That Aged Well Podcast

Paul recently got to sit down with Danielle Bezalel from the fantastic Sex Ed with DB podcast to talk all about the Jennifer Garner classic 13 Going On 30! DB and Paul talk about the ethics of age-gap romance when time travel is involved, and why 2000s films were so obsessed with pitting women against each other. Plus: dollhouses, dream jobs, and whether Matty is actually too good for Jenna! Give it a listen and check out DB on all platforms!ABOUT SEX ED WITH DB:Sex Ed with DB is your go-to podcast for smart, science-backed sex education—delivering trusted insights from top experts on sex, sexuality, and pleasure. Empowering, inclusive, and grounded in real science, it’s the sex ed you’ve always wanted.Connect with DB:Instagram: @sexedwithdbpodcastTikTok: @sexedwithdbTwitter: @sexedwithdbThreads: @sexedwithdbpodcastYouTube: Sex Ed with DBEmail: [email protected]
