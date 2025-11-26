Kellie talks about growing up on set with Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow) and how the adults on set helped and encouraged them along the way. Plus we talk to a super-fan, Howard, who shares what "Family Matters" meant to him. Leave us a voicemail at thefamilymatterspod.com! Let us know what you think of the podcast and share your own memories of "Family Matters." And if you have any questions, issues, or "family matters" of your own that you need advice on, Telma and Kellie will do their best to help!Follow us on Instagram @welcometothefamilypod. And follow Telma @telma_hopkins and Kellie @kellieswilliams."Welcome to the Family with Telma and Kellie" is an Audiation and iHeartRadio production.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
38:04
S1Ep4 - Rachel's First Date
In season 1 episode 4 of "Family Matters," Aunt Rachel goes on her first date after being widowed. This prompts Telma and Kellie to share their thoughts about dating, moving through grief, and Black women's standards for men.
46:06
S1Ep3 - Short Story
After re-watching season 1 episode 3 of "Family Matters," Telma and Kellie remember their on-screen sisterhoods with Jo Marie Payton as Harriette and Jamiee Foxworth as Judy, and talk about their real-life family dynamics.
42:58
S1Ep2 - Two Income Family
Telma and Kellie rewatch season 1 episode 2 of "Family Matters" called "Two Income Family." They discuss the star power of Jo Marie Payton as Harriette, the re-casting of Judy, and building the Winslow family's on-screen chemistry by bonding in real life.
36:07
S1Ep1 - The Mama Who Came to Dinner
To kick off the podcast, Telma Hopkins (aka Aunt Rachel) and Kellie Williams (aka Laura Winslow) rewatch the pilot of "Family Matters" called "The Mama Who Came to Dinner" and remember how they each got cast on the show.
“Welcome to the Family with Telma and Kellie” is the ultimate insider’s look at the hit 90s sitcom “Family Matters,” told through the words of show stars Telma Hopkins (Aunt Rachel) and Kellie Williams (Laura Winslow) - castmates who have become like family over the years.The duo will recount every episode from the series in order, taking you behind the scenes to reveal never-before-heard stories, recount hilarious blunders and share their personal experiences as the show grew into one of the longest-running and most-watched series featuring an African-American cast. In addition to guest appearances from across the cast and production team, Telma and Kellie will answer your questions about the show. In the 90s it seemed like much of America was ‘raised’ by “Family Matters” - and now it’s time to revisit your favorite relatives on “Welcome to the Family with Telma and Kellie.”