Alpo Martinez is one of the underworld’s most notorious and polarizing figures. Born and raised on the east side of Harlem, a boy with ambition and a will to win, transforms into a ruthless kingpin. In this first episode of Infamy, we explore the life of Alpo Martinez, the King of Harlem.
Infamy is a scripted podcast chronicling the lives of the underworld's most infamous. If you like what you hear, subscribe, rate, and comment on your favorite podcast listening app.
Hosted, written, and produced by Brian "Boss" Valmond
Written and produced by Jonathan Mena
Sound design by Kerwin “Traekay” Jean-Georges
Brian "Boss" Valmond
Instagram: @__valtown @infamypod @brianvalmond
Twitter: @_ValTown_
Jonathan Mena
IG/Twitter: @jonathanmena
Kerwin “Traekay” Jean-Georges
Instagram: @Traekay
This podcast is brought to you by the Valtown Network 2025
Infamy Season 1 Trailer
