Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTrue CrimeResidue: A True Crime Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Residue: A True Crime Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Residue: A True Crime Podcast

Chrissy Champagne
True Crime
Residue: A True Crime Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 96
  • Small Sacrifices: Diane Downs, Part 1
    Send us a textIn 1983, Diane Downs drove her three children to an Oregon hospital — one dead, two critically injured — claiming a stranger had attacked them. But investigators quickly uncovered a much darker truth. In this PART ONE episode, we look at the shocking real-life crime committed by Downs and how it was brought to the screen in the 1989 TV movie Small Sacrifices, starring Farrah Fawcett. We explore the case, Diane's past, and how the film captured one of the most cold-blooded crimes in modern history.Sources:Small Sacrifices - Ann Rule https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0R59i2p7i30https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsMXTsU4eqhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObFpAYinB8Ehttps://vocal.media/criminal/like-the-wolfhttps://abcnews.go.com/2020/diane-downs-mother-shoots-children/story?id=10615736https://abcnews.go.com/2020/video/diane-downs-escapes-maximum-security-prison-part-61880673https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1984/06/12/the-mother-38/13b24fdf-7294-4623-ad2d-0665435ceed4/https://abcnews.go.com/US/woman-finding-peace-learning-mother-child-killer-diane/story?id=61692453https://entertainmentnow.com/news/diane-downs-children-kids-now-today/https://abcnews.go.com/2020/video/diane-downs-biological-daughter-finds-truth-birth-mom-61880672https://www.registerguard.com/story/news/courts/2024/11/25/elizabeth-diane-downs-declares-mistrial-in-child-murder-case/76139803007/https://delanirbartlette.medium.com/diane-downs-hungry-like-the-wolf-22905cecdd97*This podcast is independently produced using publicly available information and personal research. I approach each story with care and respect, though I recognize that I may not always have access to every voice or perspective involved. If you’re connected to the story and would like to share your experience, I truly welcome the opportunity to include your insights in a future update. Email Residue: [email protected] RESIDUE online:Instagram: @residuepodcastTik Tok: @residuepodcast Facebook: Residue:A True Crime Podcast Credits: RESIDUE is Hosted/Produced/Researched/Edited by Chrissy Champagne THEME SONG: "Dance Of Death" by Purple Planet Music collection written and performed by Chris Martyn and Geoff Harvey. Additional music provided by Epidemic Sound. Residue logo designed by Tricia Cappelli
    --------  
    38:41
  • Made For TV Movie Series: Love's Deadly Triangle - The Texas Cadet Murder of Adrianne Jones
    Send us a textIn 1995, a tragic crime in Grand Prairie, Texas, shocked the nation and became known as the Texas Cadet Murder. The case involved two promising high school students—Diane Zamora and David Graham—both of whom were aspiring military cadets with bright futures ahead of them. Their intense romantic relationship took a dark turn when jealousy and obsession spiraled into violence.According to court records, Graham confessed to Zamora that he had a brief encounter with fellow student Adrianne Jones, a 16-year-old track star. Enraged by the revelation, Zamora reportedly demanded he "make things right." What followed was a carefully planned and ultimately fatal ambush. In December 1995, Adrianne was lured out under false pretenses and murdered.The shocking nature of the crime and the young age of those involved drew widespread media attention. In 1997, the story was adapted into a made-for-TV movie titled Love's Deadly Triangle: The Texas Cadet Murder, starring Holly Marie Combs and David Lipper. The film dramatizes the events leading up to the murder and offered viewers a glimpse into the psychological unraveling that led to such a tragic outcome.More than two decades later, the case remains a haunting example of how unchecked emotions and toxic loyalty can have irreversible consequences.Sources: *This podcast is independently produced using publicly available information and personal research. I approach each story with care and respect, though I recognize that I may not always have access to every voice or perspective involved. If you’re connected to the story and would like to share your experience, I truly welcome the opportunity to include your insights in a future update.Blind Love: The True Story of the Texas Cadet Murder by Peter Meyer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sITCDhYg6JM&pp=0gcJCfwAo7VqN5tDhttps://www.oxygen.com/prosecuting-evil-with-kelly-siegler/crime-news/diane-zamora-david-graham-murdered-adrianne-joneshttps://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna17965475https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7205r5*This podcast is independently produced using publicly available information and personal research. I approach each story with care and respect, though I recognize that I may not always have access to every voice or perspective involved. If you’re connected to the story and would like to share your experience, I truly welcome the opportunity to include your insights in a future update. Email Residue: [email protected] RESIDUE online:Instagram: @residuepodcastTik Tok: @residuepodcast Facebook: Residue:A True Crime Podcast Credits: RESIDUE is Hosted/Produced/Researched/Edited by Chrissy Champagne THEME SONG: "Dance Of Death" by Purple Planet Music collection written and performed by Chris Martyn and Geoff Harvey. Additional music provided by Epidemic Sound. Residue logo designed by Tricia Cappelli
    --------  
    51:53
  • Made For TV Movie Series: No One Would Tell - The Murder of Amy Carnevale
