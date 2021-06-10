Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Firebug
True Crime
Available Episodes

  • Epilogue 2 | The D.C. Arsonist
    For decades, Washington D.C. was terrorized by a serial arsonist who set hundreds of fires. In letters to journalist Dave Jamieson, that arsonist discussed his strange motivations, and a murder no one knew about. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/13/2021
    36:38
  • Epilogue 1 | The Fifth Victim
    Investigators believed that the novel Points of Origin was based on real fires set by its author. But did its darker passages detail a brutal assault and murder? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/6/2021
    35:58
  • Chapter Ten | Jekyll and Hyde
    Host Kary Antholis explores the two sides of America's most prolific arsonist, in preparation for one last confrontation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/22/2021
    37:11
  • Chapter Nine | Family Secrets
    Host Kary Antholis uncovers a hidden side of America's most prolific serial arsonist…by speaking to the people he was closest to. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/15/2021
    38:31
  • Chapter Eight | Call Me Back
    Almost thirty years after their first conversation, Kary tracks down America's most notorious serial arsonist, hoping to answer the question of 'why?' Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/8/2021
    36:21

About Firebug

For ten years, a serial arsonist terrorized Southern California, burning down businesses in broad daylight. Four people were murdered. Then, a manuscript for a novel led investigators to the last person they would have ever suspected. "Want the full story? Unlock all episodes of Firebug, ad-free, right now by subscribing to The Binge. Plus, get binge access to brand new stories dropping on the first of every month — that’s all episodes, all at once, all ad-free. Just click ‘Subscribe’ on the top of the Firebug show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you listen. A Truth Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts."

