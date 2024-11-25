The Mindsets Behind my first $25M Deal: Ask about the Llamas
In this episode, Sumi offers 4 steps to winning big in business - but these are not strategies or tactics. Instead, they are often-overlooked mindsets behinds the actions you need to take to win big. Listen in!
--------
14:58
2 Tips to Navigate Differences Productively at the Thanksgiving Dinner Table & Beyond
We're living in a divided world where half the country believes one set of facts while the other half believes an entirely different one. Sumi delves into this pressing issue of misinformation in light of recent election results, emphasizing the urgent need to counter disinformation with empathy and understanding. She introduces a powerful communication strategy called the Truth Sandwich, which helps navigate difficult discussions without resorting to conflict or defensiveness. This approach encourages finding common ground and questioning the motives behind misinformation rather than directly attacking falsehoods. Ultimately, Sumi calls for a collective commitment to love and trust one another, fostering a society where we can agree on shared realities and work towards a better future together.
--------
16:09
4 Questions for 2024 Success
Welcome back to the Dream Life Club Podcast!Ever feel behind or like you're not sure if you're maximizing your time, energy or potential? Ever feel like you could be doing so much more? A little planning goes a long way and in today's episode, Sumi offers 4 specific questions to ask yourself today to make sure you feel fulfilled and complete when New Year's Eve hits. Let's explore the balance between hustle and grace, and hear how Sumi herself thinks about approaching year end. Enjoy! Are you a serious entrepreneur ready to cross the seven-figure mark? For FREE access to Sumi's training on 'How to Scale Your Business to 7-Figures', you can visit: https://bit.ly/4glWiw5Not ready for 7-figures yet? No problem! Let me show you how to build your first 6-figure business in any niche in 12 months - https://go.sumikrishnan.com/6f-dream-biz-optin-aConnect with me:📷 Instagram - www.instagram.com/itssumikrishnanYouTube: www.youtube.com/@DreamLifeClubShow#DreamLifeClub #Entrepreneurship #Networking #WomenInBusiness #SumiKrishnan
--------
16:28
Everything on the line: Are you voting for Kamala Harris?
Welcome back to the Dream Life Club Podcast!In this episode, Sumi speaks out on the gravity of this moment in the United States regarding the elections coming up in two weeks and what’s at stake. Why is it important to pay attention, speak out and vote? Why should we care, especially as entrepreneurs and creatives looking to build our dream lives and businesses? Listen in for some real talk as Sumi speaks from her heart without a script, opening herself up to trolls and attacks from the internet, and find out whether you should too. Are you a serious entrepreneur ready to cross the seven-figure mark? For FREE access to Sumi's training on 'How to Scale Your Business to 7-Figures', you can visit: https://bit.ly/4glWiw5Not ready for 7-figures yet? No problem! Let me show you how to build your first 6-figure business in any niche in 12 months - https://go.sumikrishnan.com/6f-dream-biz-optin-a Connect with me:📷 Instagram - www.instagram.com/itssumikrishnanYouTube: www.youtube.com/@DreamLifeClubShow#DreamLifeClub #Entrepreneurship #Networking #WomenInBusiness #SumiKrishnan
--------
24:16
Are you building your business for legacy or lifestyle? How to find out?
Welcome back to the Dream Life Club Podcast!In this episode, Sumi shares the 1 Question you NEED to know the answer to if you are starting your journey as an entrepreneur. For legacy or lifestyle? How do you decide which one you are building? What are the pros and cons of each? Where do you start? How do you get the most traction? What’s your fastest track to your first 6-figures in revenue? Sumi asks and answers it all and shares a pivotal moment of her own as well in this episode! Are you a serious entrepreneur ready to cross the seven-figure mark? For FREE access to Sumi's training on 'How to Scale Your Business to 7-Figures', you can visit: https://bit.ly/4glWiw5Connect with me:📷 Instagram - www.instagram.com/itssumikrishnanYouTube: www.youtube.com/@DreamLifeClubShow#DreamLifeClub #Entrepreneurship #Networking #WomenInBusiness #SumiKrishnan
Dream Life Club is the show for women entrepreneurs and founders who are ready to build their businesses and scale to a million and beyond in revenue.
Move over Old Boy’s Club, we are the Dream Life Club - the club for women entrepreneurs who are building profitable companies that scale - and doing it our own way.
Join award-winning entrepreneur, artist, and coach, Sumi Krishnan as she shares specific mindsets, strategies and tactics to help you with your own goals. Featured in media like Forbes, CNN, and Inc. for her entrepreneurial accomplishments including building an 8-figure/year, 200-person consulting firm, Sumi brings a powerful blend of insight and optimism to each episode.
For FREE access to Sumi's training on 'How to scale your business to 7-figures', you can visit: https://bit.ly/4glWiw5