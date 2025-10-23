Powered by RND
Tubby
  That's Why I Don't Diet with Kimberly Dark
    Kimberly Dark is much more comfortable being fat than Alan is. The author of Fat, Pretty, and Soon to Be Old helps Alan get used to using the word fat, discusses how horrific it is to be a fat girl in our culture, and works with Alan to figure out whether or not it is ok to fat shame yourself. You can subscribe to Kimberly's newsletter The Hope Desk at kimberlydark.substack.comFollow Tubby on Instagram @leftofdial_mediaFollow Alan on Substack.We want to hear from you. Share your story, your thoughts on tubbiness, or let us know what you thought about this episode. Send us an email at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at https://www.speakpipe.com/Tubby.
    38:31
  Starved for the Touch
    Alan became friends with Jeremy on Facebook where they bonded over their individual struggles with weight. In their first face to face meeting, they pull no punches, talking candidly about the need for human connection, emotional eating, and Jeremy's failed attempt to audition for The Biggest Loser.We want to hear from you. Share your story, your thoughts on tubbiness, or let us know what you thought about this episode. Send us an email at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at https://www.speakpipe.com/Tubby.Follow Tubby on Instagram @leftofdial_mediaFollow Alan on Substack.
    27:42
  The Problem with Mirrors with Alex Goldman
    In the debut episode of Tubby, Alan finds a kindred spirit in podcaster Alex Goldman (Hyperfixed, Reply All). They share their experience with self-loathing, rationalizing away exercise, dating as a fat guy, and hotel mirrors. Alan asks the tough question - is it better to lose weight or figure out how to find happiness in your body?Check out Alex Goldman's podcast Hyperfixed.Follow Tubby on Instagram @leftofdial_mediaFollow Alan on Substack.We want to hear from you. Share your story, your thoughts on tubbiness, or let us know what you thought about this episode. Send us an email at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at https://www.speakpipe.com/Tubby.
    29:55
  Suspenders, Baby! with Shane O'Neill
    Alan invites Shane O'Neill, the writer of The Washington Post's Style Memo, to find out whether or not it's possible to be fat and stylish? They discuss suffering for beauty, shopping with your mother, and question if Shane is fat enough to be a bear. Shane is always very entertaining on Instagram @shaneislandFollow Tubby on Instagram @leftofdial_mediaFollow Alan on Substack.We want to hear from you. Share your story, your thoughts on tubbiness, or let us know what you thought about this episode. Send us an email at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at https://www.speakpipe.com/Tubby.
    42:53
  TRAILER: A Self-Help Podcast for Those Of Us Who Can't Help Ourselves
    Being fat has been the great challenge of Alan's life. He's spent decades hiding from it. He's not hiding from it any more.Tubby premieres Thursday, September 25.
    2:25

About Tubby

A self-help podcast for those of us who can't help ourselves. Have you ever looked in the mirror and felt uncomfortable with your body—too chunky, bloated, tubby, or just not yourself? You're not alone.Iconoclastic filmmaker, podcaster, and noted curmudgeon Alan Zweig has built a career diving into the messy parts of life—obsession, insecurity, loneliness—and speaking the truths most of us avoid. But there's one subject he's wrestled with silently for years: his weight.Tubby takes an unflinching, funny, and deeply human look at what it means to live in a body that feels too big—or never feels good enough. Each episode, Alan talks with friends, special guests, and occasional experts about weight struggles, body image issues, health, diet culture, self-esteem, and the reality of living fat. Sometimes sad, often hilarious, and always real, it's a podcast for anyone who wants honest conversations about what it means to feel at home (or not) in your own skin."Candid and far reaching" - Hannah J. Davies, The Guardian
