PodcastsTrue CrimeMatthew Cox | Inside True Crime Podcast
Matthew Cox | Inside True Crime Podcast

Matthew Cox
My name is Matthew B. Cox and I’m a con man. I completed a lengthy prison sentence for a variety of bank fraud related charges, and I’m 100 percent guilty of th...
True Crime

Available Episodes

  • Worlds Greatest Escape Artist Reveals His Secrets| Bryan Bruton
    Bryan Bruton shares his insane life story!
    2:17:07
  • Home Invasion Disaster | Real-Life Crime Story Gone Hilariously Wrong
    Former drug dealer Capo shares more of his hilarious stories.
    2:33:31
  • The Craziest Crimes Behind Bars | Olboy from the Nitty
    Olboy from the Nitty shares his story live in prison.
    2:20:35
  • RUSSELL BRAND WAS SET UP!? | What Happens Next!
    Matt and Bek Lover discuss new charges against Russell Brand.
    39:08
  • JFK’s Final Moments and the Secret Fallout | New Evidence
    Dave reveals the truth about what happened after the JFK Assassination and his take on the book Final Witness.
    3:53:07

About Matthew Cox | Inside True Crime Podcast

My name is Matthew B. Cox and I’m a con man. I completed a lengthy prison sentence for a variety of bank fraud related charges, and I’m 100 percent guilty of them all. I heard an outrageous amount of stories. Some intrigued me and some didn’t. I tend to focus on the more unique, clever, and bizarre true crime stories.
