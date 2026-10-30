No one prepares you for the moment that you lose your person. We will never compare one loss to another. We will never say that there is a loss that is worse, because grief is simply The Worst. But there is something uniquely horrible about losing a sibling. Siblings are our tethers to every moment of our lives — from childhood to teenagehood to adulthood — and are, most likely, the only people that could ever understand the things that molded you and made you who you are.



But when you lose a sibling, you don’t just lose the person. You lose all those memories. All those moments.



In March, we published an episode called Dead Siblings Society (Part One), where friend of the pod Steph Wittels Wachs shared her experience with sibling loss and we read through listener submissions from other bereaved siblings. Both guests of today’s episode were featured: Aaron, a friend of Nora’s from high school, and Emma, who wrote an email so beautiful that it left us and listeners in awe.



Today’s episode is a conversation between Emma and Aaron, two bereaved siblings who lost brothers that were the other halves of their hearts. Trust us when we say that after you press play on this episode, you will be forever changed.



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