Horror in Hotel Rooms | 2

Nobody knows when 16-year-old Marina Ralph entered room 334 of an Extended Stay hotel in Florida, or what happened to her while there. What we do know is that Marina was terrified of something. The only person who might have known what happened to her was a friend she met at school — but now, both girls are dead.NOTE: This episode was updated on Jan. 6, 2023, to reflect new developments in the case of Barbara Lechler's granddaughter, Ivy.Human trafficking help and resourcesIf you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also get more information and submit a tip on the NHTRC website.If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.Parents and caregivers of children who have been victims of sex or labor trafficking can find help and resources through the Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crimes. If you have information on the disappearance of Sophie Reeder or any other case you've heard in this podcast, contact Crime Stoppers USA at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.