Today's episode is a "best of October" Southern Fried is from 2022, 167: The Murder of Fred Jablin



Dr. Fred Jablin, a highly regarded professor of communication, was a dedicated husband to his wife, Piper Rountree. For years, he did everything in his power to make her happy, but nothing he did was ever enough. In 2002, the Jablin marriage came to an end and Fred was awarded full custody of their three children.



Following the divorce, it took some time for Fred and the kids to adjust to their new normal. Luckily, by the fall of 2004, things were starting to look up. The children were adjusting well, and Fred was moving on romantically. He was even looking forward to his favorite holiday, Halloween.



But Fred would never get the chance to celebrate.



Piper would make sure of that.



Hosted and produced by Erica Kelley

Researched and written by Haley Gray & Erica Kelley

Original Graphic Art by Coley Horner

Original Music by Rob Harrison of Gamma Radio

Edited & Mixed by Erica Kelley



Sources: https://www.southernfriedtruecrime.com/the-murder-of-fred-jablin



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