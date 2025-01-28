Powered by RND
Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts
Ken Tekiela was a celebrated Chicago firefighter and a loving father of two who led a secret double life as a hitman for the Chicago mafia. Is it even possible ...
  • Meet Ken
    For over 20 years he was a celebrated firefighter, living a secret double life as a hitman for the Chicago mob. Who is Ken Tekiela? He's my father, and I didn't know any of this until now. Crook County premieres February 11th. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • My new podcast Crook County
    Crook County debuts on February 11th. While you're here, follow the show, rate and review! Thanks for your support. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Crook County

Ken Tekiela was a celebrated Chicago firefighter and a loving father of two who led a secret double life as a hitman for the Chicago mafia. Is it even possible to keep a life of crime hidden from your wife and kids for two decades? Yes, it is. I know because Ken is my father. In 2013, after a lifetime of deception, he broke down and told me everything, and our whole world changed… CROOK COUNTY is the shocking true-crime podcast about my father's rise through the ranks of the legendary organized crime syndicate, the Chicago Outfit. From whorehouse doorman at the age of 17, to ruthless assassin in his 20's, and the many years that followed covering up crimes for the mafia and crooked cops alike while working as a firefighter/paramedic for the Chicago Fire Department. To finally, moving to the suburbs with his new wife and kids and trying desperately to put it all behind him, until it all came crashing down. We explore in great depth and detail my father’s life of crime and its profound and lasting impact on my family to this very day. From Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, I’m Kyle Tekiela, welcome to CROOK COUNTY.  
