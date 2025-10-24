Open app
Casefile Presents
    Episode 10

    10/22/2025

    It took five years for Halliwell's trials to conclude. By then, Steve Fulcher had left the police force—leaving behind the biggest question of all: When a killer confesses, do you listen?

    Episode 9

    10/22/2025

    With controversy around Fulcher's actions on the night of the confession, his career soon fell apart—he faced disciplinary hearings over his conduct during Chris Halliwell's arrest.

    Episode 8

    10/22/2025

    It was argued that although Fulcher could invoke the 'urgent interview' provision for Sian, once Halliwell suggested there could be a second victim, Fulcher should have ignored that confession and taken him directly to the station.

    Episode 7

    10/22/2025

    Fulcher couldn't ignore a potential confession from a self-confessed killer. After Halliwell was taken to the police station, Fulcher was hailed as a hero. But in court, if he had broken procedure, were Halliwell's confessions admissible?

    Episode 6

    10/22/2025

    Followed by a large surveillance team, Halliwell led Fulcher to the location where he had taken Sian. He had killed her, he told Fulcher. Fulcher would've taken Halliwell in—but then the killer said, "Do you want another one?"

The Detective's Dilemma

When 22‑year‑old Sian O'Callaghan went missing, Detective Steve Fulcher arrested a suspect who offered to lead him to her body. The suspect then asked, "Do you want another one?" What would you have done?
