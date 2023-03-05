Based on the iconic, Emmy-nominated series on A&E, this show explores some of the most difficult-to-solve murders, which stymied investigators and went cold, so... More
I SURVIVED: I Just Jumped
Eight year old Midsi is on her way home from school, when a strange man abducts her on the street and holds her captive for days. Despite her attacker’s threats, Midsi makes a daring escape and saves herself from certain death.
4/29/2023
56:45
REOPENED: Manhunt
From 1999 to 2002, eleven young girls and women were sexually assaulted in a similar way. Despite these cases spanning across five states, in all of them, the same man kept popping up as a suspect. The problem wasn't figuring out who had committed these crimes. The problem was figuring out how to catch him.
4/25/2023
36:30
I SURVIVED: The Same Smell, The Same Burn
When Karli starts a new relationship with a man from her past, she has no idea that he has some violent enemies. Karli survives not one, but two acid attacks at the hands of complete strangers, and must find a way to rebuild her will to go on.
4/22/2023
37:02
REOPENED: Baby For Sale
When the burned body of an infant is found in the Arizona desert, investigators search for the child's identity and come up empty-handed. Four years later, officers in another county respond to a tip about a couple who sold their baby daughter in an extortion scheme and ultimately killed her. It doesn't take long for investigators to connect the dots and finally discover the name of their Baby Jane Doe.
4/18/2023
37:38
I SURVIVED: The Ninja in the Attic
On a normal Friday morning, Ellen is at home alone when she is brutally attacked by a strange man in all black. Ellen’s attacker had been hiding in her home for days, waiting for the right moment to strike.
Based on the iconic, Emmy-nominated series on A&E, this show explores some of the most difficult-to-solve murders, which stymied investigators and went cold, sometimes for decades. In fact, one-third of all murders in America remain open. But thanks to dogged investigators and breakthroughs in forensic technology, these cases become part of the rare 1% of cold cases that are ever solved. Cold Case Files is hosted by Paula Barros.