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One 54 Podcast

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Society & Culture
One 54 Podcast
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • One 54 Podcast

    Samson Dauda on Mr. Olympia, Nigeria to UK & Becoming the Nigerian Lion | One54 Africa Podcast

    03/18/2026 | 2h 10 mins.
    Mr. Olympia champion Samson Dauda joins One54 for a powerful conversation about discipline, identity, and what it takes to become the best in the world.

    Born in Nigeria and raised in the UK, Samson shares his journey from strict boarding school life to discovering rugby, fitness, and ultimately bodybuilding. He opens up about the discipline ingrained in Nigerian culture, the culture shock of moving to the UK, and how those early experiences shaped his mindset and work ethic.

    Samson breaks down his rise in bodybuilding, the grind behind becoming the first Nigerian-born athlete to win Mr. Olympia, and what it felt like to finally reach the top after years of setbacks. He also dives into the science of bodybuilding — from training and nutrition to stage presence and competition strategy.

    From Lagos to the global stage, this episode explores resilience, sacrifice, and the mindset required to build greatness.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • One 54 Podcast

    Joy Reid on Congolese Roots, America, Africa, War, Politics, Sinners & Reconnecting The Diaspora

    03/11/2026 | 2h 49 mins.
    Joy Reid joins the show for a wide-ranging conversation on politics, history, and the global Black experience. The discussion begins with the 2024 election, Donald Trump, and shifting global power dynamics, including whether the world is entering a “China Century” as America faces growing political division.
    Reid reflects on her groundbreaking career as the first Black woman to host a primetime cable news show and shares how her background as the daughter of immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guyana shaped her worldview. She also discusses how her multicultural upbringing influences her perspective on race, politics, and identity.
    The conversation then turns to colonialism and how European empires reshaped societies across the Caribbean and South America. Reid explains how colonial systems created lasting divisions between African and Indian communities after slavery ended, particularly in countries like Trinidad and Guyana.
    Reid also breaks down the different historical experiences within the Black diaspora—from Africans on the continent to those enslaved in the Caribbean and the United States. She discusses how American chattel slavery attempted to erase African identity, yet Black Americans went on to build one of the most influential cultures in the world.
    The episode explores the global impact of Black American culture on music, food, language, and entertainment, while also addressing historical misconceptions about slavery and Africa. Reid emphasizes the importance of understanding history to overcome divisions within the diaspora.
    The conversation closes with a discussion about the growing reconnection between Black Americans and Africa, including the increasing number of people visiting, investing in, and relocating to countries like Ghana as part of a broader movement to reconnect with ancestral roots, shared history, and cultural understanding in overcoming long-standing tensions within the global Black community.
    The episode closes with a hopeful conversation about unity, identity, and the power of reconnecting the African diaspora—arguing that when Black communities across the world recognize their shared roots and history, they become an even more powerful force culturally, politically, and globally.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • One 54 Podcast

    African Americans Don't Appreciate Contributions Of Immigrants: Akbar & Godfrey React To Viral Video

    03/04/2026 | 2h 10 mins.
    Dr. Donald Grant, Akbar, and Godfrey come together for an expansive and thought-provoking conversation on mental health, accountability, culture, and personal evolution. Bringing together clinical expertise, lived experience, and sharp cultural commentary, the trio dives deep into the emotional realities shaping relationships, identity, and public life.
    Dr. Grant offers insight into trauma, emotional regulation, and the stigma surrounding therapy in the Black community, while Akbar opens up about navigating fame, criticism, motherhood, and growth in the public eye. Godfrey challenges perspectives with fearless humor and social critique, unpacking masculinity, politics, and the psychological impact of social media.
    The conversation explores generational patterns, healing in private versus performing growth online, and the tension between accountability and grace. Together, they examine how unaddressed trauma can shape behavior, how culture influences emotional expression, and why intentional healing is essential for breaking cycles.
    From raw vulnerability to sharp humor, this episode is a masterclass in self-awareness, cultural honesty, and the power of confronting hard truths in pursuit of growth and legacy.grounded while performing in front of thousands around the world. He also breaks down the business of global sports entertainment, the discipline behind the Globetrotters’ showmanship, and how preparation meets opportunity at the highest level.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • One 54 Podcast

    Learnmore Jonasi On Zimbabwean Roots, Lion King, America's Got Talent, Comedy, & Finding His Voice

    02/25/2026 | 2h 19 mins.
    Learnmore Jonasi joins the show for a powerful and hilarious conversation about resilience, identity, and finding purpose through pain. Born and raised in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Learnmore reflects on growing up in a small mountain village surrounded by farmland, animals, and community—a childhood rich in freedom and simplicity, even amid economic hardship.
    He opens up about Zimbabwe’s devastating 2008 hyperinflation crisis, when money lost value by the hour, food became scarce, and survival reshaped his understanding of gratitude. From standing in long lines for basic necessities to witnessing how political tensions and sanctions impacted everyday life, Learnmore shares how those experiences shaped his worldview — and his comedy.
    The conversation explores the meaning behind Zimbabwean names, the legacy of colonialism, and how language carries history. Learnmore breaks down the cultural significance of his own name, the storytelling tradition embedded in Shona naming practices, and how humor became both an escape and a form of resistance.
    He shares his journey from bombing at open mics in Harare to earning a Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent — a breakout moment that introduced his voice to millions. Along the way, he talks about learning English through stand-up specials, studying legends like Bill Cosby and Def Comedy Jam, and navigating censorship in politically tense environments. From village life to global stages, from hyperinflation to Hollywood, this episode is a masterclass in perseverance, cultural pride, and using comedy to bridge continents.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • One 54 Podcast

    Vic Mensa on Ghana, Barack Obama, iShowSpeed, Black Star Line & Navigating Culture | One54 Africa Podcast

    02/18/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Vic Mensa joins One54 for a powerful conversation about identity, activism, and reconnecting the African diaspora.

    Born Victor Kwasi Mensah, Vic reflects on growing up on Chicago’s South Side and living near figures like Barack Obama and Minister Farrakhan. He opens up about race, redlining, and navigating culture as a Ghanaian-American artist.

    Vic also discusses launching the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana alongside Chance the Rapper, bringing together artists including Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Cassper Nyovest.

    The festival celebrates Ghana’s independence under Kwame Nkrumah and honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King attending Ghana’s Independence Day.

    He also references cultural icons like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix, Richie Havens, and Questlove while reflecting on music’s role in global Black liberation.

    This episode dives deep into heritage, purpose, and building bridges between Africa and Black America.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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About One 54 Podcast

One54, hosted by Akbar and Godfrey, is a first of its kind podcast spotlighting the untold stories of African entertainers, athletes and business leaders. Through unfiltered conversations, this podcast reveals the challenges and culture clashes of growing up African in America.Akbar Gbajabiamila is a former NFL player, sports analyst, and television host best known for co-hosting American Ninja Warrior and CBS' The Talk. Proud of his Nigerian heritage, he brings a dynamic presence to media, blending his athletic background with insightful commentary and a deep connection to his roots.Godfrey Daneschmah is a comedian and actor who's resume spans over 30 years and known for his sharp wit, spot-on impressions, and energetic stand-up performances. Drawing from his Nigerian heritage, he infuses cultural insight into his comedy, making him a standout voice in the entertainment industry.One54 - Celebrating Africa’s 54 Countries, One Story At A Time
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