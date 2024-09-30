About Burden of Guilt

Burden of Guilt tells the harrowing story of Tracyraquel Berns, a woman who has spent the last four decades of her life at the center of one of the most bizarre and disturbing cases in American History. When she was just two years old, her baby brother tragically died. He was only four months old. Tracyraquel grew up believing that her baby brother’s death was the result of a terrible accident. Her family refused to discuss what happened, leaving her suspicious and wanting answers. Years later, Tracyraquel discovered that the death was no accident. Medical records revealed that she was responsible for Matthew’s death. But she was only a young toddler at the time. Could it be true? Or was she simply a scapegoat? Tracyraquel knew in her gut something more sinister was at play. She needed to get to the bottom of what really happened to Matthew. This series explores Tracyraquel’s pursuit of truth, justice, and healing.