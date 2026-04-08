The doulas unite, determined to do what the police don’t seem to be doing: stopping Kaitlyn. Kate and Seanna connect with other doulas through social media, discovering they’ve all been duped by Kaitlyn. As they try to get Kaitlyn help, Seanna and her mentor Teri reach out to Kaitlyn’s family to find out more about her situation. They even get Kaitlyn on the phone, who admits she knows what she’s doing is wrong but says she doesn’t know how to stop. Meanwhile, more and more doulas come forward — from other parts of North America too — to share similar stories of manipulation by Kaitlyn. Amy, another doula, calls the police for a wellness check on Kaitlyn, only to learn that law enforcement were already aware of Kaitlyn’s actions. Content warning: This episode contains strong language, and references to baby loss and sexual behaviour.

After months of waiting and dozens more victims coming forward, the police take an interest in the case and start interviewing doulas. In March 2023, Kaitlyn Braun is arrested. She faces 52 counts of fraud, harassment and sexual assault. Aizia, shares stories with host Sarah Treleaven about growing up alongside Kaitlyn. Aizia talks about Kaitlyn’s kindness and generosity — and how she says it often came with strings attached. “When she needed you, she really needed you.” Aizia is shocked and horrified at Kaitlyn’s charges, but recognizes a familiar pattern, recounting what she says were Kaitlyn’s ongoing series of tragedies over the years, and her constant need for support and attention. Content warning: This episode contains strong language and references to baby loss and sexual behaviour.

We learn that Kaitlyn is a registered social worker and are told a story that breaks from her pattern of targeting caregivers. A mother tells Sarah that Kaitlyn used her position of trust and authority as a social worker to wrongly accuse a child. And Sarah speaks to a representative of the sector’s regulatory body about how they are handling her case. Meanwhile the justice system has been processing her charges and Kaitlyn enters her plea.

At Kaitlyn Braun’s sentencing hearing, victim impact statements are shared. A court-ordered report lists concerns about Kaitlyn’s risk to reoffend. Would house arrest, probation and restricted internet access be enough? Unexpectedly, the judge says he needs more time before making a decision, urging the lawyers to come up with a better offer. Psychological experts weigh in on the complexity of cases like Kaitlyn’s, exploring questions about intent versus compulsion. Content warning: This episode contains strong language and references to baby loss and sexual behaviour.

A body is pulled from the English Channel, leaving detectives with a dead-end case. That is, until a shocking discovery begins a race against time to capture one of the world's most wanted criminals. Award-winning podcaster Sam Mullins (Chameleon: Wild Boys & Dr. Dante) takes you inside the world of a criminal whose trail of destruction crosses continents and decades. So who is he? And how did he finally get unmasked? All episodes of CBC’s Uncover: Sea of Lies are available now.

About The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby

About The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby

About The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby

Kaitlyn Braun, a pregnant young woman in crisis, takes dozens of birth workers through an escalating series of disasters – rape, baby loss, and even a coma. One by one, the doulas struggle to support her and grieve with her, and even save her life as they’re led down a distressing path. And then the truth comes out.In this six-part true crime series, Sarah Treleaven untangles a complex web of lies and deception to ask who Kaitlyn really is and why she did the things that she did. Cases like these puzzle legal experts and raise intricate moral and ethical questions. This is not your average con. Kaitlyn is not your usual scammer.The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby is the 2026 Winner of the Podcast Academy’s Ambie Award for Best Documentary Podcast.Kaitlyn's Baby is Season 2 of The Con — a podcast exposing the art of deception — from CBC and the BBC World Service. Season 1 - the critically acclaimed catfishing quest, Love, Janessa, launched in January 2023.Content warning: The latest season of The Con contains references to medical emergencies, including baby loss. We also deal with sexual assault and there is some strong language.