Every story has two sides—the version we hear, and the version buried beneath the surface. Unlawful Acts is a weekly true crime podcast hosted by Susan Davis, offering condensed yet compelling storytelling that dives deep into some of the world’s most fascinating criminal cases. From elusive serial killers to decades-old mysteries, each episode peels back the layers to uncover the truths often left untold. But this isn’t just about the crimes—it’s about the people: the families who never stopped searching, the detectives who chased justice across years and continents, and the overlooked patterns hiding in plain sight. If you’re captivated by human behavior, drawn to detail, and short on time—but still want the full story—Unlawful Acts invites you to dig deeper and discover what they didn’t want you to know.