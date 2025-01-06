A new show to answer the dumb questions we’re all thinking, but don’t want to ask out loud. It’s a curiosity party, and you know you’re curious.
Oh, and the party starts in February. Hit follow and stay tuned!
It's a curiosity party. And you're invited. On Smart Girl Dumb Questions, Nayeema Raza asks simple Qs to big thinkers, trying to make sense of the complexities of modern life. While dumb questions will be provided, you can also BYODQ – just email Nayeema: [email protected]
Listen to Smart Girl Dumb Questions, This American Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app