Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan

Joe Rogan has had some amazing guests on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, but one guest was a little different than the others. Sheldon Johnson appeared on an episode February 1, 2024, along with civil rights attorney, Josh Durbin. Johnson shared his life story and how he was involved in drug and gang activity while growing up in Harlem. Johnson talked about the decades he spent behind bars serving prison sentences and how he has changed his life and now works with at-risk youth through criminal justice advocacy. Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack investigate what happened about a month after the podcast appearance that led to Sheldon Johnson being arrested in connection with the death and dismemberment of Collin Small in New York City. Is Johnson wrongfully accused of a murder he didn't commit or will forensic evidence put the rehabilitated criminal back in prison for the rest of his life.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.