Episode 10: The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron
10/24/2025 | 48 mins.
Vivienne Cameron vanished on the night Beth Barnard was killed. The case wasn't talked about openly, but it was talked about.
Episode 9: The Case Analysis
10/24/2025 | 39 mins.
Does the evidence suggest Vivienne Cameron did what she has been accused of? A look at the case, piece by piece.
Episode 8: The Scientific Analysis
10/24/2025 | 39 mins.
Once the evidence is analysed, detectives use it to piece together the story. The big question is: does it match the accounts?
Episode 7: The Search for Vivienne Cameron
10/24/2025 | 40 mins.
As the search by land, sea, and air intensifies for the missing Vivienne Cameron, others in her family give statements to the police.
Episode 6: The Forensics
10/24/2025 | 44 mins.
Every contact leaves a trace, or so Locard's principle of forensics would have us believe. Police examine the forensic evidence.
