On Valentine's Day 2007, Stephen Grant told authorities that his wife, Tara Lynn Grant, had been missing for five days. However, it was later revealed that Stephen had murdered Tara in a fit of jealous rage.
That same week in 1971, college sweethearts Patricia Mann and Jesse McBane vanished after a Valentine's Day dance. Their bodies were discovered days later, but despite extensive investigations, their killer remains unidentified.
February 3: KIDNAPPING
During the week of February 3rd in 1974, a militant group kidnapped media heiress Patty Hearst from her apartment. But after she helped them rob a bank, people wondered if she was a victim... or an accomplice.
The same week in 2003, the investigation into the kidnapping of 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart took a drastic turn when her parents released a sketch of her abductor, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
Introducing Crime House The Show!
Welcome to Crime House True Crime Stories—a new Crime House original series that takes you through the most notorious cases from that week in crime history, each connected by a common theme like infamous serial killers, mysterious disappearances, tragic murders, and more. Hosted by Vanessa Richardson (Mind of a Serial Killer), every episode delivers immersive storytelling, shocking twists, and offers a deeper insight into the true crime cases that have shaped history.
Crime House True Crime Stories premieres February 10 with new episodes dropping every Monday. Follow the show so you never miss an episode, and for even more true crime content, follow us on Instagram @crimehouse.
Crime House True Crime Stories is the ultimate destination for true crime fans. Every episode features two notorious cases from that week in crime history, tied by a common theme like infamous serial killers, mysterious disappearances, tragic murders, and more.
Every Monday, uncover the full stories behind the headlines as host Vanessa Richardson takes you through high-profile investigations like the murder of Gabby Petito, the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, and the mass suicide of the Heaven's Gate cult.
