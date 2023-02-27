Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Felonious Florida
Wondery | Sun Sentinel
True CrimeHistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
Available Episodes

  • Where All the Sad Girls Go | 6
    William Foster goes from pimping his high school sweetheart to building one of Florida’s largest trafficking empires. His fortune is made off dozens of girls — some of them underage — stripping and selling themselves for sex. But a monster hurricane off the coast of Florida would threaten to bring it all down. Plus, the search for Sophie Reeder intensifies.Binge listen to Felonious Florida: Innocence Sold early and ad-free exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ and enjoy exclusives, binges, early access, and ad-free listening. You can find Wondery+ in the Wondery app, Apple Podcasts, and www.wondery.com/feloniousHuman trafficking help and resourcesIf you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also get more information and submit a tip on the NHTRC website.If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.Parents and caregivers of children who have been victims of sex or labor trafficking can find help and resources through the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crimes. If you have information on the disappearance of Sophie Reeder or any other case you’ve heard in this podcast, contact Crime Stoppers USA at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/27/2023
    47:59
  • ‘A Human Trafficking Pipeline’ | 5
    A staff mentor at a group foster home lures away two teenage residents to be sold for sex in hotel rooms from the Florida Keys to Tampa. A car crash in the middle of the night offers what may be their only chance to escape — but their captor isn't finished with them yet.Binge listen to Felonious Florida: Innocence Sold early and ad-free exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ and enjoy exclusives, binges, early access, and ad-free listening. You can find Wondery+ in the Wondery app, Apple Podcasts, and www.wondery.com/feloniousHuman trafficking help and resourcesIf you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also get more information and submit a tip on the NHTRC website.If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.Parents and caregivers of children who have been victims of sex or labor trafficking can find help and resources through the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crimes. If you have information on the disappearance of Sophie Reeder or any other case you’ve heard in this podcast, contact Crime Stoppers USA at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/20/2023
    44:51
  • The Crime of Surviving | 4
    A 13-year-old girl disappears from her mother’s apartment, only to return a week later beaten, raped, and with a rose tattoo on her neck. She barely escaped her terrifying ordeal. But within hours, police have her in handcuffs — she's under arrest for crimes her captors forced her to commit.Binge listen to Felonious Florida: Innocence Sold early and ad-free exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ and enjoy exclusives, binges, early access, and ad-free listening. You can find Wondery+ in the Wondery app, Apple Podcasts, and www.wondery.com/feloniousHuman trafficking help and resourcesIf you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also get more information and submit a tip on the NHTRC website.If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.Parents and caregivers of children who have been victims of sex or labor trafficking can find help and resources through the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crimes. If you have information on the disappearance of Sophie Reeder or any other case you’ve heard in this podcast, contact Crime Stoppers USA at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/13/2023
    52:35
  • ‘The Perfect Victim’ | 3
    Shanika Ampah was a straight-A girl from a home with two loving parents. But a horrifying tragedy struck and by the age of just 11, she was lured by predators and taken on the road to be sold as a product out of a tractor trailer. For seven years she endured horror no girl ever should — until one day when she catches a break.Binge listen to Felonious Florida: Innocence Sold early and ad-free exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ and enjoy exclusives, binges, early access, and ad-free listening. You can find Wondery+ in the Wondery app, Apple Podcasts, and www.wondery.com/feloniousHuman trafficking help and resourcesIf you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also get more information and submit a tip on the NHTRC website.If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.Parents and caregivers of children who have been victims of sex or labor trafficking can find help and resources through the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crimes. If you have information on the disappearance of Sophie Reeder or any other case you’ve heard in this podcast, contact Crime Stoppers USA at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/6/2023
    43:21
  • Horror in Hotel Rooms | 2
    Nobody knows when 16-year-old Marina Ralph entered room 334 of an Extended Stay hotel in Florida, or what happened to her while there. What we do know is that Marina was terrified of something. The only person who might have known what happened to her was a friend she met at school — but now, both girls are dead.Binge listen to Felonious Florida: Innocence Sold early and ad-free exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ and enjoy exclusives, binges, early access, and ad-free listening. You can find Wondery+ in the Wondery app, Apple Podcasts, and www.wondery.com/feloniousNOTE: This episode was updated on Jan. 6, 2023, to reflect new developments in the case of Barbara Lechler's granddaughter, Ivy.Human trafficking help and resourcesIf you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also get more information and submit a tip on the NHTRC website.If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.Parents and caregivers of children who have been victims of sex or labor trafficking can find help and resources through the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crimes. If you have information on the disappearance of Sophie Reeder or any other case you’ve heard in this podcast, contact Crime Stoppers USA at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/27/2023
    54:17

About Felonious Florida

Beyond the beaches, the theme parks, the palm trees and the warm breezes lies the dark side of the Sunshine State. Wondery and the South Florida Sun Sentinel present a true-crime podcast that bring you stories of some of Florida’s most notorious and stunning crimes. Early access to season 3, hosted by David Schutz, is now available ad-free.

Podcast website

