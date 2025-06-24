Things in Utah devolve between Dan and Lynn, and a friendship between them and another couple is permanently compromised after a shocking outburst. My Best Friend's Killer is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Kaitlyn Brown and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Marilyn Hotz. Written and reported by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Utah Domestic Violence Coalition's LINKLine offers 24/7 confidential information, support, resources, referrals, crisis intervention, and safety planning for anyone in Utah affected by domestic violence. To speak with an advocate, call 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Consider supporting The Retired Investigators Guild, which investigates cold cases (many of which are domestic murders): https://www.therig.org/ You can find former investigator Danny Smith's other podcast appearances, his Dickie Floyd Detective Novels, and other information here: ⁠⁠https://dickiefloydnovels.com/unsolved-murders-podcast/⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The police report reveals the full timeline of the day of Lynn's murder. My Best Friend's Killer is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Kaitlyn Brown and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Marilyn Hotz. Written and reported by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Utah Domestic Violence Coalition's LINKLine offers 24/7 confidential information, support, resources, referrals, crisis intervention, and safety planning for anyone in Utah affected by domestic violence. To speak with an advocate, call 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Consider supporting The Retired Investigators Guild, which investigates cold cases (many of which are domestic murders): https://www.therig.org/ You can find former investigator Danny Smith's other podcast appearances, his Dickie Floyd Detective Novels, and other information here: ⁠⁠https://dickiefloydnovels.com/unsolved-murders-podcast/⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Lynn's friends fly to Utah after her murder, and go to her home. My Best Friend's Killer is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Kaitlyn Brown and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Marilyn Hotz. Written and reported by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Utah Domestic Violence Coalition's LINKLine offers 24/7 confidential information, support, resources, referrals, crisis intervention, and safety planning for anyone in Utah affected by domestic violence. To speak with an advocate, call 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Consider supporting The Retired Investigators Guild, which investigates cold cases (many of which are domestic murders): https://www.therig.org/ You can find former investigator Danny Smith's other podcast appearances, his Dickie Floyd Detective Novels, and other information here: ⁠⁠https://dickiefloydnovels.com/unsolved-murders-podcast/⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Lynn and Dan's funerals shed further light on their lives. My Best Friend's Killer is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Kaitlyn Brown and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Marilyn Hotz. Written and reported by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Utah Domestic Violence Coalition's LINKLine offers 24/7 confidential information, support, resources, referrals, crisis intervention, and safety planning for anyone in Utah affected by domestic violence. To speak with an advocate, call 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Consider supporting The Retired Investigators Guild, which investigates cold cases (many of which are domestic murders): https://www.therig.org/ You can find former investigator Danny Smith's other podcast appearances, his Dickie Floyd Detective Novels, and other information here: ⁠⁠https://dickiefloydnovels.com/unsolved-murders-podcast/⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Marilyn discovers something totally unexpected in her emails. My Best Friend's Killer is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Kaitlyn Brown and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Marilyn Hotz. Written and reported by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Utah Domestic Violence Coalition's LINKLine offers 24/7 confidential information, support, resources, referrals, crisis intervention, and safety planning for anyone in Utah affected by domestic violence. To speak with an advocate, call 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Consider supporting The Retired Investigators Guild, which investigates cold cases (many of which are domestic murders): https://www.therig.org/ You can find former investigator Danny Smith's other podcast appearances, his Dickie Floyd Detective Novels, and other information here: ⁠⁠https://dickiefloydnovels.com/unsolved-murders-podcast/⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About My Best Friend's Killer

In a quiet suburb of Utah, a Mormon man killed his wife, before committing suicide. Multiple neighbors described them as a normal couple whom they had never seen quarrel. But this isn't a whodunit. The police investigation never wavered on who committed the crime. The question is, why? Why did the lives of this seemingly normal couple end in such tragic fashion. Finding the answers will take us from Catholic Italian New Jersey to a very non-Mormon lifestyle in Los Angeles to a funeral in Florida. And we'll learn the answers from many woman, living around the country, all of whom felt like they were the victim's best friend. This is My Best Friend's Killer.