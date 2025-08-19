Over the past seven episodes, we’ve tracked Canada’s shocking, painful, and necessary awakening. The threat from America is no longer theoretical—it’s here, it’s real, and we’re not ready.But something else is happening too. Canadians are responding. Travel boycotts. A rise in patriotism. A new spirit of sovereignty. Because our old relationship with America is over. Our final question to close the series: What does the new normal look like?In this episode, Stephen Marche speaks with two people who have seen the future from different angles: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and autocracy expert, Anne Applebaum, and legendary author, Margaret Atwood. Together, they help us sketch out the “new normal”—a world caught between democracy and authoritarianism, and where Canada fits into this new world order.This is an episode about what’s at stake, what can be built, and why we can’t go back.Featuring (in order of appearance): Anne Applebaum, Margaret AtwoodWatch an extended version of Stephen's interview with Margaret Atwood on YouTube August 19th. Rate and review us wherever you listen to podcasts and/or e-mail us [email protected]
