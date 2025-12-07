Gaby’s committing a crime, Andrea talks about her first time, bodily fluids go flying and Emerson remembers getting high! And, the awkwardness that comes with being a child actor when you “have to act out things that you haven’t yet experienced.” Plus, the ladies discuss the arrest no one saw coming!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Full Court PRESS, Red Carpet Crash Outs & Set Sleepovers (S1 Ep9 "Suspicious Minds")
Find out why Teri says episode nine marked a major change behind-the-scenes at Desperate Housewives. Hear what was going on that she had to bunk in her own trailer overnight! Plus, who made the worst-dressed list (unfathomable!) and what our resident ‘Gen Z’ host Emerson says about the Y2K fashion in this episode.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Desperately Devoted to Gratitude
Happy Thanksgiving! Teri, Andrea and Emerson swap their most beloved Thanksgiving traditions while reflecting on how Desperate Housewives has shaped their lives. From duck-fat secrets to tender cast and family moments and favorite recipes, you're invited for a cozy celebration of comfort and community. And, jump to @desperatelydevotedpodcast for the scrumptious pie and banana bread recipes our hosts bring to their holiday.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Desperately Devoted to Mark Moses aka Paul Young
Mark Moses is back on the Lane with stories only he can tell… the pool mystery that wasn’t in the script, a network fight over the show’s title and the day he found out Paul Young might be on the chopping block... plus, surprising Golden Girls trivia!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dig Deep XYZ: When the Train is Falling Off the Tracks
Emerson talks about a scary incident and the 911 call that served as a wakeup call. Andrea recalls an on-set injury and the price she paid for not speaking up and Teri admits she has a hard time taking her own advice when it comes to asking for help.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dear Neighbor,
Welcome back to Wisteria Lane.
You are cordially invited to Desperately Devoted—a re-watch of the groundbreaking show Desperate Housewives. We welcome you to wander with us as we stroll past the picket fences, and straight into the homes and hearts of the Wisteria Lane.
Hosted by award-winning actress Teri Hatcher, her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen, and her real-life daughter Emerson Tenney, this podcast brings together three women with distinct perspectives to reflect on the iconic storylines and characters that resonated across generations.
Teri and Andrea share insider insight and firsthand memories, while Emerson brings a fresh, modern perspective as she watches the full series for the first time. Together, they use each delicious episode as a springboard for deeper conversations—about relationships, parenting, sex, identity, or even what it means to live across the street from your nemesis and still fail at making good mac & cheese (IYKYK).
Yes, there are secrets behind the drapes and drama on every corner, but Desperately Devoted offers something more: a thoughtful, witty, and heartfelt look at how this series shaped—and was shaped by—the cultural moment it came from.
Whether you're a longtime fan or stepping onto the block for the very first time, consider this our love letter to Wisteria Lane—and an open invitation to all who want to revisit its charm, complexity, and chaos.
After all, an apple a day doesn’t always keep the drama away...
We’re so glad you’re here.
Desperately, Devoted.