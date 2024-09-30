The Bakersfield Three YouTube series

When listening to the Bakersfield Three podcast, did you ever find yourself wanting to put a face to the voice of the people you're listening to? Well, now you can. We've created the Bakersfield Three podcast on YouTube, a visual guide to the story. You'll see the photos of the people you're listening to speak, and see some other case visuals described in the story. You can watch the Bakersfield Three podcast series now on YouTube—on the Casefile Presents YouTube channel—or just search for the Bakersfield Three podcast on YouTube.We're also excited to announce that we launched an Olivia Presents series on YouTube, where I am recapping some of the most memorable stories covered by the Casefile podcast. You can find all of it on the Casefile Presents YouTube channel.https://www.youtube.com/@CasefileTrueCrimePodcast