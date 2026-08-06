Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
535 episodes
- Sixteen-year-old David Grunwald disappeared after dropping off his girlfriend on the evening of November 13, 2016, in Palmer, Alaska. When he failed to return home, his parents immediately reported him missing.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss David Grunwald. What initially appeared to be a missing-person case quickly became one of Alaska's most shocking murders after investigators uncovered a brutal killing involving a group of teenagers, extensive efforts to destroy evidence, and a motive that never made sense.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Ben Renick built one of the most respected exotic snake breeding operations in the country, housing more than 3,000 reptiles on his Missouri farm. In June 2017, his wife, Lynlee, called 911 after finding him dead in the snake facility. Because a 600-pound anaconda was missing, some initially wondered if a snake had killed him.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss Ben Renick. Investigators quickly determined the truth: Ben had been shot eight times. What followed was a years-long investigation involving affairs, financial problems, a failed poisoning attempt, and a murder-for-hire conspiracy.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dr. Caroline Muirhead, a Scottish forensic pathologist, had a whirlwind romance with gamekeeper Alexander "Sandy" McKellar. It took a horrifying turn after he confessed to helping cover up the death of cyclist Tony Parsons.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss Carline Muirhead and Sandy McKellar. Caroline was forced to choose between protecting the man she loved and helping bring justice to a grieving family.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this episode, Mike and Gibby examine the heartbreaking murders of 10-year-old Kendra Suing and 8-year-old Alysha Suing, who were killed by their stepfather, Lawrence "Larry" Harris Sr., in Sioux City, Iowa, in January 2008. Harris claimed the girls died after a magical ritual "went bad," but investigators uncovered evidence pointing to a calculated double murder motivated by revenge against his wife. The case explores mental illness, occult beliefs, and the difficult distinction between genuine psychiatric illness and criminal responsibility.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In 2006, Bernadette Vander Meer suffered a fatal fall from Angels Landing in Utah's Zion National Park. It was ruled an accident, but some remained suspicious. It would take nearly two decades for the investigators to learn the truth.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss David Vander Meer. Nearly two decades later, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting David Vander Meer had been living a double life that may have provided both motive and opportunity for murder.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Documentary podcasts
- The Telepathy TapesDocumentary, Science, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Focus: Adults in the RoomDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Lights Out Library: Sleep DocumentariesAlternative Health, Documentary, Health & Wellness, History, Society & Culture
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- We call her Emma | Tortoise InvestigatesDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Why Files: Operation PodcastDocumentary, Fiction, Life Sciences, Science, Science Fiction, Society & Culture
- This Is Actually HappeningDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Danny Jones PodcastComedy, Documentary, Society & Culture
Trending Documentary podcasts
About True Crime All The Time
Hosts Mike Ferguson and Mike Gibson guide you through the most interesting true crime stories. This is a true crime podcast that spares none of the details and delves into what makes these killers tick. Join us for a good mix of lesser known cases as well as our take on what we call the "Big Timers". We don't take ourselves too seriously but we take true crime very seriously.Podcast website
Listen to True Crime All The Time, The Telepathy Tapes and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
True Crime All The Time
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
True Crime All The Time: Podcasts in Family