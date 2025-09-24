1440 Explores dives into the most fascinating topics of our time—why we dream, how AI thinks, the magic (and consequences) of credit cards, and more—blending science, history, and expert insights to make sense of the world. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About 1440 Explores

1440 Explores is a sonic encyclopedia for the insatiably curious. Each episode delivers essential knowledge on the most fascinating topics of our time, weaving history, science, and insight from the best experts to help you make sense of the world. From the mysteries of the mind to the forces shaping society, 1440 Explores informs and inspires with stories worth sharing. Continue learning at join1440.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.