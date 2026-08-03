Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
362 episodes
- Emmy winner Jeff Hiller joins us this week to talk about one of our beloved Nicole Holofcener’s earliest films. Lovely and Amazing follows a Los Angeles family of women burdened by insecurities, from the mother (Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn) opting in to liposuction to her two adult daughters who help her with a preteen adopted sister. Debuting … Continue reading "399 – Lovely And Amazing (with Jeff Hiller!)"
- With Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving in theatres this week, we’re looking back at director Destin Daniel Cretton’s 2013 debut, Short Term 12. Launched at SXSW and distributed in late summer by micro-indie Cinedigm, the film earned major critical support for its portrait of a child group home populated with compelling characters, both among its residents and the … Continue reading "398 – Short Term 12"
- We welcome back Oscar-nominated My Year of Dicks filmmaker Pamela Ribon this week for [gasp] our very first documentary episode! In 1988, Errol Morris made a documentary hit out of The Thin Blue Line. Detailing police corruption and bias that led to the wrongful conviction of Robert W. Wood for a police shooting, the film became a non-fiction … Continue reading "397 – The Thin Blue Line (w/ Pamela Ribon!)"
- We’re back talking about Nicole Kidman’s post-Oscar years this week and Griffin in Summer filmmaker Nicholas Colia is here to join us! After winning her Oscar for The Hours, each of the many projects Kidman attached herself to carried some degree of pedigree and buzz. One of them just happened to be a famous disaster: 2004’s The … Continue reading "396 – The Stepford Wives (with Nicholas Colia!)"
- After becoming a critical and arthouse sensation with Memento, Christopher Nolan leaped to studio filmmaking with American remake Insomnia. The film (based on the 1997 Norwegian film) stars Al Pacino as a corrupt cop sent to Alaska to solve a murder, only to be caught in the web of the killer (Robin Williams). Though a successful summer … Continue reading "395 – Insomnia"
More TV & Film podcasts
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
- Pod Meets WorldTV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- The WatchTV & Film
- House of RTV & Film
- Pop Culture Happy HourArts, Books, Entertainment News, Film Reviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Critical DarlingsFilm Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny BananasTV & Film
- You Are GoodFilm History, Film Reviews, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch PodcastComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking FancastAfter Shows, TV & Film
- I Ken Not with Kendrick TuckerEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Digging Up the DuggarsTV & Film
- She's All BachAfter Shows, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rose Pricks: A Bachelor RoastAfter Shows, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Surviving Sister WivesAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Bechdel CastComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Shelf-Aware with Ren and LizzyArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Turtle TimeTV & Film
- Vanderpump Rules PartyComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 90210MGTV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- The Delta FlyersFiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- CinephobeComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- This Had Oscar BuzzTV & Film
- La Entrevista con Yordi RosadoTV & Film
- UnspooledFilm Reviews, TV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
About This Had Oscar Buzz
A podcast about movies the awards forgotPodcast website
Listen to This Had Oscar Buzz, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
This Had Oscar Buzz
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
This Had Oscar Buzz: Podcasts in Family