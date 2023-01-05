Hosts Mike Ferguson and Mike Gibson guide you through the most interesting true crime stories. This is a true crime podcast that spares none of the details and ... More
Melisa McManus
On May 6th, 1993, an infant’s body was found inside a trash bag along the Susquehanna River in York County, Pennsylvania. A month later, a 17-year-old girl named Melisa McManus was charged with murdering her own child, allegedly with the help of three accomplices.Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss Melisa McManus. Once confronted by the police, Melisa told a number of different stories about what happened. They ranged from confessions to saying she was never pregnant. But friends and family came forward to say she was pregnant and that she had even shown them a baby picture. All of this turned out to be a ruse designed to throw people off the truth of what really happened.You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetimeVisit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation informationAn Emash Digital productionSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/1/2023
1:22:31
Marcie Griffin
In January 2017, 34-year-old Julii Johnson was shot outside her boyfriend’s home in Warren, Michigan. Like many cases, her boyfriend was a suspect at first, but the police found evidence that indicated it was actually his ex-girlfriend and two other men who were involved in the murder.Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss Marcie Griffin, the ex-girlfriend of Terrell Lattner, who was Julii's current boyfriend. Lattner was looked at hard by police at first. He had an extensive criminal record, and a large amount of cash, drugs, and an illegal gun were found in his home. But it was Marcie Griffin who the police ultimately learned was the reason for Julii's death, the reasons for which are baffling. Marcie enlisted the help of two other men to carry out her plans.You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetimeVisit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation informationAn Emash Digital production See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/24/2023
1:04:59
Michael Sanders
On August 31st, 1997, Michael Sanders along with a group of supposed bounty hunters forcefully entered a home in Phoenix, Arizona, holding a woman and children at gunpoint and fatally shooting two of the home’s occupants. Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss this baffling case of what prosecutors eventually called a robbery gone wrong. When the bounty hunters were arrested, the police learned that they were using expired paperwork, and the individual they were after didn’t even live at the house. But as normally happens, members had many differing accounts of what transpired. Who would the jury believe?You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetimeVisit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation informationAn Emash Digital productionSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/17/2023
1:09:41
William Mansfield Jr
Billy Mansfield Jr murdered at least five women and girls in the late 1970s and into 1980. He committed his murders in multiple states. He was finally caught in California for the murder of Renae Saling. As his trial was about to start, police in Florida began unearthing bodies buried at the Mansfield family Home.Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the murderous Billy Mansfield Jr. Billy's father, William, was a terrible man in his own right. In 1980, William was convicted on a number of charges related to sexual crimes against children. How much did Billy learn from his father's actions growing up? And, just exactly how many victims could Billy Mansfield Jr have over the years?You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetimeVisit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation informationAn Emash Digital productionSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/10/2023
1:16:33
The Blue-Eyed Six
In 1878 a group of six men conspired to kill another man for insurance money. Some of the group were beneficiaries of the insurance policies, and instead of waiting for the man to die naturally, they planned his murder. They got their infamous nickname, the “Blue-Eyed Six,” because all of them happened to have blue eyes. Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the "Blue-Eyed Six" and the murder of Joseph Raber. It seems as though many people in the area of Union Township, Pennsylvania, took out life insurance policies on Joseph Raber. According to reports, he knew about the policies and agreed to them in exchange for food and money to live. What he didn't realize is that a group of these individuals didn't want to wait on his demise, they were going to cause it.You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetimeVisit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation informationAn Emash Digital productionSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
