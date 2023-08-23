He's been everywhere, he knows everyone, and he's got the inside scoop. With Sean Spicer's unbridled knowledge of how the system works, The Sean Spicer Show giv...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 13
Ep. 5: It’s Okay Because Hunter Biden Did It
As our two-tiered justice system brings yet another indictment against Trump—this time with mugshots and all—there continues to be one roadblock after another in the investigation into the Hunter & Joe Biden scandals. Senator Ron Johnson joins Sean to pull the curtain back on the lies, misinformation, and schemes of America’s corrupt First Family and reveal how the media has colluded to successfully distracted the American people. But will Republicans ever take a stand against this corruption?
--
Advertisers:
Start your morning with Chuck Norris’s favorite supplement at https://mymorningkick.com/spicer.
Get 10% off your first 4Patriots purchase. Go to https://4Patriots.com and use code SPICER.
Delta Rescue is the largest Care For Life animal sanctuary in the world. Visit http://deltarescue.org to learn more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/25/2023
48:26
Ep. 4: Spicer REACTS to Ramaswamy, DeSantis, Haley, & More at GOP Debate
With the first Republican debate now behind us, the big question looms: did it move the needle? Sean is joined by top advisors from the DeSantis, Haley, and Ramaswamy campaigns to break down everything there is to know about their performances. The group reacts to everything from the attacks on Vivek Ramaswamy to Nikki Haley's resolute pro-life response and reveals the critical questions that the moderators overlooked. Plus, Sean goes behind the scenes into the spin room with surrogates from several campaigns, including Donald Trump’s.
--
Advertisers:
Delta Rescue is the largest Care For Life animal sanctuary in the world. Visit http://deltarescue.org to learn more.
Get 10% off your first 4Patriots purchase. Go to https://4Patriots.com and use code SPICER.
Start your morning with Chuck Norris’s favorite supplement at https://mymorningkick.com/spicer.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/24/2023
45:46
Fox News LOST Last Night’s Debate?! | Debate Prep With Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin, and Scott Walker
Debate Prep, August 24:
DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy, and Pence dominated the stage
Did any of their comments actually move the needle?
Did any of their performances compare to Donald Trump?
What was with all of the attacks on Vivek Ramaswamy?
How was Fox News’s performance? Did the RNC have any role in their questions?
How did the Tucker Carlson/Donald Trump interview compare?
Are any of the people on stage viable VP candidates for Trump?
What’s next for the candidates?
Become a Sean Spicer Show VIP at http://seanspicer.locals.com
Join Mark Halperin's Wide World of News Concierge Coverage at https://www.walkingduck.com/mark
Learn more about Young America's Foundation at https://www.yaf.org
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/24/2023
34:30
Ep. 3: I Ran the RNC Debates, Here’s What You Need To Know About Tonight
It’s debate day! As the candidates descend on Milwaukee, Sean leans on his RNC expertise to break down everything anyone would need to know about what’s going to happen (or not happen) tonight. Which of the three main approaches will the candidates take, and will the media make it all about Donald Trump? Plus, walking the streets of Milwaukee proves that too many Americans don’t understand the big picture of this election cycle. Here’s how the presidential hopefuls can keep up.
--
Advertisers:
Delta Rescue is the largest Care For Life animal sanctuary in the world. Visit http://deltarescue.org to learn more.
Start your morning with Chuck Norris’s favorite supplement at https://mymorningkick.com/spicer.
Get 10% off your first 4Patriots purchase. Go to https://4Patriots.com and use code SPICER.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/23/2023
42:45
Trump Team Descends On First GOP Debate | Debate Prep With Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin, and Scott Walker
Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin, and Scott Walker set the stage for the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. As the candidates step into the spotlight, what various strategies can they utilize to deliver a compelling case to every voter? And following the debate, who makes it to the spin room and who doesn’t, and what role does the media play in their success? Plus, Halperin makes a bold prediction for the Trump team in the absence of Trump himself.
Become a Sean Spicer Show VIP at http://seanspicer.locals.com
Join Mark Halperin's Wide World of News Concierge Coverage at https://www.walkingduck.com/mark
Learn more about Young America's Foundation at https://www.yaf.org
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
He's been everywhere, he knows everyone, and he's got the inside scoop. With Sean Spicer's unbridled knowledge of how the system works, The Sean Spicer Show gives viewers a backstage pass to the inner workings of political power and media maneuvering, unveiling the stories that are being hidden from the public and uncovering the agendas behind the information we receive. In each episode, The Sean Spicer Show answers the fundamental questions that shape our nation: How does the system work? How can we fix it? And, most importantly, what are Democrats and the corporate-controlled media hiding from you? We're about to find out.