For most countries, the military is key to national identity. But Canada's identity has been tied to military contributions to the global order and peacekeeping. Now that's all changed. The world is heating. The North is thawing. The South is melting. How do we defend Canada and not get overtaken?Stephen Marche heads to the Arctic with Canadian Ranger Neil Kigutaq and speaks with Retired Major General Scott Clancy and Finnish security expert Matti Pesu about how Canada can build up its military and what a whole-of-society defence approach looks like. With military apathy at home and growing instability abroad, it's time to ask: What will it take for Canadians to finally take our defence seriously? Featuring (in order of appearance): MCpl Neil Kigutaq, Major General (ret) Scott Clancy & Matti Pesu

What if we end up in the nightmare scenario: America invades Canada and our military isn't strong enough to resist. Canada gets annexed by force. How do we fight back? What would a Canadian insurgency look like? Stephen Marche explores the unthinkable: a military occupation of Canada and the resistance that would surely follow. He speaks with International Security scholar, Aisha Ahmad. We also meet former IRA member, Breige Brownlee, to understand how ordinary people become freedom fighters—and why the most powerful armies in the world can't stop them. It's not fiction if the threat is detectable...Featuring (in order of appearance): Breige Brownlee, Aisha Ahmad

In 2013, a Russian journalist walked into a St. Petersburg startup looking for a job. What he found was the frontline of a new kind of war—an information war fought not with bullets but with online chaos.Today, those tactics have gone global. Online disinformation floods our social feeds, shapes our politics, and fractures our societies. Authoritarian states are waging an invisible war against democracies like Canada, and we're dangerously unprepared.Stephen Marche speaks with University of Waterloo's Bessma Momani and Taiwanese fact-checking pioneer Billion Lee to ask the hard questions: How can we stop losing the information war? Do we even stand a chance?Featuring (in order of appearance): Andrei Soshnikov, Bessma Momani & Billion Lee

In this extended interview, Margaret Atwood joins Stephen Marche for a wide-ranging, sharp, and often darkly funny conversation on what we can learn from the past when Canadian sovereignty has been threatened by America; how this moment is exceptional; what we might expect in the future. From draft dodgers to free trade, red bonnets to AI servers, Atwood weighs in on where we are—and where we might be headed. Atwood brings sharp insight and surprising optimism to a moment of national reckoning.A must-listen on sovereignty, survival, and what Canada needs to protect itself from the storm next door.

An eight-part series about the threat to Canada's sovereignty and what we can do about it. Hosted by journalist and author of The Next Civil War, Stephen Marche.What we may be witnessing is the end of the American Empire, and with that, Canada has never been more vulnerable. How unprepared are we? How do we defend ourselves? What is the new normal? How do we survive as a country? Gloves Off is Canadian Realpolitik, a practical rather than a virtuous approach to national affairs. What are the dangers we face, and how do we avoid them? We break down the critical issues with outspoken experts and thinkers, as well as everyday Canadians. Created by/Executive Producer: Jennifer OuanoHost/Writer: Stephen MarcheShowrunner: Mio AdilmanShow Producer + Marketing: T. BrockwellSound Engineer + Video Editor + Original Music and Theme Composition: Christian ProhomArt Design: Markus WrelandCopyright: Insurgentsia Productions