    Send us a textAmy Carnevale was a vibrant 14-year-old girl from Massachusetts—kind, popular, and full of promise. In what seemed like a typical teenage romance, she began dating an older boy. But as their relationship unfolded, so did a pattern of control, jealousy, and escalating red flags that too many people overlooked. Her tragic story would later inspire the 1996 TV movie No One Would Tell, serving as a powerful reminder of the dangers of ignoring abuse—even when it’s happening in plain sight.Sources: https://www.mass.gov/doc/jamie-fuller-life-sentence-decision-august-20-2024/downloadhttps://www.upi.com/Archives/1992/10/16/Witnesses-tell-of-girls-murder/7245719208000/https://tubitv.com/movies/546112/no-one-would-tell?start=true&tracking=google-feed&utm_source=google-feedhttps://www.upi.com/Archives/1993/08/12/Mother-of-convicted-teen-killer-charged-in-escape-plot/1910745128000/https://www.upi.com/Archives/1992/10/23/Teen-bodybuilder-guilty-in-cheerleaders-death/5852719812800/https://thecinemaholic.com/amy-carnevale-murder-how-did-she-die-who-killed-her/https://tvovermind.com/no-one-would-tell/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lft2Y7wcZVUhttps://yourdream.liveyourdream.org/no-one-would-tell-the-amy-carnevale-story/https://www.mass.gov/doc/jamie-fuller-life-sentence-decision-august-20-2024/download*This podcast is independently produced using publicly available information and personal research. I approach each story with care and respect, though I recognize that I may not always have access to every voice or perspective involved. If you’re connected to the story and would like to share your experience, I truly welcome the opportunity to include your insights in a future update. Email Residue: [email protected] RESIDUE online:Instagram: @residuepodcastTik Tok: @residuepodcast Facebook: Residue:A True Crime Podcast Credits: RESIDUE is Hosted/Produced/Researched/Edited by Chrissy Champagne THEME SONG: "Dance Of Death" by Purple Planet Music collection written and performed by Chris Martyn and Geoff Harvey. Additional music provided by Epidemic Sound. Residue logo designed by Tricia Cappelli
    --------  
    21:00
  • Miracle: The Survival of Teka Adams
    Send us a textIn December 2009, 29-year-old Teka Adams was nearly full-term in her pregnancy and trying to rebuild her life after homelessness. When a woman posing as a social worker offered her free baby supplies, Teka thought it was a chance to provide for her future child. What followed was a horrifying four-day ordeal of captivity, deception, and survival.In this episode, we tell the story of how Teka Adams endured a rare and brutal crime known as fetal abduction — and survived. Sources:https://blurredbylines.com/articles/teka-adams-fetal-abduction-attempt-survival/https://podcasts.apple.com/ky/podcast/i-survived-im-holding-my-stomach-like-its-a-football/id1241386674?i=1000718048711https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna34722052https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/woman-survives-attempt-to-cut-baby-out-of-stomach/2098100/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4PGqjv-qWUhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgnQgrINr8A*This podcast is independently produced using publicly available information and personal research. I approach each story with care and respect, though I recognize that I may not always have access to every voice or perspective involved. If you’re connected to the story and would like to share your experience, I truly welcome the opportunity to include your insights in a future update. Email Residue: [email protected] RESIDUE online:Instagram: @residuepodcastTik Tok: @residuepodcast Facebook: Residue:A True Crime Podcast Credits: RESIDUE is Hosted/Produced/Researched/Edited by Chrissy Champagne THEME SONG: "Dance Of Death" by Purple Planet Music collection written and performed by Chris Martyn and Geoff Harvey. Additional music provided by Epidemic Sound. Residue logo designed by Tricia Cappelli
    --------  
    25:07
  • The Chain: The Murder of Kimberly Holton
    Send us a textIn October 2003, a decomposed body surfaced off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey. Chained at the ankles, bound in duct tape, and gnawed by sea life — this was no accident. Within hours, the body was identified as 16-year-old Kimberly Holton, a missing foster child from Dover, Delaware.Kimberly’s case would unravel a chilling chain of events involving foster care failures, jealousy, betrayal, and a horrifying method of body disposal few could imagine. Investigators would trace a single link of chain to a hardware store… uncover a disturbing love triangle… and find themselves staring at a grainy surveillance video that would blow the case open.This is the haunting true story of Kimberly Holton — the girl they tried to silence, and the case that refused to sink.Sources:Deadly Waters With Captain Lee: S1, EP4https://www.aero-news.net/FullsizeImage.cfm?do=main.textpost&id=54dd2978-de51-4cfc-a669-9999d6518c70https://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/local/2020/02/11/discovery-channel-feature-delaware-homicide-where-16-year-old-suffocated-tossed-airplane/4721810002/*This podcast is independently produced using publicly available information and personal research. I approach each story with care and respect, though I recognize that I may not always have access to every voice or perspective involved. If you’re connected to the story and would like to share your experience, I truly welcome the opportunity to include your insights in a future update. Email Residue: [email protected] RESIDUE online:Instagram: @residuepodcastTik Tok: @residuepodcast Facebook: Residue:A True Crime Podcast Credits: RESIDUE is Hosted/Produced/Researched/Edited by Chrissy Champagne THEME SONG: "Dance Of Death" by Purple Planet Music collection written and performed by Chris Martyn and Geoff Harvey. Additional music provided by Epidemic Sound. Residue logo designed by Tricia Cappelli
    --------  
    25:51

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Residue: A True Crime Podcast

Chrissy Champagne explores the dark corners of the human experience, emphasizing the importance of trust, instincts and caution. Her dedication and sensitivity toward victims shines through. Residue is not just another true crime podcast, but a necessary tool for those who want to understand the dangers lurking in the real world. Stay Paranoid!
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Residue: A True Crime Podcast, Unicorn Girl and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/22/2025 - 4:58:12 AM