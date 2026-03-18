Joy Reid joins the show for a wide-ranging conversation on politics, history, and the global Black experience. The discussion begins with the 2024 election, Donald Trump, and shifting global power dynamics, including whether the world is entering a “China Century” as America faces growing political division.

Reid reflects on her groundbreaking career as the first Black woman to host a primetime cable news show and shares how her background as the daughter of immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guyana shaped her worldview. She also discusses how her multicultural upbringing influences her perspective on race, politics, and identity.

The conversation then turns to colonialism and how European empires reshaped societies across the Caribbean and South America. Reid explains how colonial systems created lasting divisions between African and Indian communities after slavery ended, particularly in countries like Trinidad and Guyana.

Reid also breaks down the different historical experiences within the Black diaspora—from Africans on the continent to those enslaved in the Caribbean and the United States. She discusses how American chattel slavery attempted to erase African identity, yet Black Americans went on to build one of the most influential cultures in the world.

The episode explores the global impact of Black American culture on music, food, language, and entertainment, while also addressing historical misconceptions about slavery and Africa. Reid emphasizes the importance of understanding history to overcome divisions within the diaspora.

The conversation closes with a discussion about the growing reconnection between Black Americans and Africa, including the increasing number of people visiting, investing in, and relocating to countries like Ghana as part of a broader movement to reconnect with ancestral roots, shared history, and cultural understanding in overcoming long-standing tensions within the global Black community.

The episode closes with a hopeful conversation about unity, identity, and the power of reconnecting the African diaspora—arguing that when Black communities across the world recognize their shared roots and history, they become an even more powerful force culturally, politically, and globally.

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