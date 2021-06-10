For ten years, a serial arsonist terrorized Southern California, burning down businesses in broad daylight. Four people were murdered. Then, a manuscript for a...
Epilogue 2 | The D.C. Arsonist
For decades, Washington D.C. was terrorized by a serial arsonist who set hundreds of fires. In letters to journalist Dave Jamieson, that arsonist discussed his strange motivations, and a murder no one knew about.
10/13/2021
36:38
Epilogue 1 | The Fifth Victim
Investigators believed that the novel Points of Origin was based on real fires set by its author. But did its darker passages detail a brutal assault and murder?
10/6/2021
35:58
Chapter Ten | Jekyll and Hyde
Host Kary Antholis explores the two sides of America's most prolific arsonist, in preparation for one last confrontation.
9/22/2021
37:11
Chapter Nine | Family Secrets
Host Kary Antholis uncovers a hidden side of America's most prolific serial arsonist…by speaking to the people he was closest to.
9/15/2021
38:31
Chapter Eight | Call Me Back
Almost thirty years after their first conversation, Kary tracks down America's most notorious serial arsonist, hoping to answer the question of 'why?'
