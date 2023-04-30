Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!

Little Miss Recap covers some of the best shows in streaming. Join writer Amye Archer as she dissects and overanalyzes the crap out of your favorite binges. Hos... More
Tiny Beautiful Things S1:EP8 Love
Amye is joined by her best friend, Steph, to recap Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things: Season 1, Episode 8 Love Well, it's here. The ultimate sobfest as we relive the death of a perfectly healthy Merritt Wever. Lucas inadvertently causes Claire to miss the moment Mom passes, straining their relationship for the next 30 years. And Lucas doesn't get much better. Claire drags Rae on a nightmare road trip.This series is based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed, who penned the popular advice column for two years. Here's a link to her column as it lives today at The Rumpus.
5/10/2023
34:25
Tiny Beautiful Things S1:EP7 Go
Amye is joined by her best friend, Steph, to recap Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things, Season 1, Episode 7: GOIn this episode, Claire and Amy attend a writer's retreat complete with a holdie in a hot tub. We learn about some of Claire's past writing history, and we also fill in some blanks around her marriage to Jess. Amye is sick, so pardon her toad-like voice, and Steph relives some Suzanne Vega trauma. This series is based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed, who penned the popular advice column for two years. Here's a link to her column as it lives today at The Rumpus.
5/10/2023
37:29
Yellowjackets S2:EP4 Old Wounds
Amye is joined by Amanda Lipnack-Radel to discuss Yellowjackets!In the wilderness, guess who's back??? Javi! He's back with no explanation and he's not giving up the game anytime soon. Nat and Lottie compete in The Hunger Games, coach Ben is not here for any of this, and we learn there is a bathtub!In present time, Misty and Walter bond over cassette tapes, Nat and Lisa go on a journey that ends with Nat transporting a fish in her mouth, Shauna and Callie bond in an abandoned field with no cell signal, and we visit a middle-of-the-week daytime farmer's market. Meanwhile, Amye battles a cold-so please excuse her voice (still), we talk cults and uniforms, and we fangirl over Lauren Ambrose. Please note: We discuss the entire episode, including theories and wrong turns. Please make sure you watch the episode before listening.
5/7/2023
52:36
Yellowjackets S2:EP3 Digestif
Amye is joined by Amanda Lipnack-Radel to discuss Yellowjackets!In the wilderness, the girls and a super judgy Ben struggle to come to terms with their choice of entree. The girls have a baby shower for Shauna complete with weird gifts and of course, an appearance of the symbol. In present time, Misty and Walter question Randy about the activity at the motel. Jeff gets all wild and crazy and whisks Shauna away to colonial Williamsburg to churn butter. Finally, Nat continues to fall under the spell of Lottie's "wellness group."Meanwhile, Amye battles a cold-so please excuse her voice, we break down whether or not Jeff would be this nerdy in real life, and we discuss our hatred of bees.Please note: We discuss the entire episode, including theories and wrong turns. Please make sure you watch the episode before listening.
5/7/2023
47:12
Yellowjackets S2:EP2 Edible Complex
Amye is joined by Amanda Lipnack-Radel to discuss Yellowjackets!In the wilderness, Nat takes steps to alleviate Travis' pain. Tai puts an end to Shawna and Jackie's relationship. The team decides Corpse Jackie is lookin' like a snack. In present time, Shawna and Callie are not getting along. Misty meets Frodo Baggins. Lottie tells Nat what happened the night Travis died, but Nat is not having it. Please note: We discuss the entire episode, including theories and wrong turns. Please make sure you watch the episode before listening.