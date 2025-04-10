My name is Matthew B. Cox and I’m a con man. I completed a lengthy prison sentence for a variety of bank fraud related charges, and I’m 100 percent guilty of th...

About Matthew Cox | Inside True Crime Podcast

My name is Matthew B. Cox and I’m a con man. I completed a lengthy prison sentence for a variety of bank fraud related charges, and I’m 100 percent guilty of them all. I heard an outrageous amount of stories. Some intrigued me and some didn’t. I tend to focus on the more unique, clever, and bizarre true crime stories.