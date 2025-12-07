About Desperately Devoted

Dear Neighbor, Welcome back to Wisteria Lane. You are cordially invited to Desperately Devoted—a re-watch of the groundbreaking show Desperate Housewives. We welcome you to wander with us as we stroll past the picket fences, and straight into the homes and hearts of the Wisteria Lane. Hosted by award-winning actress Teri Hatcher, her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen, and her real-life daughter Emerson Tenney, this podcast brings together three women with distinct perspectives to reflect on the iconic storylines and characters that resonated across generations. Teri and Andrea share insider insight and firsthand memories, while Emerson brings a fresh, modern perspective as she watches the full series for the first time. Together, they use each delicious episode as a springboard for deeper conversations—about relationships, parenting, sex, identity, or even what it means to live across the street from your nemesis and still fail at making good mac & cheese (IYKYK). Yes, there are secrets behind the drapes and drama on every corner, but Desperately Devoted offers something more: a thoughtful, witty, and heartfelt look at how this series shaped—and was shaped by—the cultural moment it came from. Whether you're a longtime fan or stepping onto the block for the very first time, consider this our love letter to Wisteria Lane—and an open invitation to all who want to revisit its charm, complexity, and chaos. After all, an apple a day doesn’t always keep the drama away... We’re so glad you’re here. Desperately, Devoted.