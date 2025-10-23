About Tubby

A self-help podcast for those of us who can't help ourselves. Have you ever looked in the mirror and felt uncomfortable with your body—too chunky, bloated, tubby, or just not yourself? You’re not alone.Iconoclastic filmmaker, podcaster, and noted curmudgeon Alan Zweig has built a career diving into the messy parts of life—obsession, insecurity, loneliness—and speaking the truths most of us avoid. But there’s one subject he’s wrestled with silently for years: his weight.Tubby takes an unflinching, funny, and deeply human look at what it means to live in a body that feels too big—or never feels good enough. Each episode, Alan talks with friends, special guests, and occasional experts about weight struggles, body image issues, health, diet culture, self-esteem, and the reality of living fat. Sometimes sad, often hilarious, and always real, it’s a podcast for anyone who wants honest conversations about what it means to feel at home (or not) in your own skin."Candid and far reaching" - Hannah J. Davies, The Guardian Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.