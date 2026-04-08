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256 episodes
- Today's episode is a "best of October" Southern Fried is from 2022, 167: The Murder of Fred Jablin
Dr. Fred Jablin, a highly regarded professor of communication, was a dedicated husband to his wife, Piper Rountree. For years, he did everything in his power to make her happy, but nothing he did was ever enough. In 2002, the Jablin marriage came to an end and Fred was awarded full custody of their three children.
Following the divorce, it took some time for Fred and the kids to adjust to their new normal. Luckily, by the fall of 2004, things were starting to look up. The children were adjusting well, and Fred was moving on romantically. He was even looking forward to his favorite holiday, Halloween.
But Fred would never get the chance to celebrate.
Piper would make sure of that.
Hosted and produced by Erica Kelley
Researched and written by Haley Gray & Erica Kelley
Original Graphic Art by Coley Horner
Original Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma Radio
Edited & Mixed by Erica Kelley
Sources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/the-murder-of-fred-jablin
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- The last time anyone saw 49-year-old Emily Anderson was December 29, 2005. As husband, Jerry Anderson was naturally the first suspect. But he seemed to be able to account for his time that day and he passed a polygraph. After an anonymous call, Emily’s body was discovered on January 7, 2006. As the investigation ramped up, police found that the Andersons’ marriage was on the rocks and Jerry had recently taken out more life insurance on his wife. Part 1 of 2.
Hosted and produced by Erica Kelley
Researched and written by Erica Kelley & Andrea Marshbank
Original Graphic Art by Coley Horner
Original Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma Radio
Edited & Mixed by Brandon Schexnayder & Erica Kelley
Suggested by Susan and Christen
Sources: https://southernfriedtruecrime.com/emily-anderson
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- Texas is known for being tough on crime and those who commit it. Or at least the ones who get caught. There are tens of thousands of unsolved homicides in Texas and nearly as many open missing persons cases. Every week, Gone Cold Podcast—Texas true crime—presents in-depth accounts of unsolved murders and missing persons cases throughout the lone star state, concentrating on lesser-known cases that the media has long left behind.
Cases like the recently solved 1974 abduction and murder of Fort Worth High School student Carla Walker, the brazen 2019 murder of Liz Barraza, and the mysterious 1989 disappearance of 13-year-old Elisa Roberson, who seemingly vanished into thin air while she was walking a few blocks from home to meet a friend. On Gone Cold, you’ll also occasionally hear high-profile cases, such as an 8-episode series on the 1996 abduction and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, the little girl behind the Amber Alert.
This is a preview of Gone Cold’s coverage of the 2007 case of 19-year-old Brittany Danielle McGlone,
who was viciously attacked and savagely slain in her boyfriend’s bed while the rest of the home’s
inhabitants were away.
As you’re listening, join Gone Cold’s mission to bring these forgotten cases back into the public’s
awareness by subscribing to Gone Cold Podcast—Texas true crime wherever you listen to podcasts.
https://www.GoneCold.com
- On September 1, 2016, 52-year-old Rhonda Oakley was due home from a business trip. Only gone one night, she and her husband of less than three years had missed each other. The empty nester and single dad had been inseparable since they met. Rhonda had recently become a full time stepmom to Phillip’s teenaged kids, who had moved from Indiana to the Oakley’s home on the outskirts of Danville, Kentucky. That afternoon, her stepson came home and found Rhonda in a pool of blood, viciously murdered. His father was devastated and his sister was missing. A national manhunt ensued as investigators realized tried to unravel what happened in this peaceful little town where folks had always felt safe.
Hosted and produced by Erica Kelley
Researched and written by Erica Kelley & Gemma Harris
Original Graphic Art by Coley Horner
Original Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma Radio
Edited & Mixed by Brandon Schexnayder & Erica Kelley
Sources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/rhonda-oakley
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- In the dark morning hours of September 11th 1991, in the small town of Jasper Alabama, a couple named Earl and Carrie Lawson were awoken by a fake emergency phone call that lured them out of the house. A masked man was waiting in their carport. Earl was bound with duct tape and the assailant forced Carrie their SUV and sped off into the darkness. Carrie had been kidnapped for ransom. It seemed like something you only saw in movies. In the last episode, I told you all about the parade of mistakes the FBI made in this case. Now we’re getting into the repercussions of those mistakes, and even more bad decisions…as Carrie Lawson’s life hung in the balance.
Hosted and produced by Erica Kelley
Researched and written by Erica Kelley & Andrea Marshbank
Original Graphic Art by Coley Horner
Original Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma Radio
Edited & Mixed by Brandon Schexnayder & Erica Kelley
Suggested by: Nocturnal Druid, Reagan Williams and Amanda
Sources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/carrie-lawson-2
This episode is brought to you by:
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This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/SOUTHERN and get on your way to being your best self.
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About Southern Fried True Crime
Erica Kelley is a native Tennessean exploring historical and contemporary true crime in the South. Southern charm is attempted but southern sass is bountiful. Join her as she shows you just how southern fried the justice system can be in the Deep South.Podcast website
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