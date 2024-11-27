New Beverly Calendar: November 2024

This November the New Beverly proudly presents a cinematic feast on film! We celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pulp Fiction with screenings of a sumptuous, newly struck 35mm print of Tarantino’s Palme d’Or-winning landmark. We pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson, highlight the work of writer-director Nicole Holofcener, spotlight a pair of pre-codes shot in two-color Technicolor, plus showcase the legendary Geraldine Page, animation from Hayao Miyazaki and Don Bluth, and much more! Elric, Brian and Phil return to discuss all of it! As mentioned in the episode, Mark Borchardt's follow-up to COVEN - THE DUNDEE PROJECT is available here: https://store.foundfootagefest.com/search?type=product&q=dundee%20project And the new HEAVENLY BODIES Blu-ray is available here: https://www.funcityeditions.com/shop Check out all things New Beverly here: https://thenewbev.com/ If You Enjoy the show, You can help support us at Pure Cinema by going to: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod Brian's Directed By shirts can be found here: https://www.teepublic.com/user/filmmakershirts