3:14
Episode 17: LIL
The Jane Doe, whom the Bakersfield Three moms named 'Lil' (short for 'Lady in the Lake'), has been identified as a missing woman from Orange County. However, learning her name has only deepened the mystery of her death and how she ended up in the lake. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
24:51
The Bakersfield Three YouTube series
When listening to the Bakersfield Three podcast, did you ever find yourself wanting to put a face to the voice of the people you're listening to? Well, now you can. We've created the Bakersfield Three podcast on YouTube, a visual guide to the story. You'll see the photos of the people you're listening to speak, and see some other case visuals described in the story. You can watch the Bakersfield Three podcast series now on YouTube—on the Casefile Presents YouTube channel—or just search for the Bakersfield Three podcast on YouTube.
1:03
Episode 16: A Thousand Different Colors of Gray
Revelations from the trial and questions that linger in the minds of the jury. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
48:22
Episode 15: Waiting for the Wave to Crash
Someone unexpected decides to speak out. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
When two friends go missing back-to-back, and in between their disappearances, a third friend is murdered, their mothers begin their own investigation. As the connections between the three cases are explored, the mothers navigate devastating twists and turns, including one revelation that shakes the community to its core. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.