Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan

Shattered Lives | Next of Kin and the Heartbreaking Task of Death Notifications
In this emotional and powerful episode of the Body Bags podcast, hosts Joseph Scott Morgan and Jackie Howard delve into the emotional challenges faced by medical legal death investigators, specifically when it comes to the difficult task of notifying next of kin about the death of a loved one. Joe Scott shares his personal experiences and insights on how the emotional aspect of death notifications can impact both the investigator and grieving family members, the lasting impact these moments have on both the families and himself, how science plays a role in his job but its limitations in dealing with the emotional aspects of death notification, as well as the importance of mercy and compassion in the face of death.
Time-codes:
00:00 - Introduction.
03:30 - Joe Scott's first experience with a death notification.
06:10 - Improvements in emotional training for death investigators.
07:00 - Challenges of handling multiple cases and notifications.
08:55 - Families' need for confirmation of the deceased's location.
12:00 - The importance of timeliness in death notifications.
15:45 - Being vigilant during investigations and protecting loved ones' privacy.
17:25 - Balancing speed and thoroughness in death investigations.
19:05 - Family members as key sources of information for cases.
20:00 - The limited information retention of grieving families.
22:25 - The lasting impact of death notifications on families.
25:00 - Delivering death news directly.
26:50 - Notifying a family of a second son's death within six months.
28:55 - JoScott’s love for science and its role in his work but its limitations when it comes to dealing with the emotional aspects of death notification.
31:20 - The necessity of accurate deceased identification and location knowledge.
33:00 - Keeping information simple for grieving families.
33:45 - The need for compassion and mercy during emotionally low moments.
36:00 - Joe Scott's personal struggle with PTSD and the end of his career.
36:00 - Joe Scott's personal struggle with PTSD and the end of his career.
5/2/2023
39:08
Murder in the Margins: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Comic Book Obsession Gone Wrong
In this episode of the Body Bags we delve into the chilling case of Elizabeth Capaldi, who was murdered by her husband, Stephen Capaldi. Capaldi, 57, has been sentenced to 22 to 44 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, in October 2022. Incriminating evidence was found on his cellphone, including internet searches on how to get away with murder.
Hosts Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack discuss the unusual factors that contributed to the crime, including infidelity and a comic book obsession, the meticulous research Stephen conducted before the murder, the initial police response to Beth's missing person report, filed by her daughter Emma, and how inconsistencies during police interviews can raise red flags and lead to a suspect's downfall.
Time-codes:
00:00 - Introduction.
01:07 - Overview of Beth Capaldi's murder case.
02:00 - Joseph asks Dave about his experience with comic books.
03:10 - Joseph's childhood love for comic books.
05:00 - Driving factors in Stephen Capaldi's case: infidelity and comic book obsession.
06:20 - Alternative ways Stephen could have ended his marriage.
08:15 - Sinister research Stephen did prior to Beth's disappearance.
11:50 - Emma Capaldi involves the police after talking to her father.
14:50 - JoScott explains how investigators approach missing person cases.
16:30 - Significance of observing behavior patterns in missing person's cases.
17:40 - Police questioning spouses and detecting deviations from their stories.
20:11 - Suspicious internet searches made by Stephen Capaldi.
33:10 - Joseph describes the intimate nature of the murder.
35:10 - Methods researched to dispose of Beth's body.
36:20 - Bloody aftermath in the basement and timeline of murder.
38:30 - Emotional impact of the crime scene.
45:15 - Outro.
4/27/2023
44:34
Unraveling the Gannon Stauch Case | A Forensic Odyssey
Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old boy from Colorado, was found dead nearly two months after he was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch. Gannon was initially reported as a runaway, but was later classified as a missing/endangered person. Surveillance footage revealed Letecia leaving with Gannon and returning without him, raising suspicions, and then Gannon's body was found in Florida. His stepmother now faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
In this episode of Body Bags, hosts Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack discuss the timeline of the case, from Gannon's disappearance in Colorado Springs to the discovery of his body in a suitcase in Florida, the search warrants and investigation process in Gannon's bedroom, the challenges faced by the medical examiner when examining the body, and determining the cause of death.
Time-codes:
00:00 - Introduction.
01:40 - Overview of Letitia Stauch's ongoing trial.
03:55 - Timeline of Gannon's disappearance and investigation.
05:25 - Discovery of Gannon's body in Florida.
08:00- Difficulty in determining postmortem interval and medical examiner's ability to ascertain information.
10:10- Blood detection methods at crime scenes and investigating scenes with cleansers used.
14:20 - Role of forensic pathologists in death investigations and inspecting a child's bedroom for foul play.
17:15 - Search warrant limitations in a residence and police walkthrough.
19:35 - Blood evidence found in Gannon's bedroom and challenges faced by the medical examiner.
21:50 - Establishing identification and cause of death in Gannon's case.
24:10 - Shared jurisdiction and forensic pathologist's expertise in tropical environments.
27:40 - Establishing a timeline of Gannon's death and managing emotions during trial testimonies.
31:00 - Forensic pathologist's clinical and objective testimony and Gannon's injuries.
33:30 - Presentation of Gannon's injuries in court and quantifying drug levels in decomposed bodies.
