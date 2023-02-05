The most notorious mass murder in Ohio’s history happened on the night of April 21, 2016 in rural Pike County. Four crime scenes, thirty-two gunshot wound... More
Available Episodes
5 of 63
The Verdict Is In
As the trial draws to a close, George Wagner IV awaits the verdict that will determine his fate. The tight-knit community of Pike County braces itself for the inevitable fallout, as the outcome of the trial will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences. Can the juror's decision help surviving Rhodens heal and eventually rise again?
Subscribe to Apple Plus True Crime here:
apple.co/thepiketonmassacre
Check us out online:
www.instagram.com/kt_studios
www.instagram.com/PiketonMassacre
www.twitter.com/PiketonMassacre
www.facebook.com/PiketonMassacre
www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/12/2023
1:02:08
George Wagner’s Final Day on the Stand
After years of speculation, the motivations behind the Rhoden murders may finally be revealed as George Wagner IV's testimony and intense cross-examination comes to a close.
Subscribe to Apple Plus True Crime here:
apple.co/thepiketonmassacre
Check us out online:
www.instagram.com/kt_studios
www.instagram.com/PiketonMassacre
www.twitter.com/PiketonMassacre
www.facebook.com/PiketonMassacre
www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/5/2023
56:18
George Wagner Takes the Stand Part II
George Wagner IV’s bombshell testimony continues. Will we finally uncover where the truth lies?
Subscribe to Apple Plus True Crime here:
apple.co/thepiketonmassacre
Check us out online:
www.instagram.com/kt_studios
www.instagram.com/PiketonMassacre
www.twitter.com/PiketonMassacre
www.facebook.com/PiketonMassacre
www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/29/2023
31:38
George Wagner Takes the Stand
We’ve heard from experts, family members, and other insiders, but now for the first time ever we hear directly from accused murderer George Wager IV. Will his testimony sway the jury?
Subscribe to Apple Plus True Crime here:
apple.co/thepiketonmassacre
Check us out online:
www.instagram.com/kt_studios
www.instagram.com/PiketonMassacre
www.twitter.com/PiketonMassacre
www.facebook.com/PiketonMassacre
www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/22/2023
30:11
Angela Wagner Takes the Stand Part II
As Angela Wagner’s testimony continues, she drops more bombshells on the stand that give us a glimpse at the night in question and its fallout.
Subscribe to Apple Plus True Crime here:
apple.co/thepiketonmassacre
Check us out online:
www.instagram.com/kt_studios
www.instagram.com/PiketonMassacre
www.twitter.com/PiketonMassacre
www.facebook.com/PiketonMassacre
www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The most notorious mass murder in Ohio’s history happened on the night of April 21, 2016 in rural Pike County. Four crime scenes, thirty-two gunshot wounds, eight members of the Rhoden family left dead in their homes. Two years later a local family of four, the Wagners, are arrested and charged with the crimes. As the Wagners await four back-to-back capital murder trials, the KT Studios team revisits Pike County to examine: crime-scene forensics, upcoming legal proceedings, and the ties that bind the victims and the accused. As events unfold and new crimes are uncovered, what will it mean for all involved? What will it mean for Pike County?