulu.