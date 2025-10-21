From the Cold War to today, space has always been about flexing power. So, why do we keep turning space into a race? What does that say about the future of space exploration -- and about humanity? To answer, only one guy would do: Bill Nye the Science Guy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Introducing: Here We Go Again With Kal Penn
Ever feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, watching the same things happen over and over again? Join Kal Penn on a quest to answer his burning questions about the patterns of the world: Why are we racing to space again? Are we heading towards another financial crash like in '08? And, is non-monogamy back in style?
Each week, Kal Penn takes today’s trends and headlines and asks: Why does history keep repeating itself? From the new space race and plane delays to fad drugs and movie remakes, our guest's answers will make you feel better about everything.