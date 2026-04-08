Host Sean Kipe digs into the story of Justin Gaines, who went missing in the early morning hours of November 2, 2007, after walking out of a popular nightclub on the outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia. He was never seen again. The investigation into Gaines' disappearance quickly went cold and remained so until 2015, when a man confessed to taking part in his murder. Though this detailed confession described what happened to Justin Gaines, who was involved, and where his body was placed, no arrest has ever been made.



Join Sean as he looks to find out what really happened to Justin Gaines and tries to make sense of the still ongoing investigation.



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