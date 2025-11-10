Open app
Casefile Presents
  • Searching for Sarah MacDiarmid

    Episode 9: Epilogue

    11/09/2025 | 17 mins.

    When the Melbourne lockdown is over, Vikki finally gets to take a closer look at the retarding basin. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • Searching for Sarah MacDiarmid

    Episode 8: Ever after

    11/09/2025 | 45 mins.

    When a missing person isn’t found, it forever haunts those left behind. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • Searching for Sarah MacDiarmid

    Episode 7: The retarding basin

    11/09/2025 | 43 mins.

    When Kananook local, Steve, was a teenager, he tripped over a bag buried in mud that could hold a vital clue. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • Searching for Sarah MacDiarmid

    Episode 6: The serial killer

    11/09/2025 | 49 mins.

    Three years after Sarah went missing, the Frankston serial killer took the lives of three young women. Is there a connection to Sarah? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • Searching for Sarah MacDiarmid

    Episode 5: The prime suspect

    11/09/2025 | 50 mins.

    Jodi Jones had killed before. In the days after Sarah MacDiarmid vanished, she began telling people she was responsible. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Searching for Sarah MacDiarmid

It’s been over 35 years since the night Sarah MacDiarmid vanished from the Kananook railway station on Wednesday, 11 July 1990. Blood evidence at the scene suggested Sarah had been attacked and may not have survived. But her attacker took her, and Sarah’s body has never been recovered.After an extensive search and a police investigation which continues to this day, Sarah’s family hope this podcast will bring a renewed focus onto her case, and that someone listening will hold a piece of the puzzle that will help return Sarah to them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
