Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsSociety & CultureThe Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

Casefile Presents
Society & CultureTrue Crime
The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

    Episode 10: The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

    10/24/2025 | 48 mins.

    Vivienne Cameron vanished on the night Beth Barnard was killed. The case wasn’t talked about openly, but it was talked about. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

    Episode 9: The Case Analysis

    10/24/2025 | 39 mins.

    Does the evidence suggest Vivienne Cameron did what she has been accused of? A look at the case, piece by piece. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

    Episode 8: The Scientific Analysis

    10/24/2025 | 39 mins.

    Once the evidence is analysed, detectives use it to piece together the story. The big question is: does it match the accounts? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

    Episode 7: The Search for Vivienne Cameron

    10/24/2025 | 40 mins.

    As the search by land, sea, and air intensifies for the missing Vivienne Cameron, others in her family give statements to the police. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

    Episode 6: The Forensics

    10/24/2025 | 44 mins.

    Every contact leaves a trace, or so Locard’s principle of forensics would have us believe. Police examine the forensic evidence. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron

Vikki Petraitis co-wrote The Phillip Island Murder with journalist Paul Daley. The story that captivated Vikki from the moment she heard of it has had a similar effect on people worldwide. Long after the original book went out of print, people would stumble on it in second-hand stores and get in touch with her. Interest has never really died down. The Phillip Island Murder was featured on an episode of Sensing Murder in 2005, and then became Case 80: Beth Barnard on Casefile in 2018. Casefile Presents asked Vikki to explore the case in a long-form series. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
Society & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentary

Listen to The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron, Sword and Scale and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Vanishing of Vivienne Cameron: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/31/2025 - 7:17:04 PM