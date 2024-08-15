As the government closes in on Vincent Gigante, his carefully constructed facade of insanity begins to unravel, revealing the full scope of his influence and deception within the Mafia. ----- Mike Campi's new book "Mafia Takedown: The Incredible True Story of the FBI Agent Who Devastated the New York Mob" is available on November 12th, 2024 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever you get your books.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A botched mob hit transforms Michael ‘Cookie’ D’Urso into an undercover informant, setting the stage for a takedown of the Genovese crime family. ----- Mike Campi's new book "Mafia Takedown: The Incredible True Story of the FBI Agent Who Devastated the New York Mob" is available on November 12th, 2024 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever you get your books.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The murder of Bonanno capo Sonny "Black" Napolitano sets the stage for Joseph Massino’s ascent as the last don, revealing the deadly consequences of betrayal in the Mafia's ranks.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Joe Massino's last stand delivers a message to the world of organized crime: this could be the end. And, law enforcement's attention gets diverted to new and more dangerous adversary.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Host Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi sits down with former FBI Special Agent Ted Otto to talk about the current state of the New York mafia — and whether the five families are still active today.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Law & Order: Criminal Justice System

Law & Order: Criminal Justice System tells the real stories behind the landmark cases that have shaped how the most dangerous and influential criminals in America are prosecuted. In its first 11-episode season, the series tackles the most influential crime organization in American history, the New York Mafia. Discover how the seemingly random murder of an influential mafioso sparked a chain of events that led to the downfall of the city's five major crime families at the height of their power.