Wisecrack
Wisecrack

Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts
Comedy
Wisecrack
  Brett
    A missed call, a prison transfer, a well-meaning barrister. Jodi heads to London to follow the trail of breadcrumbs—religion, regret, and red flags—but none of it seems to add up.
    38:22
  Who's There
    By the end of Edd's stand up set, Jodi walks out with the one name that could unlock the truth. But it would take years (and a lot of beer) for Edd Hedges to finally face the reality of that horrible night.
    31:26
  Knock, Knock
    On stage, Edd Hedges, a fledgling English comedian, tells a quirky-yet-creepy tale about the scariest night of his life. The audience hangs on every word, including crime producer Jodi Tovay, unaware that this night would spark an investigation that would last nearly a decade.
    31:54
  Official Trailer- Wisecrack
    A crime producer stumbles upon a one of a kind comedy set, sending her down a rabbit hole of deception and murder. From Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, Wisecrack is a new 6-part limited series that blends investigative true crime with stand up comedy. Coming September 2nd.
    2:33
  Do Not Turn On the Lights
    What do you get when a true crime producer walks into a comedy club? Answer: Wisecrack— a 6-part limited series where true crime and stand up comedy take center stage. Coming September 2nd, from Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts.
    0:59

About Wisecrack

He left home as the chubby kid with a dream, a decade later, he's a touring comic with a killer set. Literally. In Wisecrack, stand-up comedian Edd Hedges returns to his hometown for a charity gig, only to find himself headlining the most terrifying night of his life. The warm welcome quickly unravels into a chilling true crime tale of a downward spiral and a town shaken by murder. When TV crime producer Jodi Tovay stumbled across Edd’s comedy set, it did more than get a few laughs, it opened the door to a years-long investigation she never saw coming. Part comedy special, part true crime thriller, Wisecrack blends punchlines with plot twists in a genre-defying ride where the laughs are real and the danger is no joke.
Comedy

