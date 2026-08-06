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Cold Case Files

A&E / PodcastOne
Society & CultureTrue Crime
Cold Case Files
Latest episode

779 episodes

  • Cold Case Files

    REOPENED: Soft Kill

    08/06/2026 | 27 mins.
    After a teenage girl shows up dead, investigators think they know who did it. However, when another pair of sisters are found deceased with a similar MO, investigators realize they not only have the wrong man but a possible serial killer.

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  • Cold Case Files

    Murder on the Menu

    08/04/2026 | 44 mins.
    A young boy is the sole survivor when his family is massacred in their Minnesota home. Two decades later - he helps cold case detectives catch the serial killer responsible.

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  • Cold Case Files

    I SURVIVED: I Was in My Own Vampire Movie

    08/01/2026 | 39 mins.
    Gilles is lured by a fake dating profile online, only to be trapped in a garage & attacked by a man who was hiding behind a hockey mask & hoodie. Richard and Angela are mauled by a black bear in the backyard of their own home in Newport, PA. Dave, the resident caretaker of a shared apartment complex, spirals into a psychotic episode to his tenant's surprise, who are now being stalked & attacked by him.

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  • Cold Case Files

    REOPENED: The Grim Sleeper Part 2

    07/30/2026 | 42 mins.
    In 1980s Los Angeles, a killer is terrorizing South Central, murdering African American women and discarding their bodies in the street. As the victim count rises–but suspects are few–fear and anger take hold in a community often overlooked by the police.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Cold Case Files

    The South Side Rapist

    07/28/2026 | 37 mins.
    A series of brutal rapes in St. Louis goes unsolved for many years until a fluke audit of a license plate number leads police to the culprit.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Cold Case Files
Based on the iconic, Emmy-nominated series on A&E, this show explores some of the most difficult-to-solve murders, which stymied investigators and went cold, sometimes for decades. In fact, one-third of all murders in America remain open. But thanks to dogged investigators and breakthroughs in forensic technology, these cases become part of the rare 1% of cold cases that are ever solved. Cold Case Files is narrated by Marisa Pinson.
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Society & CultureTrue Crime

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