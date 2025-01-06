Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureSmart Girl Dumb Questions
Listen to Smart Girl Dumb Questions in the App
Listen to Smart Girl Dumb Questions in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Smart Girl Dumb Questions

Podcast Smart Girl Dumb Questions
Nayeema Raza
It's a curiosity party. And you're invited. On Smart Girl Dumb Questions, Nayeema Raza asks simple Qs to big thinkers, trying to make sense of the complexities ...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Coming Soon: SGDQ
    A new show to answer the dumb questions we’re all thinking, but don’t want to ask out loud. It’s a curiosity party, and you know you’re curious. Oh, and the party starts in February. Hit follow and stay tuned!
    --------  
    1:26

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Smart Girl Dumb Questions

It's a curiosity party. And you're invited. On Smart Girl Dumb Questions, Nayeema Raza asks simple Qs to big thinkers, trying to make sense of the complexities of modern life. While dumb questions will be provided, you can also BYODQ – just email Nayeema: [email protected]

Listen to Smart Girl Dumb Questions, This American Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/11/2025 - 9:38:03 PM