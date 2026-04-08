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27 episodes
- From long-time collaborators Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch comes ‘How It All Went South’, the new twice weekly podcast and video series where we share all the crazy stories we've been saving up for years. Until now.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and watch all episodes on our YouTube channel.
You’ll get stories like:
How to Hire a Hitman
The Unlucky Lottery Winner
The Alaska Memory Card Killer
The Runaway Bride
Al Capone: Original Gangster of Atlanta?
Family Drama at Sweetie Pie’s
The Ash Street Shootout
Death by Root Beer Float
The Great Bear Hoax
Join How It All Went South twice a week every week for these stories and so much more.
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- Host Sean Kipe digs into the story of Justin Gaines, who went missing in the early morning hours of November 2, 2007, after walking out of a popular nightclub on the outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia. He was never seen again. The investigation into Gaines' disappearance quickly went cold and remained so until 2015, when a man confessed to taking part in his murder. Though this detailed confession described what happened to Justin Gaines, who was involved, and where his body was placed, no arrest has ever been made.
Join Sean as he looks to find out what really happened to Justin Gaines and tries to make sense of the still ongoing investigation.
Listen to the show now:
https://link.chtbl.com/redclaytrailerxdrowningcreek
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- Sean hears the full Billy Wayne Davis confession interviews and learns new information about Billy Sunday Birt concerning his role in the Durham homicides.
Follow Sean’s new podcast series Drowning Creek (Available 6/21/24): https://link.chtbl.com/redclayxdrowningcreek
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- Sean and Stoney candidly discuss what they’ve recently learned about Billy Birt’s alleged role in the Durham murders and Stoney claims he has new evidence to prove his father’s innocence of the crime.
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- Sean speaks with the retired GBI agent who helped rekindle the investigation after decades of little to no progress. A family member of the Durham's finally steps forward.
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About In the Red Clay
Buried deep in the past of a quiet southern town lies the legend of Billy Sunday Birt, the most dangerous man in Georgia history. A chance meeting one spring day unravels the truth behind the notorious figure and uncovers new secrets along the way. "A wild tale of moonshine, murder, and mayhem" - Vulture 2021 Webby Award Honoree, Podcast Limited SeriesPodcast website
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