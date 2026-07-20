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116 episodes
- “Murder 101” is now streaming on Prime Video!
In a quiet Tennessee town, a high school sociology class takes on a mystery that has lingered for decades. Led by teacher Alex Campbell, the students of Elizabethton High School begin investigating the Redhead Murders—a series of unsolved killings that once captured headlines across the South before fading from public memory. What starts as a classroom project soon evolves into a remarkable real-world investigation, as the students uncover new leads, connect long-overlooked clues, and bring fresh attention to victims who were nearly forgotten. Along the way, they discover that the search for answers is about more than solving a case, but about giving a voice to the people at the center of it and proving that determination can come from the most unexpected places.
Based on the hit podcast from KT Studios, “Murder 101” is available to stream Prime Video.
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- A decades-long true crime nightmare set in the shadowy woods of Putnam County, New York. Two wrongful convictions, a brutal predator hiding in plain sight, and a system that protected him for years—until a dogged pursuit uncovered the truth. Hosted by Rolling Stone’s Paul Solotaroff and Lava for Good CEO Jason Flom, The Devil You Know dives into the terrifying story of Howard Gombert, his victims, and the justice that has yet to come. But with his potential release looming in 2026, the question remains: will he hunt again?
Listen to The Devil’s Quarry here or on the iHeartRadio app.
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- It’s the unlikeliest of criminal partnerships: a devout polygamist from an insular Utah sect joining forces with a shadowy Armenian tycoon from LA. The result - a billion dollar fraud conspiracy. In Kingdom of Fraud, investigative reporter Michele McPhee traces the origins of the extraordinary alliance between Jacob Kingston and Levon Termendzhyan. Together, the two men trigger the largest tax investigation in American history and weave around themselves a web of dirty cops, influential political relationships and transnational money laundering. All this is set against the backdrop of Jacob Kingston’s clan – The Order. A powerful and secretive polygamist organization in Salt Lake City. To whom Jacob is desperate to prove his worth. Kingdom of Fraud is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts.
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- When a group of women from all over the country realize they all dated the same prolific romance scammer they vow to bring him to justice. In this brand new season of global number 1 hit podcast, The Girlfriends, Anna Sinfield meets a group of funny, feisty, determined women who all had the misfortune of dating a mysterious man named Derek Alldred.
Trust Me Babe is a story about the protective forces of gossip, gut instinct, and trusting your besties and the group of women who took matters into their own hands to take down a fraudster when no one else would listen.
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- A shocking public shooting at New York City Hall leaves the ambitious, charismatic City Councilman James E. Davis dead, before his assailant is gunned down by a New York City cop. It turns out that Davis had been murdered by his political rival, Niel Askew. And yet all that summer, the two men had been seen around Brooklyn together, been together in James’ office, sat side by side at a barbershop. Despite the shock waves this murder sent through New York City in the summer of 2003, the story is now forgotten, along with the mystery of what really happened between these men. RORSCHACH: MURDER AT CITY HALL recounts their final fateful day through eye-witness accounts, and then traces the path that led James Davis and his killer Niel Askew to their deaths.
Listen here and subscribe to Rorschach: Murder at City Hall on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts!
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About The Idaho Massacre
On November 13, 2022, four students from the University of Idaho are brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus house. After a lengthy investigation and cross-country manhunt, a Ph.D. student from a neighboring university is charged with the crimes. As it turns out, the 28-year-old was majoring in criminology, studying the behavior of killers like the ones he would later be accused of becoming. Did he use his skills to become a real-life Dexter? Were the Idaho victims his first, or was a serial killer hiding in the midst? The producers of The Piketon Massacre explore all sides of the shocking crime in pursuit of the truth.Podcast website
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