MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

On a Monday afternoon in 1986, medical staff at a clinic in San Antonio, Texas were starting to get worried, because their most respected nurse had not shown up for work and nobody could get a hold of her. So later that morning, two of the nurse's colleagues drove down to her apartment. But when they got there, they found two notes taped to the door. They were messages from the nurse's family, who had been looking for her since the day before. By the time the nurse's family filed a missing person's report, investigators at the sheriff's department were tied up investigating another mystery – the death of a teenage girl found murdered earlier that morning. And after getting the description of the missing nurse, investigators started to wonder if they had a serial killer on their hands who was hunting down blonde women... or if there was some other connection between the women that they just couldn't see.
Clinical Lycanthropy
Clinical Lycanthropy

The crime at the center of today's story is considered one of the most disturbing and heinous of all time.
Listen Now - REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana
Behind the closed doors of government offices and military compounds, are hidden stories and buried secrets from the darkest corners of history. Each week, Luke Lamana, a Marine Corp Reconnaissance Veteran, pulls back the curtain on what once was classified information exposing the secrets and lies behind the world’s most powerful institutions. From the hitmakers at Wondery and Ballen Studios, we bring you REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana. The stories are real, and the secrets are shocking.Listen Now: http://wondery.fm/REDACTEDSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Big Bang (PODCAST EXCLUSIVE EPISODE)
Big Bang (PODCAST EXCLUSIVE EPISODE)

On a fall evening in 1996, a young detective sped through the streets of Tucson, Arizona towards an upscale country club. All he knew was that someone had reported an explosion in the area, but he didn't know what had caused it. Minutes later, the detective pulled into the country club parking lot and as he got out of his car, it almost felt like he had stepped into a war zone. Car alarms were blaring, shattered glass covered the ground, and nearby he saw a car with its roof completely ripped off. The young detective quickly got to work searching the scene – having no idea that he would spend the next 13 years of his life trying to close this case – which would span across the United States and all the way to Europe.
From Beyond
From Beyond

Today's podcast will feature 2 spooky stories about messages from beyond. The audio from both of these stories has been pulled from our main YouTube channel, which is just called "MrBallen," and has been remastered for today's podcast.

Story names, previews & links to original YouTube videos:
#2 -- "Wrong Path Home" -- A news report about a missing woman has a frightening secret message
#1 -- "Mother Knows Best" -- There are lots of paranormal stories floating around the internet, however very few are credible - today I'm going to tell you one that is
About MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
The Strange, Dark & Mysterious delivered in podcast format.Follow the MrBallen Podcast on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes publish twice a week—every Monday and Thursday. Prime members can listen to new episodes 1-month early and all episodes ad-free on Amazon Music. Wondery+ subscribers can listen ad-free in the Wondery App or on Apple Podcasts.