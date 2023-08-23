Ep. 3: I Ran the RNC Debates, Here’s What You Need To Know About Tonight

It's debate day! As the candidates descend on Milwaukee, Sean leans on his RNC expertise to break down everything anyone would need to know about what's going to happen (or not happen) tonight. Which of the three main approaches will the candidates take, and will the media make it all about Donald Trump? Plus, walking the streets of Milwaukee proves that too many Americans don't understand the big picture of this election cycle. Here's how the presidential hopefuls can keep up.