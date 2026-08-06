Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan

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569 episodes
- A man got a great deal on a home in Connecticut at a home foreclosure auction. There was one catch - the home was sold "As-Is", none of the bidders were allowed to see the inside of the home before bidding. Edward A. Marchion of Newington, Connecticut, purchased the home at 7 Stanwich lane, Burlington, Connecticut, by bidding $525,000 at a court ordered foreclosure auction on June 6, 2026. On June 14, the new homeowner opened the doors to his new home, and new nightmares for the rest of his life! Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack take a look at how a great deal on a house turned out to be a great big nightmare when the new owner finds the home still occupied - by three skeletons!
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- Arlington, Texas was shocked with the stabbing death of Irasema Chavez in 2012. Irasema was stabbed 100 times, shocking residents who expected an arrest to happen sooner than later. However, even though investigators found a drop of blood on a TV stand that did not belong to Irasema, and surveillance video showed a possible suspect going into Irasema's apartment at 11:30pm the night before her body was found, no arrest was made and no suspect was named. Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack examine the case and break down how investigators were finally able to match a blood drop found inside Irasema's apartment to Mayra Velasquez, a 42-year-old realtor and close friend of Irasema Chavez.
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- Joe Rogan has had some amazing guests on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, but one guest was a little different than the others. Sheldon Johnson appeared on an episode February 1, 2024, along with civil rights attorney, Josh Durbin. Johnson shared his life story and how he was involved in drug and gang activity while growing up in Harlem. Johnson talked about the decades he spent behind bars serving prison sentences and how he has changed his life and now works with at-risk youth through criminal justice advocacy. Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack investigate what happened about a month after the podcast appearance that led to Sheldon Johnson being arrested in connection with the death and dismemberment of Collin Small in New York City. Is Johnson wrongfully accused of a murder he didn't commit or will forensic evidence put the rehabilitated criminal back in prison for the rest of his life.
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- On March 2, 2020, Fayetteville, North Carolina, police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Murchison Road after neighbors became concerned because they had not seen Nena Renae Mollison, 49, for several weeks. Officers entered the home and found Mollison deceased, and no signs of forced entry. Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack look into the case that went cold fairly quickly, but heated up once Othram got involved in the case leading to the arrest of a possible suspect 6 years after the murder of Nena.
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- Her mother called 911 claiming Javeayah had disappeared while playing outside near the family's home in Aiken County, triggering a massive search involving more than 200 personnel, the FBI, drones, helicopters, K-9 teams, and thousands of acres of ground searches. Investigators talk to parents and the story falls apart quickly as law enforcement is faced with one of the most horrific cases of homicide by child abuse ever heard. Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack discuss the unbelievable death of a child who was allegedly chemically dissolved by her "parents" and poured into a nearby pond.
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About Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan
Join Joseph Scott Morgan every week as he explores a world that not many have had a chance to visit, the realm of death. Jo Scott will lead listeners on a journey through the blood soaked death scenes of America and then into the autopsy room to fully understand the science behind each case. Jo Scott is one America’s leading experts on applied forensics and is regularly featured on ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’, ‘The Piketon Massacre’, Court TV and more. Theme Music: Audio NetworkPodcast website
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