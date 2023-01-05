The Blue-Eyed Six

In 1878 a group of six men conspired to kill another man for insurance money. Some of the group were beneficiaries of the insurance policies, and instead of waiting for the man to die naturally, they planned his murder. They got their infamous nickname, the "Blue-Eyed Six," because all of them happened to have blue eyes. Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the "Blue-Eyed Six" and the murder of Joseph Raber. It seems as though many people in the area of Union Township, Pennsylvania, took out life insurance policies on Joseph Raber. According to reports, he knew about the policies and agreed to them in exchange for food and money to live. What he didn't realize is that a group of these individuals didn't want to wait on his demise, they were going to cause it.