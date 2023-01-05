237 – The Last Seduction (with Karina Longworth!)

We are joined by none other than You Must Remember This’ Karina Longworth this week to talk about one of our most unique and most requested Oscar cases. In 1994, The Last Seduction gave a modern riff on classic noir with a sexually frank femme fatale played by Linda Fiorentino who pulls a game of … Continue reading "237 – The Last Seduction (with Karina Longworth!)"