As the search by land, sea, and air intensifies for the missing Vivienne Cameron, others in her family give statements to the police. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Once the evidence is analysed, detectives use it to piece together the story. The big question is: does it match the accounts? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Does the evidence suggest Vivienne Cameron did what she has been accused of? A look at the case, piece by piece. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

Vikki Petraitis co-wrote The Phillip Island Murder with journalist Paul Daley. The story that captivated Vikki from the moment she heard of it has had a similar effect on people worldwide. Long after the original book went out of print, people would stumble on it in second-hand stores and get in touch with her. Interest has never really died down. The Phillip Island Murder was featured on an episode of Sensing Murder in 2005, and then became Case 80: Beth Barnard on Casefile in 2018. Casefile Presents asked Vikki to explore the case in a long-form series. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.