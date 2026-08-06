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Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!
Amye Archer | Reality TV Recaps
Latest episode
754 episodes
Chatting Married at First Sight S20 Couples–with Michael Shiakallis from MAFS Season 1708/06/2026 | 58 mins.Amye is joined by Michael Shaikallis from MAFS season 17 to chat about the changes they’ve made to Married at First Sight season 20 and his thoughts on the couples.
Follow Michael on IG: https://www.instagram.com/_mikeyishere_
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True Crime: Hear our latest documentary deep-dives on Murder She Watched at murdershewatchedpod.com
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CONNECT WITH US
Instagram: @littlemissrecap
Facebook Group: Little Miss Recap Podcast Community
YouTube: Watch our recaps here
Contact: email littlemissrecap@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Amye is joined by Becca to recap and discuss BRAVO’s The McBee Dynasty S3:EP8 What Happens in Vegas
The McBee boys head to Vegas to celebrate Cole and Kacie’s engagement alongside Cowboy Christmas. What could go wrong?
Please let us know where in the world you are located so we can plan meetups more efficiently and you can connect with local BDFs!
https://forms.gle/cJba8oWGM8qLPC6V6
GET BONUS CONTENT
Unlock ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus recaps by joining our community!
Patreon: patreon.com/littlemissrecap
Website: littlemissrecap.com/support
OUR OTHER SHOWS & MERCH
True Crime: Hear our latest documentary deep-dives on Murder She Watched at murdershewatchedpod.com
Shop Merch: Get your podcast gear at littlemissrecap.threadless.com
Buy my book: https://www.amazon.com/Fat-Girl-Skinny-Amye-Archer/dp/B0H6NSD6VJ/
CONNECT WITH US
Instagram: @littlemissrecap
Facebook Group: Little Miss Recap Podcast Community
YouTube: Watch our recaps here
Contact: email littlemissrecap@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Amye is joined by Amanda to discuss 90 Day Fiance S12:EP13 and The Last Resort S3:EP8
90 Day Fiance: Catie questions a monogamous future during her bachelorette party. Edward storms off when Marissa still has cold feet. Rasit gives Mallorie an ultimatum. Rod grills Maxwell. Shea is caught between his daughter and fiancée. Paula thinks Thomas is being controlling.
The Last Resort: Thais addresses her family drama with a puppet show. Guillermo opens up about Kara's drinking. Shekinah refuses to perform and walks out with Sarper. Zied's puppet show spirals into a blowout with Rebecca. Russ and Pao's anniversary ends in tears.
Please let us know where in the world you are located so we can plan meetups more efficiently and you can connect with local BDFs!
https://forms.gle/cJba8oWGM8qLPC6V6
GET BONUS CONTENT
Unlock ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus recaps by joining our community!
Patreon: patreon.com/littlemissrecap
Website: littlemissrecap.com/support
OUR OTHER SHOWS & MERCH
True Crime: Hear our latest documentary deep-dives on Murder She Watched at murdershewatchedpod.com
Shop Merch: Get your podcast gear at littlemissrecap.threadless.com
Buy my book: https://www.amazon.com/Fat-Girl-Skinny-Amye-Archer/dp/B0H6NSD6VJ/
CONNECT WITH US
Instagram: @littlemissrecap
Facebook Group: Little Miss Recap Podcast Community
YouTube: Watch our recaps here
Contact: email littlemissrecap@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Amye is joined by Amanda to discuss Sister Wives S7:EP2 Polygamists in a Shark Tank
The jewelry “business” is beginning to overwhelm the wives–more notably Robyn who is having a full-on breakdown over her Scooby-Doo designs, so they turn to investors for money to hire employees.
This is a free preview!
To listen to all of seasons 1-6 plus this current rewatch of season 7, follow us on Patreon.
Please let us know where in the world you are located so we can plan meetups more efficiently and you can connect with local BDFs!
https://forms.gle/cJba8oWGM8qLPC6V6
GET BONUS CONTENT
Unlock ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus recaps by joining our community!
Patreon: patreon.com/littlemissrecap
Website: littlemissrecap.com/support
OUR OTHER SHOWS & MERCH
True Crime: Hear our latest documentary deep-dives on Murder She Watched at murdershewatchedpod.com
Shop Merch: Get your podcast gear at littlemissrecap.threadless.com
Buy my book: https://www.amazon.com/Fat-Girl-Skinny-Amye-Archer/dp/B0H6NSD6VJ/
CONNECT WITH US
Instagram: @littlemissrecap
Facebook Group: Little Miss Recap Podcast Community
YouTube: Watch our recaps here
Contact: email littlemissrecap@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Amye is joined by Becca to recap MAFS: Married at First Sight S20:EPS 7-9
It’s time for the group dinner and the group therapy session! Dr. Lisa and Paul read Adam’s clothing for filth and we love it, Shawn and Nikki are exhausting, Devon has clearly been to therapy, Courteney doesn’t know who Keanu Reeves is, BellaJolie accompanies Mecca to work, and Cameron and Michelle–we forgot they were even here cause they’re perfect.
Please let us know where in the world you are located so we can plan meetups more efficiently and you can connect with local BDFs!
https://forms.gle/cJba8oWGM8qLPC6V6
GET BONUS CONTENT
Unlock ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus recaps by joining our community!
Patreon: patreon.com/littlemissrecap
Website: littlemissrecap.com/support
OUR OTHER SHOWS & MERCH
True Crime: Hear our latest documentary deep-dives on Murder She Watched at murdershewatchedpod.com
Shop Merch: Get your podcast gear at littlemissrecap.threadless.com
Buy my book: https://www.amazon.com/Fat-Girl-Skinny-Amye-Archer/dp/B0H6NSD6VJ/
CONNECT WITH US
Instagram: @littlemissrecap
Facebook Group: Little Miss Recap Podcast Community
YouTube: Watch our recaps here
Contact: email littlemissrecap@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!
Welcome to Little Miss Recap: Your home for 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, Love is Blind, and more reality TV news and recaps.Hosted by writer and Gen Xer, Amye Archer, Little Miss Recap is where high-brow analysis meets lowbrow television.Together with my friends, we examine the chaos of reality TV through a distinctly Gen X lens.From 90 Day Fiancé to the latest fringe docuseries, we’re recapping the mess so you don’t have to.We’re digging into the latest documentaries, dissecting cult dynamics, and questioning every life choice made on screen.Reach the show at littlemissrecap@gmail.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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