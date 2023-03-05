REOPENED: Manhunt

From 1999 to 2002, eleven young girls and women were sexually assaulted in a similar way. Despite these cases spanning across five states, in all of them, the same man kept popping up as a suspect. The problem wasn't figuring out who had committed these crimes. The problem was figuring out how to catch him.