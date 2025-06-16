That Aged Well Podcast

Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (1954) - Cabins, Feminist Reading & a Brassy Ginger

Okay, so not only a period piece this week, but also a film from way before our usual date range…Paul and Erika are talking about the classic MGM musical Seven Brides For Seven Brothers! Look, anyone who has seen this movie is probably getting on their crash helmets and buckling their seat belts, but…is it possible…your hosts liked this movie? Come join us for a discussion of corsets, skid marks, and wood-chopping!You can follow That Aged Well on Bluesky (@ThatAgedWell.bsky.social), Instagram (@ThatAgedWell), and Threads (@ThatAgedWell)!SUPPORT US ON PATREON FOR BONUS CONTENT!THAT AGED WELL MERCH!Wanna rate and review? HERE YOU GO!Hosts: Paul Caiola & Erika VillalbaProducer & Editor: Paul Caiola