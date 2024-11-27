December at the New Bev is filled with holiday favorites, ultra-rare screenings of the long-unavailable Gary Cooper film The Spoilers (1930), the new cult hit Strange Darling, and a special 35mm run of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu! Sean Fennessey (of The Big Picture Podcast) returns to the show for the 3rd December in a row to talk to Brian and Phil about the month's programming at the theater. Much fun was had! Check out all things New Beverly here: https://thenewbev.com/ If You Enjoy the show, You can help support us at Pure Cinema by going to: https://www.patreon.com/purecinemapod Brian's Directed By shirts can be found here: https://www.teepublic.com/user/filmmakershirts The show is now on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/purecinemapod.bsky.social As are Brian: https://bsky.app/profile/bobfreelander.bsky.social Elric: https://bsky.app/profile/elrickane.bsky.social and the New Beverly: https://bsky.app/profile/newbeverly.bsky.social
2:11:09
1930s Gems
1930s Gems

In this episode, Elric and Brian continue their long running annual tradition of highlighting underseen worthwhile films from various decades - this time taking a look at some films from the 1930s.
1:46:50
New Beverly Calendar: November 2024
New Beverly Calendar: November 2024

This November the New Beverly proudly presents a cinematic feast on film! We celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pulp Fiction with screenings of a sumptuous, newly struck 35mm print of Tarantino's Palme d'Or-winning landmark. We pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson, highlight the work of writer-director Nicole Holofcener, spotlight a pair of pre-codes shot in two-color Technicolor, plus showcase the legendary Geraldine Page, animation from Hayao Miyazaki and Don Bluth, and much more! Elric, Brian and Phil return to discuss all of it! As mentioned in the episode, Mark Borchardt's follow-up to COVEN - THE DUNDEE PROJECT is available here: https://store.foundfootagefest.com/search?type=product&q=dundee%20project And the new HEAVENLY BODIES Blu-ray is available here: https://www.funcityeditions.com/shop
2:13:40
Pure Cinema Horror-thons 2024
Pure Cinema Horror-thons 2024

In what has absolutely become an annual tradition, Elric and Brian are back - with guest Patrick Bromley from FThis Movie - to run down the programming of their virtual Horror All-Nighter shows.
1:57:34
New Beverly Calendar: October 2024
New Beverly Calendar: October 2024

It's October and Brian, Elric and Phil are back to talk about all spooky goings-on over at the New Beverly! Its our favorite time of the year!
A weekly film podcast hosted by Elric Kane (of the Shock Waves podcast) and Brian Saur (of the Rupert Pupkin Speaks film blog) featuring discussions of new films, old films, double features, cult movies, filmmakers and movie lists among a smorgasbord of other Cinema-related things.