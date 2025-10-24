Episode 10
10/22/2025 | 44 mins.
It took five years for Halliwell's trials to conclude. By then, Steve Fulcher had left the police force—leaving behind the biggest question of all: When a killer confesses, do you listen?
Episode 9
10/22/2025 | 34 mins.
With controversy around Fulcher's actions on the night of the confession, his career soon fell apart—he faced disciplinary hearings over his conduct during Chris Halliwell's arrest.
Episode 8
10/22/2025 | 33 mins.
It was argued that although Fulcher could invoke the 'urgent interview' provision for Sian, once Halliwell suggested there could be a second victim, Fulcher should have ignored that confession and taken him directly to the station.
Episode 7
10/22/2025 | 45 mins.
Fulcher couldn't ignore a potential confession from a self-confessed killer. After Halliwell was taken to the police station, Fulcher was hailed as a hero. But in court, if he had broken procedure, were Halliwell's confessions admissible?
Episode 6
10/22/2025 | 38 mins.
Followed by a large surveillance team, Halliwell led Fulcher to the location where he had taken Sian. He had killed her, he told Fulcher. Fulcher would've taken Halliwell in—but then the killer said, "Do you want another one?"
The Detective’s Dilemma