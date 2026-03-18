Dr. Donald Grant, Akbar, and Godfrey come together for an expansive and thought-provoking conversation on mental health, accountability, culture, and personal evolution. Bringing together clinical expertise, lived experience, and sharp cultural commentary, the trio dives deep into the emotional realities shaping relationships, identity, and public life.
Dr. Grant offers insight into trauma, emotional regulation, and the stigma surrounding therapy in the Black community, while Akbar opens up about navigating fame, criticism, motherhood, and growth in the public eye. Godfrey challenges perspectives with fearless humor and social critique, unpacking masculinity, politics, and the psychological impact of social media.
The conversation explores generational patterns, healing in private versus performing growth online, and the tension between accountability and grace. Together, they examine how unaddressed trauma can shape behavior, how culture influences emotional expression, and why intentional healing is essential for breaking cycles.
From raw vulnerability to sharp humor, this episode is a masterclass in self-awareness, cultural honesty, and the power of confronting hard truths in pursuit of growth and legacy.grounded while performing in front of thousands around the world. He also breaks down the business of global sports entertainment, the discipline behind the Globetrotters’ showmanship, and how preparation meets opportunity at the highest level.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.