Michael Gargiulo: Charming Neighbor, Cold-Blooded Killer
In this gripping episode of Unlawful Acts, host Susan Davis peels back the layers of Michael Gargiulo—the so-called "Boy Next Door Killer." On the outside, he was charming, ordinary… safe. But beneath that neighborly smile lurked a violent predator. Uncover the dark secrets behind his friendly facade as we explore how he stalked and slaughtered women who trusted him. From sinister intentions to shocking revelations, this thought-provoking story will leave you questioning how well you really know the people around you.
--------
20:47
Gerard Schaefer: Cop By Day & Killer By Night
Welcome to Unlawful Acts, where we dive into the darkest minds and most disturbing true crime cases from around the world. In this chilling episode, we uncover the terrifying story of Gerard Schaefer — a Florida law enforcement officer who used his badge as a mask for unthinkable crimes.
Schaefer lured his victims with the promise of safety, only to unleash brutal and sadistic violence. We’ll explore his shocking double life, the disturbing writings he left behind, and how his obsession with control turned deadly. With dozens of women suspected to be his victims, Schaefer’s story is a haunting reminder of evil hiding in plain sight.
This is a condensed true crime storytelling experience — gripping, intense, and unforgettable. Subscribe for more raw, real, and researched episodes every week.
--------
41:16
David Parker Ray: The Twisted Secrets of the Toybox Killer
In this episode of Unlawful Acts, we expose the horrifying crimes of a man who built his own private hell — a soundproof trailer equipped with chains, surgical tools, and a chilling audio recording for his victims.
Known as The Toybox Killer, David Parker Ray used deception, manipulation, and unimaginable cruelty to abduct and torture women in the New Mexico desert. Though he claimed to have killed dozens, no bodies were ever found — leaving a terrifying legacy of unanswered questions and unresolved pain.
Join us as we peel back the layers of one of the most sadistic criminals in American history. This is a story of power, control, and evil hidden behind an ordinary face.
Unlawful Acts delivers condensed, hard-hitting true crime stories that stay with you. Subscribe for more weekly episodes.
--------
29:15
Trailer
Every story has two sides—the version we hear, and the version buried beneath the surface. Unlawful Acts is a weekly true crime podcast hosted by Susan Davis, offering condensed yet compelling storytelling that dives deep into some of the world’s most fascinating criminal cases. From elusive serial killers to decades-old mysteries, each episode peels back the layers to uncover the truths often left untold.
But this isn’t just about the crimes—it’s about the people: the families who never stopped searching, the detectives who chased justice across years and continents, and the overlooked patterns hiding in plain sight. If you’re captivated by human behavior, drawn to detail, and short on time—but still want the full story—Unlawful Acts invites you to dig deeper and discover what they didn’t want you to know.
Every story has two sides—the version we hear, and the version buried beneath the surface. Unlawful Acts is a weekly true crime podcast hosted by Susan Davis, offering condensed yet compelling storytelling that dives deep into some of the world’s most fascinating criminal cases. From elusive serial killers to decades-old mysteries, each episode peels back the layers to uncover the truths often left untold.
But this isn’t just about the crimes—it’s about the people: the families who never stopped searching, the detectives who chased justice across years and continents, and the overlooked patterns hiding in plain sight. If you’re captivated by human behavior, drawn to detail, and short on time—but still want the full story—Unlawful Acts invites you to dig deeper and discover what they didn’t want you to know.