MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

On a Monday afternoon in 1986, medical staff at a clinic in San Antonio, Texas were starting to get worried, because their most respected nurse had not shown up for work and nobody could get a hold of her. So later that morning, two of the nurse's colleagues drove down to her apartment. But when they got there, they found two notes taped to the door. They were messages from the nurse's family, who had been looking for her since the day before. By the time the nurse's family filed a missing person's report, investigators at the sheriff's department were tied up investigating another mystery – the death of a teenage girl found murdered earlier that morning. And after getting the description of the missing nurse, investigators started to wonder if they had a serial killer on their hands who was hunting down blonde women... or if there was some other connection between the women that they just couldn't see.