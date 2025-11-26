Welcome to the Family with Telma and Kellie

S1Ep1 - The Mama Who Came to Dinner

To kick off the podcast, Telma Hopkins (aka Aunt Rachel) and Kellie Williams (aka Laura Winslow) rewatch the pilot of "Family Matters" called "The Mama Who Came to Dinner" and remember how they each got cast on the show.