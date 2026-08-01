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424 episodes
- Casefile Revisited features newly re-recorded versions of classic episodes, revisiting the stories with enhanced production, fresh narration, and updated research where possible.
When Mosman Park jewellery store owner Pamela Lawrence was late to return home from work on May 23 1994, her husband Peter went to check if everything was okay. There, he found Pamela clinging to life with serious head injuries, which she later succumbed to in the hospital.
Despite a lack of physical evidence or any DNA tying him to the crime scene, accused thief Andrew Mallard was soon arrested for Pamela’s murder. But was the hypothetical murder scenario that Mallard described a confession, or did the police have the wrong man?
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Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Anonymous Host
Additional writing & editing – Elsha McGill
Production & music – Mike Migas
Audio editing – Anthony Telfer
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For all credits and sources, please visit https://casefilepodcast.com/casefile-revisited-pamela-lawrence
Pamela Lawrence episode was originally released in May 2016.
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- Casefile Extra features bonus episodes exploring compelling cases, stories and topics beyond our regular weekly releases.
When 55-year-old Greg Fleniken was found dead inside his hotel room in Beaumont, Texas, nothing about the scene appeared suspicious. There were no signs of forced entry, no obvious wounds, and no indication of a struggle. At first, it seemed Greg had died suddenly from natural causes.
But an autopsy revealed something far more troubling. Greg had suffered catastrophic internal injuries, leading investigators to treat his death as a homicide. The problem was that nothing inside Room 348 explained how those injuries had occurred.
With no clear suspect, no apparent motive, and a crime scene that made little sense, the case quickly reached a dead end. What had happened inside Room 348?
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Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Matthew Dawe
Production & music – Mike Migas
Audio editing – Anthony Telfer
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For all credits and sources, please visit https://casefilepodcast.com/casefile-extra-greg-fleniken
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- *** Content warnings: Child abuse, crimes against children, sexual assault ***
When 10-year-old Zahra Baker was reported missing by her father and stepmum in Hickory, North Carolina, one Saturday afternoon in 2010, it sparked the largest missing persons investigation in the city's history. Police worked around the clock, hoping for a miracle, but people close to the family said they'd been expecting something like this to happen for a long time.
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Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Emily Shirley
Production & music – Mike Migas
Audio editing – Anthony Telfer
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For all credits and sources, please visit https://casefilepodcast.com/case-347-zahra-baker
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- *** Content warnings: Child abduction ***
When 13-year-old Megumi Yokota failed to return home from her regular badminton practice on November 15 1977, her parents immediately raised the alarm.
The police in Niigata, Japan, conducted one of the city’s largest ever investigations, but no trace of Megumi was ever found. Two decades later, the case took a shocking turn that would rock the entire nation of Japan and have geopolitical ramifications…
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Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Erin Munro
Production & music – Mike Migas
Audio editing – Anthony Telfer
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For all credits and sources, please visit https://casefilepodcast.com/case-346-megumi-yokota
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- *** Content warnings: Sexual assault, drug use, suicide, homophobia ***
Over a 16-month period between 2014 and 2015, four young men—Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor—each died under unusual circumstances in the East London suburb of Barking.
While the police initially palmed the deaths off as isolated incidents, the families of the four men believed something suspicious was at play. All of the men had been found near or in a churchyard, all had died from dangerously high levels of GHB, and none had a reason to be in the area. When CCTV footage forced detectives to revisit the evidence, what they uncovered was shocking.
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Narration – Anonymous Host
Research & writing – Elsha McGill
Production & music – Mike Migas
Audio editing – Anthony Telfer
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For all credits and sources, please visit https://casefilepodcast.com/case-345-the-barking-murders
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About Casefile True Crime
Fact is scarier than fiction. Subscribe to Casefile Premium to receive ad-free episodes released one week early, along with access to bonus Q&A’s, our exclusive show ‘Behind the Files’, and more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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