34:25 - Testing for substances in decomposed bodies, including maggots.
35:45 - Medication found in Gannon's system and detailing his injuries.
37:30 - Differentiating between lacerations and sharp force injuries and interpreting wounds on decomposed bodies.
39:20 - Importance of medical examiner's experience.
39:35 - Outro.
4/25/2023
39:10
A Shot in the Dark: Investigating Lincoln's Assassination and the Chilling Conspiracy | Part 2
In part one of this two-part series on Body Bags hosts Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack take listeners through the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and its aftermath. They describe the chaos at Ford's Theater, the attending physicians' struggles as they assessed Lincoln's condition with limited medical knowledge and tools, the removal of Lincoln's body, and the irony of increased security after the assassination. They also delve into the autopsy process, highlighting the physicians' extensive experience and the challenges they faced.
Time-codes:
00:20 - Start of show.
01:35 - John Wilkes Booth's actions in the theater.
02:00 - Immediate response to the shooting.
02:35 - Lincoln's condition when the surgeon arrived.
03:15 - Initial confusion among the audience.
04:00 - Booth's calculated timing for the shooting.
05:30 - Surgeon realizes Lincoln's gunshot wound location.
05:55 - Limitations of medical knowledge and tools.
07:40 - Lincoln stops breathing and has dilated pupils.
08:10 - Surgeon removes clot, Lincoln breathes again.
09:20 - Difficulty transporting Lincoln to the White House.
09:55 - Physicians try to locate the lead ball in Lincoln's head.
11:30 - Attempt to drain blood and reduce intracranial pressure.
12:00 - Lincoln's death at 7:30 a.m.
13:50 - Lincoln remains unconscious throughout the ordeal.
16:40 - Removal of Lincoln's body from the boarding house.
17:15 - Absence of security and irony of increased security.
18:00 - Lincoln's tendency to dismiss security.
18:40 - Lincoln's body conveyed to White House for autopsy.
19:55 - Handsaw used to open Lincoln's skull.
21:10 - Delicate nature of dissecting the brain.
22:15 - Autopsy challenges: lack of electricity, reliance on touch.
23:00 - Physicians' extensive experience in dealing with trauma.
29:40 - Modern gunshot wound examination process.
30:30 - Role of x-rays in understanding bullet trajectories.
31:15 - Autopsy confirms nothing could have saved Lincoln.
32:55 - Limitations of 1800s medical treatments.
33:30 - John Wilkes Booth's autopsy.
34:50 - Physician's anger and resentment towards Booth.
35:30 - Booth's body relocation before returning to family.
36:05 - Outro.
4/20/2023
36:05
A Shot in the Dark: Investigating Lincoln's Assassination and the Chilling Conspiracy | Part 1
In part one of this two-part series on Body Bags we delve into the assassination and autopsy of President Abraham Lincoln.
Hosts Joseph Scott Morgan and Dave Mack analyze the character and motivations of John Wilkes Booth, the layout of Ford's Theater, and the negligent behavior of John Parker, assigned to protect the president. They provide a fascinating explanation of the Philadelphia Deringer's firing mechanism, including its unique preloading process and firing sequence as well as going into Booth's meticulous planning, highlighting his knowledge of the play's comedic timing, Lincoln's potential focus on the orchestra pit, and the painstaking preparation involved in using the Deringer. Throughout this captivating episode, listeners uncover the chilling details and lasting impact of one of the most infamous moments in American history.
Time-codes:
00:25 - JoScott’s surprise at visiting presidential assassination locations.
01:30 - Description of Ford's Theater and the assassination scene.
02:20 - Introduction of Lincoln's assassination and autopsy topic.
06:10 - Discussion of access to the president during Lincoln's time.
07:10 - How did Booth gain access to Lincoln's box at Ford's Theater?
08:45 - Lincoln's well-publicized attendance at the theater.
10:35 - Comparison of past and present presidential security measures.
11:10 - John Parker, the inept officer assigned to protect Lincoln.
13:40 - Background on John Wilkes Booth and his Southern cause support.
16:00 - Long-lasting impact of Lincoln's assassination on the country.
18:15 - Specifics of the weapon used by John Wilkes Booth.
21:35 - Importance of caliber and limitations of Booth's weapon.
23:40 - Preloading the Philadelphia Deringer and its hammer mechanism.
24:55 - Comparison of the Deringer's firing sequence to modern weapons.
26:20 - Demonstration of the Deringer's firing sequence and sound.
27:10 - Proximity of Booth to Lincoln when he fired the weapon.
27:50 - Booth's understanding of the play's comedic timing and assassination planning.
29:40 - Discussion of Booth's planning and escape plan.
30:30 - Process of loading the Derringer and importance of seating the bullet properly.
32:15 - Please join us next time for part two!
Join Joseph Scott Morgan every week as he explores a world that not many have had a chance to visit, the realm of death. Jo Scott will lead listeners on a journey through the blood soaked death scenes of America and then into the autopsy room to fully understand the science behind each case. Jo Scott is one America’s leading experts on applied forensics and is regularly featured on ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’, ‘The Piketon Massacre’, Court TV and more.
