Welcome to Man Behind The Music, where we go beyond the beats and into the real stories behind music production, composition, and sound for film and television. I’m your host, Derryck “Big Tank” Thornton—a producer, music supervisor, and composer whose decades-long career includes collaborations with icons like Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera. I’ve also helped shape the musical tone of hit series like BMF, Power, The Chi, and The Boondocks, with extensive experience in both the executive and creative sides of the industry. Joining me are two powerhouse co-hosts: Grammy-winning producer Denaun “Mr. Porter” Porter and legendary hitmaker Rockwilder. Denaun’s journey from his early days with D12 as Kon Artis to becoming a visionary producer has been marked by evolution and excellence. With credits spanning Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Sting, and Rapsody, and nearly 40 million records sold, his sound has defined eras and crossed genres. His film and television scoring work includes Fast 5, Waist Deep, Godfather of Harlem, and the Straight Outta Compton trailer, all while continuing to break new ground through his label, Planit Dope. Rockwilder, the architect of hip-hop staples like Method Man and Redman’s “Da Rockwilder” and Jay-Z’s “Do It Again,” brings a legacy that bridges classic and crossover. His signature sound has powered tracks for everyone from Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J to Janet Jackson, Pink, and Christina Aguilera. From underground anthems to Grammy-winning smashes like “Lady Marmalade,” his production credits define a generation. Together, we’ll unpack the craft, culture, and business of music—and give aspiring producers and artists the chance to submit work through our Patreon for potential placement in major TV and film projects.

The debut episode of The Man Behind the Music kicks off with a bang as battle rap legend DNA and actress/singer/songwriter Hailey Kilgore step into the spotlight. Watch DNA craft the official podcast theme song from scratch, then sit down with the hosts to unpack his evolution from battle stages to placing music in hit TV and film. Next, Tony-nominated powerhouse Hailey Kilgore joins the conversation to share her journey from Broadway to Raising Kanan. She reflects on the hustle and perseverance behind her rise—and even hits the booth to record a brand new song live. To top it all off, 1500 or Nothin’ co-founder and music icon Larrance Dopson drops in to discuss the scene in Raising Kanan where Hailey shines, breaking down how music and emotion collide on screen. This is the raw, real, and revealing conversation that sets the tone for everything to come.

