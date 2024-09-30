First Degree The D.E. Talks Being A Teacher, Working With Brotha Lynch Hung, E-40, Ice T, Winning 38K On Wheel Of Fortune And New Sac Documentary

First Degree The D.E. is a rap artist, music producer, movie producer and math teacher from Sacramento, California. He was born Michael Colen on October 4th, 1974. He owns independent record label, Fahrenheit Records and has released over 20 projects, including rap and jazz albums and full length movies. Known for his dark sound, deep voice, and creative lyrics, First Degree The D.E. has been a factor in the West Coast rap scene for over 15 years, working and touring with Brotha Lynch Hung, Andre Nickatina, Tech N9ne, and more. First Degree The D.E. has sold over 75,000 units world-wide. His uninique style, music, and authenticity has delveloped First Degree The D.E. and global cult-like following. Over the years, The D.E. has been active in the South Sacramento community. He has been featured in several Sacramento Bee and Sac News & Review articles, including a spread about his Bloods and Crips gang peace album, First Degree The D.E.s most noted accomplishments include appearances on Brotha Lynch Hung's "Loaded" and most recently Brotha Lynch Hung's "Dinner and a Movie", released by Strange Music Inc. First Degree The D.E. has performed in over 100 shows and had recently authored a book about Sacramento's musical past called The History of Sacramento Rap. First Degree The D.E. attended Sam Brannon, Kennedy High School, Christian Brothers High School, Hampton University, Sac State University, and National University. Michael Colen has a Master's Degree in Global Teaching Strategies.