Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!

Amye is joined by Amanda to discuss 90 Day Fiance S12:EP13 and The Last Resort S3:EP8



90 Day Fiance: Catie questions a monogamous future during her bachelorette party. Edward storms off when Marissa still has cold feet. Rasit gives Mallorie an ultimatum. Rod grills Maxwell. Shea is caught between his daughter and fiancée. Paula thinks Thomas is being controlling.



The Last Resort: Thais addresses her family drama with a puppet show. Guillermo opens up about Kara's drinking. Shekinah refuses to perform and walks out with Sarper. Zied's puppet show spirals into a blowout with Rebecca. Russ and Pao's anniversary ends in tears.



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