Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan

Shattered Lives | Next of Kin and the Heartbreaking Task of Death Notifications

In this emotional and powerful episode of the Body Bags podcast, hosts Joseph Scott Morgan and Jackie Howard delve into the emotional challenges faced by medical legal death investigators, specifically when it comes to the difficult task of notifying next of kin about the death of a loved one. Joe Scott shares his personal experiences and insights on how the emotional aspect of death notifications can impact both the investigator and grieving family members, the lasting impact these moments have on both the families and himself, how science plays a role in his job but its limitations in dealing with the emotional aspects of death notification, as well as the importance of mercy and compassion in the face of death. Time-codes: 00:00 - Introduction. 03:30 - Joe Scott's first experience with a death notification. 06:10 - Improvements in emotional training for death investigators. 07:00 - Challenges of handling multiple cases and notifications. 08:55 - Families' need for confirmation of the deceased's location. 12:00 - The importance of timeliness in death notifications. 15:45 - Being vigilant during investigations and protecting loved ones' privacy. 17:25 - Balancing speed and thoroughness in death investigations. 19:05 - Family members as key sources of information for cases. 20:00 - The limited information retention of grieving families. 22:25 - The lasting impact of death notifications on families. 25:00 - Delivering death news directly. 26:50 - Notifying a family of a second son's death within six months. 28:55 - JoScott's love for science and its role in his work but its limitations when it comes to dealing with the emotional aspects of death notification. 31:20 - The necessity of accurate deceased identification and location knowledge. 33:00 - Keeping information simple for grieving families. 33:45 - The need for compassion and mercy during emotionally low moments. 36:00 - Joe Scott's personal struggle with PTSD and the end of his career. 38:55 - Outro.