A new podcast from Tenderfoot TV: While digging through an old memory box, host Thrasher Banks discovers forgotten VHS tapes, police reports, and faded letters regarding a 1995 murder in Dayton, Ohio. Drawn to the connection between this murder and the other seemingly innocuous contents of the box, Thrasher begins an investigation. As he follows the threads, he finds that a participant in the 1995 murder may be connected to more than one brutal, unsolved case… Against the backdrop of Ohio in the 1980s and 90s, around the height of satanic panic, this true crime story explores memory, perception, and a personal quest for the truth. Join Thrasher as he unpacks this box and searches for answers about the "Lords of Death." Listen now or subscribe to Tenderfoot+ to binge the show ad-free!
Inside To Die For
Tenderfoot TV's Laura Benson takes you inside "To Die For" with host Neil Strauss. Go behind the scenes into the making of the podcast - from Neil's first discovery of Aliia Roza's unfathomable story to the lengthy and emotional twists and turns that led both Neil and Aliia on a very different journey than either expected.
16) Is This Freedom
"On the ninth of July, with a few shots to the neck and the head, he was shot at about 11p.m. near the preschool."
15) The Confession
"They pushed me into the middle seat. And then another guy put a bag over my head. And when he put this bag on my head, I understood, that's it."
14) Kompromat
"You'll notice that every time somebody is poisoned, it's usually two people or more involved. and this has a reason: The FSB does not trust its own assassins."
Imagine you were a fly on the wall at a dinner between the mafia, the CIA, and the KGB. That’s where this unprecedented story begins. A journey through the dark world of Russian intelligence where, for the first time, a professed “sex spy” tells her story. All of it.
Host Neil Strauss (Rolling Stone, The New York Times) brings listeners into the dangerous world of sexpionage, where enemies of the State are not the only victims. So too are the spies themselves, brainwashed to believe that their bodies belong to Russia and meticulously trained to become “the perfect weapons.” Who is Aliia Roza? From the creators of the hit podcast series To Live and Die in LA, this is To Die For.