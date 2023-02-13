Episode 4: Helen of Troy

Where is Janessa Brazil? She seems to have vanished. Then, she turns up somewhere unexpected. Is that really Janessa on a radio show, with the wife of a scam victim? Meanwhile, Hannah discovers that justice is hard to come by. Can victims of romance fraud even get their money back? Please note, this series contains adult themes and strong language. For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/love-janessa-transcripts-listen-1.6770736