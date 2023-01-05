Erica Kelley is a native Tennessean exploring historical and contemporary true crime in the South. Southern charm is attempted but southern sass is bountiful. J... More
Available Episodes
5 of 199
177: The Disappearance & Murder of Theresa Parker
In March 2007, 41-year-old Theresa spent the day moving boxes from her old house to her new apartment. The LaFayette, Georgia 911 dispatcher was leaving her husband. That evening, after seeing her sister, Theresa disappeared without a trace. And local law enforcement kept coming back to the same person: Theresa’s estranged husband, 52-year-old Sergeant Sam Parker of the LaFayette PD. Sam vehemently denied any involvement in Theresa’s disappearance. But he had also bragged for years about how he could kill someone and no one would ever find the body. Sources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/theresa-parkerUS National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233Canada: visit this website to find the hotline in your areaUK Domestic Abuse Hotline: 0808 2000 247For resources in other countries, visit this websiteHosted and produced by Erica KelleyResearched and written by Andrea MarshbankOriginal Graphic Art by Coley HornerOriginal Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma RadioEdited & Mixed by Brandon Schexnayder of Southern Gothic & Erica KelleyThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp online therapy. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/southern and get on your way to being your best self.Give all the “moms” in your life a unique, heartfelt gift you’ll all cherish for years to come. Go to StoryWorth.com/southernfried and save $10 on your first purchaseThe Generation Why podcast has a new, special 4-part series about the horrific story of Kalief Browder. Follow them now on Amazon Music, The Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts.
5/1/2023
1:10:25
Mississippi Delta: A Southern Gothic Family Mystery
Just because the police can’t solve a murder doesn’t mean other people won’t find someone to blame. In season 4 of Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch, journalist Larrison Campbell returns to her Mississippi hometown to reexamine one of its most notorious unsolved cold cases – the murder of her grandmother, Presh. What happens when a family and a community suspect one of their own?Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch ad-free right now. Click ‘try free’ at the top of the Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch show page on Apple Podcasts to start your free trial or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts.
4/30/2023
7:55
176: The Pop Culture of the Michael Peterson Case
The pop culture of the Michael Peterson case is fascinating. There are many infamous true crime cases that create their own universe. The Peterson case was always going to be famous. But when Netflix bought the rights to Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s docu-series, The Staircase, Michael Peterson and his family were launched into the stratosphere. There were already books…but after Netflix reopened the saga, we have every form of media jumping on the Peterson bandwagon. Including a sitcom. Outside of South Park lampooning OJ Simpson, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a murder case inspiring a comedy show with the likes of John Lithgow starring. What does this say about us as a society? How far should “journalists” go to keep trying to get interviews years after the man served his time. How long should his children be chained to this case? I’m not saying I have the answers. I just think it’s interesting to ask these questions. Hosted and produced by Erica KelleyResearched and written by Erica Kelley Original Graphic Art by Coley HornerOriginal Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma RadioEdited & Mixed by Brandon Schexnayder of Southern Gothic & Erica KelleySource, “Death by Talons” by Tiddy SmithSources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/the-pop-culture-of-the-michael-peterson-caseThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp online therapy. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/southern and get on your way to being your best self.Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to RocketMoney.com/southernfriedProtect your home with my favorite home security system. Go to SimpliSafe.com/southernfried There’s no safe like SimpliSafe.The Generation Why podcast has a new, special 4-part series about the horrific story of Kalief Browder. Follow them now on Amazon Music, The Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts.
4/28/2023
2:07:36
175: The Neverending Staircase: The Death of Kathleen Peterson, PART 3
For over two decades, Kathleen Peterson’s mysterious death has captivated America. After the most complex court proceeding in Durham, North Carolina’s history, Michael was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole. This episode covers the infamous trial, Michael’s appeals and the overturning of his original verdict after he served over eight years in prison. Studies show less than 10% of criminal trials are overturned on appeal. Despite the incredible amount of corruption revealed in Michael’s case, people still believe he “got off on a technicality.” We will explore the truth of what happened in the investigation and trial of Michael Peterson, but can we ever really know for certain what really happened to Kathleen Peterson?Hosted and produced by Erica KelleyResearched and written by Erica Kelley and Andrea Marshbank Original Graphic Art by Coley HornerOriginal Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma RadioEdited & Mixed by Erica Kelley Sources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/the-neverending-staircase-part-3This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp online therapy. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/southern and get on your way to being your best self.Take a break and lose yourself searching for clues to solve a mystery set in the roaring 20’s with June’s Journey. Available on iOS, Android and Facebook Games on your PC.Customize the US’s best home security system for your home by going to SimpliSafe.com/southernfried. There’s no safe like SimpliSafe.
2/27/2023
1:55:33
174: The Neverending Staircase, The Death of Kathleen Peterson, PART 2
In December of 2001, the seemingly accidental death of 48-year-old Kathleen Peterson made headlines in Durham, North Carolina. A beloved community figure, enjoying a night of celebration with some champagne, had lost her balance and tragically fallen down the stairs. But when 58-year-old Michael Peterson, Kathleen’s husband, was indicted for first-degree murder eleven days later, news outlets across the nation picked up the story. People were captivated with this seemingly idyllic couple’s descent into murder. From bungled police investigations to faulty crime scene photographs, this case had the chaotic appeal of any page-turning tabloid story. Michael Peterson’s character, sexuality, and marital fidelity were called into question. And when a mysterious death from Michael’s past comes to light, pandemonium ensues. This is part two of the Kathleen Peterson case. Hosted and produced by Erica KelleyResearched and written by Andrea Marshbank and Erica KelleyOriginal Graphic Art by Coley HornerOriginal Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma RadioEdited & Mixed by Erica Kelley Sources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/the-neverending-staircase-part-2This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp online therapy. Go to BetterHelp.com/southern.Take a break and lose yourself solving a fascinating mystery set in the roaring 20’s with June’s Journey!Give yourself the gift of peace of mind by going to SimpliSafe.com/southernfried. There’s no safe like SimpliSafe.
Erica Kelley is a native Tennessean exploring historical and contemporary true crime in the South. Southern charm is attempted but southern sass is bountiful. Join her as she shows you just how southern fried the justice system can be in the Deep South.