The Money Tree (From "It's Going To Be OK")
Sure you’ve seen trees, but have you ever seen a Money Tree?! In this episode, a couple of elementary school kids introduce us to this rare species.
“It’s Going To Be OK” is a daily podcast from Feelings and Co, the company that brought you “Terrible, Thanks for Asking.” Each morning, we bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us (or our guests) feel like it might not all be so bad – even if some things are.
5/4/2023
6:08
Post Secret (From "It's Going To Be OK")
This is our first audience submission, and one we hold dear. Content warning for discussion of suicide.
5/3/2023
5:16
Vacation Dog (From "It's Going To Be Okay")
On a recent beach vacation, Feelings & Co producer Jordan Turgeon got to see glorious sunsets, beautiful plants... and adorable vacation dogs.
5/2/2023
8:25
The Plunge (From "It's Going To Be OK")
One December afternoon, Nora got peer pressured into jumping in a 30-something degree pool. She’s not here to promote cold plunging, but sometimes being uncomfortable for a short period of time can change your perspective!
5/1/2023
6:46
Well, It's Going (From "It's Going To Be OK")
Nora McInerny is an author, speaker and podcast host who has never claimed to be the brightest ray of sunshine. The world can be doomy and gloomy! But in the spirit of her late husband, Aaron, she’s made it a goal to find one okay thing – every day.
