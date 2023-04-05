Fact is scarier than fiction. Subscribe to Casefile Premium to receive ad-free episodes released one week early, along with access to bonus Q&A’s, our exclusive... More
Case 245: Sherri Papini
When married mother of two, Sherri Papini, goes missing near her home in Redding, California, the community is gripped by fear. Suspicion immediately falls on Sherri’s husband, Keith Papini, but an even darker theory emerges – what if Sherri was the victim of a human trafficking ring?
Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Elsha McGill
Creative direction – Milly Raso
Production and music – Mike Migas
Music – Andrew D.B. Joslyn
For all credits and sources, please visit casefilepodcast.com/case-245-sherri-papini
4/29/2023
1:35:09
Case 244: Engla Höglund & Pernilla Hellgren
*** Warning: This case involves a child victim ***
On April 5 2008, 10-year-old Engla Höglund went missing while cycling home from soccer practice near the small Swedish town of Stjärnsund. As news spread, a witness came forward who had captured Engla in a photograph just moments before she disappeared.
Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Holly Boyd
Creative direction – Milly Raso
Production and music – Mike Migas
Music – Andrew D.B. Joslyn
For all credits and sources, please visit casefilepodcast.com/case-244-engla-hoglund-pernilla-hellgren
4/22/2023
35:00
Case 243: Deidre Kennedy
*** Warning: This case involves a child victim ***
On April 14 1973, the Kennedy family awoke in their Ipswich, Queensland unit to discover the unthinkable. 16-month-old Deidre Kennedy was missing from her cot, having been abducted by an intruder overnight.
Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Elsha McGill
Creative direction – Milly Raso
Production and music – Mike Migas
Music – Andrew D.B. Joslyn
For all credits and sources, please visit casefilepodcast.com/case-243-deidre-kennedy
4/15/2023
1:25:25
Casefile Presents: Crime Interrupted (Season 2)
We are thrilled to announce that Casefile Presents: Crime Interrupted is returning for a second season. The first series of Crime Interrupted, researched and written by Vikki Petraitis, delved into some of the biggest cases investigated by the Australian Federal Police, Australia’s national law enforcement agency.
Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, featuring in-depth interviews with the officers who solved some of the AFP’s most challenging cases. Once again, we’ve been given exclusive access to their case vault, so you can learn more about fighting crime in Australia at a national level.
The first episode of season 2, Operation Kastelholm, takes listeners behind the scenes as officers work to thwart an attack on one of the country’s biggest cities. In 2016, four young men were planning to detonate an explosive device at Federation Square, in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD. They had chosen a time when the popular city venue would be at its busiest - at Christmas. When the Joint Counter Terrorism Team learnt of the impending terrorist attack, they had just days to stop it.
Operation Kastelholm is out now and is available wherever you get your podcasts. All remaining episodes of Crime Interrupted: Season Two will be released on a monthly schedule. Be sure to hit subscribe so you don’t miss each new episode. And if you haven’t already heard season one, you can go back and listen now.
4/13/2023
1:34
Case 242: The Investor Murders
*** Warning: This case involves a child victim ***
On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 7 1982, residents of the tiny Alaskan fishing village of Craig noticed smoke across the harbour. A fishing vessel was on fire. It belonged to successful Washington fisherman Mark Coulthurst, who was travelling with his wife Irene, their two children, Kimberley and John, and four teenage deckhands: Dean Moon, Michael Stewart, Jerome Keown and Chris Heyman.
Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Erin Munro
Creative direction – Milly Raso
Production and music – Mike Migas
Music – Andrew D.B. Joslyn
For all credits and sources, please visit casefilepodcast.com/case-242-the-investor-murders