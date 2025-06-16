That Aged Well Podcast

Powered by RND
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) - Yearning, Weapons & a Very Angry Girl
    Shooting forward a little less than fifty years from last week’s topic, this week’s film for Period Piece June comes from a little-known director named Ang Lee…Erika and Paul are tackling the martial arts classic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon! Sometimes, we here at That Aged Well watch a film from our childhoods (that we thought was perfect at the time), and are horrified. But what if we watch a film from our childhoods (that we thought was perfect at the time), and…still think it’s perfect??You can follow That Aged Well on Bluesky (@ThatAgedWell.bsky.social), Instagram (@ThatAgedWell), and Threads (@ThatAgedWell)!SUPPORT US ON PATREON FOR BONUS CONTENT!THAT AGED WELL MERCH!Wanna rate and review? HERE YOU GO!Hosts: Paul Caiola & Erika VillalbaProducer & Editor: Paul Caiola
    1:59:23
  • Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (1954) - Cabins, Feminist Reading & a Brassy Ginger
    Okay, so not only a period piece this week, but also a film from way before our usual date range…Paul and Erika are talking about the classic MGM musical Seven Brides For Seven Brothers! Look, anyone who has seen this movie is probably getting on their crash helmets and buckling their seat belts, but…is it possible…your hosts liked this movie? Come join us for a discussion of corsets, skid marks, and wood-chopping!You can follow That Aged Well on Bluesky (@ThatAgedWell.bsky.social), Instagram (@ThatAgedWell), and Threads (@ThatAgedWell)!SUPPORT US ON PATREON FOR BONUS CONTENT!THAT AGED WELL MERCH!Wanna rate and review? HERE YOU GO!Hosts: Paul Caiola & Erika VillalbaProducer & Editor: Paul Caiola
    2:02:14
  • Dangerous Liaisons (1988) - Deep Dish Pizza, Human Desks & a Catalog of Incompetence
    After a brief Memorial Day break, Erika and Paul are back on their beat and this time they’re talking about Dangerous Liaisons with Glenn Close, John Malkovich, and Michelle Pfeiffer! While a lot of the conversation is taken up wondering how people could have that much sex while also wearing that much clothing, your hosts also take the time to discuss the duties of a best friend, the wisdom of a paper trail, and the soundtrack of a boring and/or broken-hearted…lady.You can follow That Aged Well on Bluesky (@ThatAgedWell.bsky.social), Instagram (@ThatAgedWell), and Threads (@ThatAgedWell)!SUPPORT US ON PATREON FOR BONUS CONTENT!THAT AGED WELL MERCH!Wanna rate and review? HERE YOU GO!Hosts: Paul Caiola & Erika VillalbaProducer & Editor: Paul Caiola
    2:13:36
  • Point Break (1991) - Skydiving Sequences, Itinerant Surfers & a Pit Bull on a Porch
    Happy Memorial Day, y’all! Please enjoy this re-edited episode from 2019, and hear the birth of That Aged Well’s love affair with Keanu Reeves!You can follow That Aged Well on Bluesky (@ThatAgedWell.bsky.social), Instagram (@ThatAgedWell), and Threads (@ThatAgedWell)!SUPPORT US ON PATREON FOR BONUS CONTENT!THAT AGED WELL MERCH!Wanna rate and review? HERE YOU GO!Hosts: Paul Caiola & Erika VillalbaProducer & Editor: Paul Caiola
    1:26:00
  • Feed Drop: Sex Ed with DB - 13 Going On 30
    Paul recently got to sit down with Danielle Bezalel from the fantastic Sex Ed with DB podcast to talk all about the Jennifer Garner classic 13 Going On 30! DB and Paul talk about the ethics of age-gap romance when time travel is involved, and why 2000s films were so obsessed with pitting women against each other. Plus: dollhouses, dream jobs, and whether Matty is actually too good for Jenna! Give it a listen and check out DB on all platforms!ABOUT SEX ED WITH DB:Sex Ed with DB is your go-to podcast for smart, science-backed sex education—delivering trusted insights from top experts on sex, sexuality, and pleasure. Empowering, inclusive, and grounded in real science, it’s the sex ed you’ve always wanted.Connect with DB:Instagram: @sexedwithdbpodcastTikTok: @sexedwithdbTwitter: @sexedwithdbThreads: @sexedwithdbpodcastYouTube: Sex Ed with DBEmail: [email protected] to our newsletter for behind-the-scenes content and answers to your sexual health questions!FOR SEXUAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALSCheck out DB's workshop: "Building A Profitable Online Sexual Health Brand"SEASON 11 TEAMCreator, Host & Executive Producer: Danielle Bezalel (DB)Producer: Sadie LidjiCommunications Lead: Cathren CohenGrowth Marketing Manager: Wil WilliamsLogo Design: Evie Plumb (@cliterallythebest)
    47:25

About That Aged Well

Trafficking in equal parts movie spoilers and d*ck jokes, Paul Caiola and Erika Villalba explore nostalgic films and discuss how they've aged. 80s Movies! 90s Movies! Come dive into yesterday's pop culture today (and connect with the show on Instagram, BlueSky, and Threads)!
