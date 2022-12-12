Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Imperative Entertainment
Buried deep in the past of a quiet southern town lies the legend of Billy Sunday Birt, the most dangerous man in Georgia history. A chance meeting one spring da... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
  • Mississippi Delta: A Southern Gothic Family Mystery
    Just because the police can’t solve a murder doesn’t mean other people won’t find someone to blame. In the newest upcoming season of Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch, journalist Larrison Campbell returns to her Mississippi hometown to reexamine one of its most notorious unsolved cold cases – the murder of her grandmother, Presh. She was killed on Friday the 13th, in her parlor… The likely murder weapon: A brass candlestick. Campbell starts back at the scene of her grandmother’s murder... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    7:37
  • Wondery Presents: Frozen Head
    Hosted by Ash Kelley and Alaina Urquhart from the hit show Morbid. When 90-year-old Laurence Pilgeram drops dead on the sidewalk outside his condo, you might think that’s the end of his story. But, really, it’s just the beginning. Because Laurence and others like him have signed up to be frozen and brought back to life in the future. And that belief will pull multiple generations of the Pilgeram family into a cryonics soap opera filled with dead pets, gold coins, grenades, fist fights, mysterious packages, family feuds, Hall of Fame baseball legends, and frozen heads — lots of frozen heads. From Wondery, comes a story about life, death, and what comes next. Follow Frozen Head on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. Binge early and ad-free by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App.   Listen to Frozen Head: Wondery.fm/FH_ITRC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/23/2023
    3:52
  • Beneath the Chestnut Tree | Chapter 6, Season 2
    Sean speaks with the retired GBI agent who helped rekindle the investigation after decades of little to no progress. A family member of the Durham's finally steps forward. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/6/2023
    43:14
  • Black Sheep | Chapter 5, Season 2
    Sean looks deeper into the past of Dixie Mafia member Billy Wayne Davis. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/19/2022
    37:02
  • The Company of Wolves | Chapter 4, Season 2
    The main suspect widely believed to have set up the hit on the Durham family is examined. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/12/2022
    37:25

Buried deep in the past of a quiet southern town lies the legend of Billy Sunday Birt, the most dangerous man in Georgia history. A chance meeting one spring day unravels the truth behind the notorious figure and uncovers new secrets along the way. "A wild tale of moonshine, murder, and mayhem" - Vulture 2021 Webby Award Honoree, Podcast Limited Series
