A young boy is the sole survivor when his family is massacred in their Minnesota home. Two decades later - he helps cold case detectives catch the serial killer responsible.



This Episode is sponsored by BetterHelp



Apartments.com - To find whatever you’re searching for and more visit apartments.com the place to find a place.



BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/COLDCASE to get 10% off your first month.



Hers: Start your free online visit at forhers.com/CCF for your personalized weight loss treatment options.



Mint: To get the new customer offer and your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just $15 a month, go to Mintmobile.com/coldcase



Progressive: Multitask right now. Quote your car insurance at Progressive.com to join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive.



Quince: Go to Quince.com/coldcase for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.