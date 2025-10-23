Kimberly Dark is much more comfortable being fat than Alan is. The author of Fat, Pretty, and Soon to Be Old helps Alan get used to using the word fat, discusses how horrific it is to be a fat girl in our culture, and works with Alan to figure out whether or not it is ok to fat shame yourself. You can subscribe to Kimberly's newsletter The Hope Desk at kimberlydark.substack.comFollow Tubby on Instagram @leftofdial_mediaFollow Alan on Substack.We want to hear from you. Share your story, your thoughts on tubbiness, or let us know what you thought about this episode. Send us an email at [email protected]
