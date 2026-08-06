Ben Renick built one of the most respected exotic snake breeding operations in the country, housing more than 3,000 reptiles on his Missouri farm. In June 2017, his wife, Lynlee, called 911 after finding him dead in the snake facility. Because a 600-pound anaconda was missing, some initially wondered if a snake had killed him.

Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss Ben Renick. Investigators quickly determined the truth: Ben had been shot eight times. What followed was a years-long investigation involving affairs, financial problems, a failed poisoning attempt, and a murder-for-hire conspiracy.



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