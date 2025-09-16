A crime producer stumbles upon a one of a kind comedy set, sending her down a rabbit hole of deception and murder. From Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, Wisecrack is a new 6-part limited series that blends investigative true crime with stand up comedy. Coming September 2nd.Binge the entire season ad-free. Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at tenderfootplus.com or on ApplePodcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On stage, Edd Hedges, a fledgling English comedian, tells a quirky-yet-creepy tale about the scariest night of his life. The audience hangs on every word, including crime producer Jodi Tovay, unaware that this night would spark an investigation that would last nearly a decade.Binge the entire season ad-free. Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at tenderfootplus.com or on ApplePodcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

By the end of Edd's stand up set, Jodi walks out with the one name that could unlock the truth. But it would take years (and a lot of beer) for Edd Hedges to finally face the reality of that horrible night.Binge the entire season ad-free. Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at tenderfootplus.com or on ApplePodcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A missed call, a prison transfer, a well-meaning barrister. Jodi heads to London to follow the trail of breadcrumbs—religion, regret, and red flags—but none of it seems to add up.Binge the entire season ad-free. Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at tenderfootplus.com or on ApplePodcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Wisecrack

He left home as the chubby kid with a dream, a decade later, he's a touring comic with a killer set. Literally. In Wisecrack, stand-up comedian Edd Hedges returns to his hometown for a charity gig, only to find himself headlining the most terrifying night of his life. The warm welcome quickly unravels into a chilling true crime tale of a downward spiral and a town shaken by murder. When TV crime producer Jodi Tovay stumbled across Edd’s comedy set, it did more than get a few laughs, it opened the door to a years-long investigation she never saw coming. Part comedy special, part true crime thriller, Wisecrack blends punchlines with plot twists in a genre-defying ride where the laughs are real and the danger is no joke.