Episode 7: We Looked Into That

Nearly two decades later, the search for Maura Murray continues. Julie breaks down the search efforts to date. Fred Murray receives a tip that will turn the investigation upside down. Local private investigator John Smith shares his early involvement in the case and a strange visit from law enforcement. Frustrated with the case's stagnation, Fred Murray sues the state of New Hampshire for Maura's case files under the Freedom of Information Act. Massachusetts Attorney Terrence O'Connell recounts a surprising discovery in a nearby pond, and reconstruction expert Daniel Parkka shares some startling discoveries. Anyone with information about Maura Murray's disappearance is asked to call The New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648.