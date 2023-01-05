176: The Pop Culture of the Michael Peterson Case

The pop culture of the Michael Peterson case is fascinating. There are many infamous true crime cases that create their own universe. The Peterson case was always going to be famous. But when Netflix bought the rights to Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's docu-series, The Staircase, Michael Peterson and his family were launched into the stratosphere. There were already books…but after Netflix reopened the saga, we have every form of media jumping on the Peterson bandwagon. Including a sitcom. Outside of South Park lampooning OJ Simpson, I don't think I've ever heard of a murder case inspiring a comedy show with the likes of John Lithgow starring. What does this say about us as a society? How far should "journalists" go to keep trying to get interviews years after the man served his time. How long should his children be chained to this case? I'm not saying I have the answers. I just think it's interesting to ask these questions. Hosted and produced by Erica KelleyResearched and written by Erica Kelley Original Graphic Art by Coley HornerOriginal Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma RadioEdited & Mixed by Brandon Schexnayder of Southern Gothic & Erica KelleySource, "Death by Talons" by Tiddy SmithSources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/the-pop-culture-of-the-michael-peterson-case