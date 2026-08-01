Casefile Revisited features newly re-recorded versions of classic episodes, revisiting the stories with enhanced production, fresh narration, and updated research where possible.



When Mosman Park jewellery store owner Pamela Lawrence was late to return home from work on May 23 1994, her husband Peter went to check if everything was okay. There, he found Pamela clinging to life with serious head injuries, which she later succumbed to in the hospital.



Despite a lack of physical evidence or any DNA tying him to the crime scene, accused thief Andrew Mallard was soon arrested for Pamela’s murder. But was the hypothetical murder scenario that Mallard described a confession, or did the police have the wrong man?



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Narration – Anonymous Host

Research & writing – Anonymous Host

Additional writing & editing – Elsha McGill

Production & music – Mike Migas

Audio editing – Anthony Telfer



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Pamela Lawrence episode was originally released in May 2016.

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