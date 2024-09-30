Host Julie Murray and Executive Producer Sarah Turney discuss season one and answer your most burning questions about Maura Murray’s case.
Anyone with information about Maura Murray's disappearance is asked to call The New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648. To learn more about Maura Murray or see the sources used for this episode, visit MissingMauraMurray.org.
Media Pressure is a Voices for Justice Media production.
Follow the show on social media
Instagram: @MediaPressurePod
Twitter: @MediaPressPod
Facebook: @MediaPressure
Season one of Media Pressure is hosted by Julie Murray
Twitter: @JulieMurray2_9
TikTok: @MauraMurrayMissing
Instagram: @MySisterMauraMurray
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:20:46
Episode 8: Engage With Empathy
In the final episode of the season, Maura Murray’s family and those closest to the investigation share their gut feelings about what happened to Maura, examine the impact of the media coverage, and leave us with a call to action to engage with empathy.
Someone knows something. The pressure is on.
Anyone with information about Maura Murray's disappearance is asked to call The New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648. To learn more about Maura Murray or to see the sources used for this episode, visit MissingMauraMurray.org.
Media Pressure is a Voices for Justice Media production.
Follow the show on social media
Instagram: @MediaPressurePod
Twitter: @MediaPressPod
Facebook: @MediaPressure
Season one of Media Pressure is hosted by Julie Murray
Twitter: @JulieMurray2_9
TikTok: @MauraMurrayMissing
Instagram: @MySisterMauraMurray
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:01:39
Episode 7: We Looked Into That
Nearly two decades later, the search for Maura Murray continues. Julie breaks down the search efforts to date. Fred Murray receives a tip that will turn the investigation upside down. Local private investigator John Smith shares his early involvement in the case and a strange visit from law enforcement. Frustrated with the case's stagnation, Fred Murray sues the state of New Hampshire for Maura’s case files under the Freedom of Information Act. Massachusetts Attorney Terrence O’Connell recounts a surprising discovery in a nearby pond, and reconstruction expert Daniel Parkka shares some startling discoveries.
Anyone with information about Maura Murray's disappearance is asked to call The New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648. To learn more about Maura Murray or see the sources used for this episode, visit MissingMauraMurray.org.
Media Pressure is a Voices for Justice Media production.
Follow the show on social media
Instagram: @MediaPressurePod
Twitter: @MediaPressPod
Facebook: @MediaPressure
Season one of Media Pressure is hosted by Julie Murray
Twitter: @JulieMurray2_9
TikTok: @MauraMurrayMissing
Instagram: @MySisterMauraMurray
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:17:51
Episode 6: The Search
The nightmare begins for Maura Murray’s family on Tuesday 10, 2004 when they learn she is missing. They walk through the gut-wrenching days and weeks following her disappearance.
Julie dives into the investigation and outlines the early missteps and breaks in protocol by law enforcement. A witness, Karen McNamara, experiences a strange encounter while driving home from work. Could it be a clue? Why was a routine traffic stop earlier in the day omitted from the police log?
Anyone with information about Maura Murray's disappearance is asked to call The New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648. To learn more about Maura Murray or see the sources used for this episode, visit MissingMauraMurray.org.
Media Pressure is a Voices for Justice Media production.
Follow the show on social media
Instagram: @MediaPressurePod
Twitter: @MediaPressPod
Facebook: @MediaPressure
Season one of Media Pressure is hosted by Julie Murray
Twitter: @JulieMurray2_9
TikTok: @MauraMurrayMissing
Instagram: @MySisterMauraMurray
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:20:47
Episode 5: The Fateful Day
Why was Maura Murray in New Hampshire?
Julie gives an intimate look into the timeline of February 9, 2004, the day Maura Murray seemingly disappears into thin air on the side of the road in rural New Hampshire. Julie shares new details never heard before and interviews with Maura’s family and those closest to Maura’s case.
Anyone with information about Maura Murray's disappearance is asked to call The New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648. To learn more about Maura Murray or see the sources used for this episode, visit MissingMauraMurray.org.
Media Pressure is a Voices for Justice Media production.
Follow the show on social media
Instagram: @MediaPressurePod
Twitter: @MediaPressPod
Facebook: @MediaPressure
Season one of Media Pressure is hosted by Julie Murray
Twitter: @JulieMurray2_9
TikTok: @MauraMurrayMissing
Instagram: @MySisterMauraMurray
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
It’s been twenty years since 21-year-old nursing student Maura Murray disappeared without a trace on February 9, 2004. Yet countless questions remain and her family continues to fight for resolution. Her mysterious disappearance is a story that strangers have told hundreds of times. But absent in the story you’ve heard are the voices of those who knew Maura, those closest to the investigation. Not anymore.
Maura’s sister, Julie Murray, hosts Season 1 of Media Pressure- The Untold Story of Maura Murray. The goal for this season is to cut out the noise and reveal who Maura really was with exclusive interviews, an in-depth look into the investigation efforts, and an exploration of the impact on those left behind. New episodes every Monday.