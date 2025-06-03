Episode 1 - Alpo Martinez

Alpo Martinez is one of the underworld’s most notorious and polarizing figures. Born and raised on the east side of Harlem, a boy with ambition and a will to win, transforms into a ruthless kingpin. In this first episode of Infamy, we explore the life of Alpo Martinez, the King of Harlem. Infamy is a scripted podcast chronicling the lives of the underworld's most infamous. If you like what you hear, subscribe, rate, and comment on your favorite podcast listening app. Hosted, written, and produced by Brian "Boss" Valmond Written and produced by Jonathan Mena Sound design by Kerwin “Traekay” Jean-Georges Brian "Boss" Valmond Instagram: @__valtown @infamypod @brianvalmond Twitter: @_ValTown_ Jonathan Mena IG/Twitter: @jonathanmena Kerwin “Traekay” Jean-Georges Instagram: @Traekay This podcast is brought to you by the Valtown Network 2025