Introducing Crime House The Show!

Welcome to Crime House True Crime Stories—a new Crime House original series that takes you through the most notorious cases from that week in crime history, each connected by a common theme like infamous serial killers, mysterious disappearances, tragic murders, and more. Hosted by Vanessa Richardson (Mind of a Serial Killer), every episode delivers immersive storytelling, shocking twists, and offers a deeper insight into the true crime cases that have shaped history. Crime House True Crime Stories premieres February 10 with new episodes dropping every Monday. Follow the show so you never miss an episode, and for even more true crime content, follow us on Instagram @crimehouse. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices