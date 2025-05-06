Maybe you've seen the Showtime special, "Funny Women of A Certain Age" or "More Funny Women of A Certain Age," or -- you guessed it--even "More Women of A Certain Age." Today's guest, comedian Carole Montgomery, is the mover and shaker behind the shows and continues to tour with a stellar cast. Women show up in carloads, busloads, campers, and hoot and holler at the uninhibited, outrageous comedy about aging. No subject is off limits. In this episode of "Older Women & Friends," Carole talks about the importance of having girlfriends--the value of friendship as we ageThe negative stereotypes about older women & how comedy can open the door to show how ludicrous most of these misconceptions areThe female comedians like Lily Tomlin, Joan Rivers, and Phyllis Diller, who set the stage for the next generation Humor and the importance of laughter that takes us away from physical and mental painHer love of being in the spotlight, she was always funnyChanges in the industry that now sports a plethora of female comedians.& So Much More!Check out the schedule below. There may be a show coming to a city near [email protected]
