Season 5 - EP 4: The Ancestors
We explore the magic in magic mushrooms and the ancestral and Indigenous origins of using them to heal. What does ancestral knowledge mean for Black people disconnected from our lineage? Wise Ones: adrienne maree brown: author, activist.
Undrea Wright, The Ancestor Project.
5/4/2023
30:14
Season 5 - EP 3: Self-Made
Decades after Richard Nixon declared the war on drugs, our evolved understanding of drug addiction has ushered in a new understanding of mental health and the flaws of the criminal justice system, and with it, a resurgence of an age-old medicine, once criminalized — now used as a form of healing.
In Episode 3, we meet the children of the drug war and discover how they’re navigating this newfound exploration of psychedelics to find personal healing.
Wise Ones: Ayize Jama Everett, Educator; Mary Pryor, Detroiter, Entrepreneur.
4/27/2023
30:50
Season 5 - EP 2: Letting Go
Psychedelics work by allowing us to have an experience with ourselves — To face our biggest traumas without being retraumatized.
This episode explores what that experience is like. But first, Black people (rightfully skeptical of altered states) must trust enough to let go.
4/20/2023
32:40
Season 5 - EP 1: How To Get Free
Tonya Mosley is on a journey to experience the depths of freedom and liberation and discovers new research that shows psychedelics as a promising treatment for all forms of PTSD, including racial trauma.
Tonya sets out to try magic mushrooms and discovers the psychedelic renaissance is overwhelmingly white despite its Indigenous and African roots. Episode 1 kicks off this 6 part journey led by Tonya which explores the latest science, the push for FDA approval, and the movement to get Black and Brown therapists trained in psychedelic therapy.
Wise Ones: Monnica Williams, Researcher; Sara Reed, Licensed Family Therapist; Jazmin Hupp, Psychedelic Guide. Website: deartbt.com Instagram: deartbt TikTok: tonyatalks
4/13/2023
40:09
Overture
If freedom is a birthright, host Tonya Mosley is on a journey to experience the depths of it. Season 5 explores emerging science that shows psychedelics like MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms can help to heal racial trauma, whether it’s diagnosed PTSD or the kind of trauma that comes from the pain of living as a Black person in a racist world. Join us on the journey, beginning April 13th.
We’re the friend you call after a long day. The one who gets it. Through soul-nourishing conversations, host Tonya Mosley explores Black liberation with some of the greatest thinkers of our time. Season 5 explores what the latest psychedelic renaissance means for the Black diaspora. Truth Be Told is a TMI Production in association with American Public Media. We are @DearTruthBeTold on Twitter and @deartbt on Instagram. Reach out to us using the hashtag #DearTBT.