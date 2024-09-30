Jan Berry Sandlin talked with Nancy for the upcoming Burden of Guilt docuseries on Paramount Plus. Hear a portion of their conversation in this special bonus episode. You can stream, Burden of Guilt starting February 4th on Paramount Plus. If you would like to reach out to the Burden of Guilt Team, email us at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5:14
S1: Bonus EP 2 - Burden of Guilt the Docuseries
Paramount Plus has turned Burden of Guilt into a docuseries. Nancy Glass talks with Executive Producer Jon Hirsch about the upcoming three-part docuseries. You can stream, Burden of Guilt starting February 4th on Paramount Plus.
8:49
Introducing: Betrayal: Weekly EP 20 - Carmen Rita Wong
Introducing Betrayal: Weekly. In this episode, a deathbed confession altered Carmen's sense of identity. But that revelation was just the beginning. Carmen Rita Wong's memoir Why Didn't You Tell Me? is available now. New episodes of Betrayal: Weekly are out on Thursdays.
46:07
Introducing: American Homicide
Introducing American Homicide. Burden of Guilt host, Nancy Glass, speaks with American Homicide host Sloane Glass about the brand-new podcast. American Homicide explores mysterious and iconic murder cases from across America. Whether it's the spacious skies and vast deserts of New Mexico or the backwaters of the Louisiana Bayou, these murders are connected to their settings. Journalist Sloane Glass leads you through each crime with interviews from the victim's family and investigators. American Homicide S1: E1 – The Father's Day Murders, Part 1 On Father's Day 2011, Cherie Ortiz discovered her parents and brother brutally murdered in their home in the quiet village of El Rancho, New Mexico. In the first episode of American Homicide, journalist Sloane Glass unravels the shocking crime that devastated a close-knit community and ignited a search for answers.
33:21
Introducing — There and Gone: South Street Episode 1
Introducing There and Gone: South Street. On this bonus episode of Burden of Guilt, Nancy Glass invites her colleague and dear friend, Andrea Gunning, to discuss Andrea's latest podcast, There and Gone: South Street. Andrea Gunning is also the host of the hit podcast, Betrayal. Andrea shares her feelings about hosting and reporting on this true crime podcast. There and Gone: Ep 1 — Ghosts How do two adults and a pickup truck disappear from a busy Philadelphia street? That's the question that's baffled law enforcement and the families of Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone for almost 20 years. The FBI called the crime "personal". But who would want to harm Danielle or Richard? And why?
Burden of Guilt tells the harrowing story of Tracyraquel Berns, a woman who has spent the last four decades of her life at the center of one of the most bizarre and disturbing cases in American History. When she was just two years old, her baby brother tragically died. He was only four months old. Tracyraquel grew up believing that her baby brother’s death was the result of a terrible accident. Her family refused to discuss what happened, leaving her suspicious and wanting answers. Years later, Tracyraquel discovered that the death was no accident. Medical records revealed that she was responsible for Matthew’s death. But she was only a young toddler at the time. Could it be true? Or was she simply a scapegoat? Tracyraquel knew in her gut something more sinister was at play. She needed to get to the bottom of what really happened to Matthew. This series explores Tracyraquel’s pursuit of truth, justice, and healing.