Holdin' Court Podcast

Sit down with Big Court as he delivers a unique brand of unfiltered content joined by some of the biggest names in entertainment/sports to share their journey
  • Z-Ro Talks J Prince, Scarface, Childhood Trauma, Going To Therapy, And New Album With Ceelo Green.
    A prolific Houston rapper with a baritone voice that is both smooth and menacing, Z-Ro merges hip-hop and R&B with explicitly honest tales of street life, relationships, and love. He debuted in the late '90s and first charted with his second album, Z-Ro vs. the World (2000), leading to a long-term affiliation with Rap-A-Lot Records. While signed to the globally recognized Houston label, Z-Ro hit the Billboard 200 with nine albums, starting with The Life of Joseph W. McVey (2004) and including his five-volume "drug series" introduced with Crack (2008) and concluded with Angel Dust (2012). Z-Ro went on to launch 1 Deep Entertainment, the outlet for all of his output since then. Drankin' & Drivin' (2016), No Love Boulevard (2017), and The Ghetto Gospel (2024) are among the full-length highlights of his independent phase. Z-Ro has hit the R&B/hip-hop singles chart several times, as both a featured artist (Bun B's "Get Throwed," Slim Thug's "Gangsta") and lead artist (including "Top Notch" and "Never [These Days]"). He's also known as the Mo City Don, named in reference to the Missouri city where he was raised. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:32:18
  • Tank Talks Homophobia In The Culture, Tyrese, Ginuwine, Aaliyah, Jamie Foxx, And New R&B Money Podcast.
    Tank, is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer. He began his career as a backing vocalist for R&B singers Aaliyah and Ginuwine, and signed a recording contract with the former's record label, Blackground Records as a performing act in 1998. His 2001 single, "Maybe I Deserve" peaked within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and led his debut studio album, Force of Nature (2001). It peaked within the top ten of the Billboard 200, while his second album, One Man (2002), peaked within the top 20 and was met with mixed critical reception. Following a five-year hiatus, he entered a joint venture with Motown to release his third album, Sex, Love & Pain (2007). Met with his furthest commercial success, it peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and was preceded by the Billboard Hot 100-top 50 single, "Please Don't Go". He parted ways with the labels in favor of Atlantic Records to release his following albums: Now or Never (2010), This Is How I Feel (2012), Stronger (2014), Sex, Love & Pain II (2014), and Savage (2017), the latter of which spawned the platinum-certified single "When We". Following his ninth album Elevation (2019), his tenth album, R&B Money (2022) was announced as his final due to hearing loss in his right ear, which hampered his musical ability.[3] In 2007, he formed the R&B trio TGT with contemporaries Ginuwine and Tyrese, with whom he released one studio album (2013). Along with recording, Tank has been credited with songwriting and production for other artists including Kelly Rowland, Chris Brown, Monica, Jamie Foxx, Omarion, LeToya Luckett, NLT, and KeKe Wyatt. His other ventures include his record label R&B Money, which has signed frequent collaborator J. Valentine; the two began hosting a namesake podcast in 2022, which enlists prominent figures in the genre as guests. Tank has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, a Soul Train Music Award, and his podcast was nominated for Best Work of Music Journalism - Multimedia at the 2023 International Music Journalism Awards. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:01:17
  • First Degree The D.E. Talks Being A Teacher, Working With Brotha Lynch Hung, E-40, Ice T, Winning 38K On Wheel Of Fortune And New Sac Documentary
    First Degree The D.E. is a rap artist, music producer, movie producer and math teacher from Sacramento, California. He was born Michael Colen on October 4th, 1974. He owns independent record label, Fahrenheit Records and has released over 20 projects, including rap and jazz albums and full length movies. Known for his dark sound, deep voice, and creative lyrics, First Degree The D.E. has been a factor in the West Coast rap scene for over 15 years, working and touring with Brotha Lynch Hung, Andre Nickatina, Tech N9ne, and more. First Degree The D.E. has sold over 75,000 units world-wide. His uninique style, music, and authenticity has delveloped First Degree The D.E. and global cult-like following. Over the years, The D.E. has been active in the South Sacramento community. He has been featured in several Sacramento Bee and Sac News & Review articles, including a spread about his Bloods and Crips gang peace album, First Degree The D.E.s most noted accomplishments include appearances on Brotha Lynch Hung's "Loaded" and most recently Brotha Lynch Hung's "Dinner and a Movie", released by Strange Music Inc. First Degree The D.E. has performed in over 100 shows and had recently authored a book about Sacramento's musical past called The History of Sacramento Rap. First Degree The D.E. attended Sam Brannon, Kennedy High School, Christian Brothers High School, Hampton University, Sac State University, and National University. Michael Colen has a Master's Degree in Global Teaching Strategies. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:15:02
  • Big Court And Rachel Renee' Debate If Jaguar Wright Is A Whistle Blower Or Troublemaker. Also Discuss The 50/50 Debate Among Couples.
    Big Court and his daughter/co-host Rachel Renee' return for a new season of Holdin Court Podcast with a fresh new episode that unpacks todays trending topics. Big Court and his mini-me Rachel Renee' unpack the the hurdles of dating as a millennial and also discuss if internet personality Jaguar Wright is in fact a whistle blower or troublemaker. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:23
  • X-Raided Talks C-Bo, Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung, Being Off Parole, And Garden Blocc Unity And Album.
    X-Raided is a rapper from Sacramento, California. In 1992, he was sentenced to 31 years in prison on murder charges, which he denied, maintaining his innocence. The lyrics of his debut album, Psycho Active, was submitted as evidence by the prosecutors. Subsequently, X continued to record rap songs in prison, until being released on parole 26 years into his sentence. He was later signed with Strange Music. X-Raided was paroled on September 14, 2018 after serving 26 years in prison, due to a letter of support from Lyle and Erik Menéndez, whom he had befriended in prison, who wrote that X-Raided "has developed into a kind and patient person, rooted in integrity, and passionate about his ideas." X-Raided expressed remorse for his past criminal activity, and expressed the intention leading a new life as a changed man, as well as marking a change in his career and lyrical style. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:55:51

Sit down with Big Court as he delivers a unique brand of unfiltered content joined by some of the biggest names in entertainment/sports to share their journey and discuss trending topics in the culture. Joined by his daughter Rachel Renee' and Producer Ken, Holdin Court Podcast brilliantly blends the urban experience with current topics as guests document their life experiences and rise to fame. Holdin Court Podcast has risen tremendously in popularity and is one of the cultures top celebrity and music industry podcast. Previous guest have included Snoop Dogg, Ice T, Tank, Tiffany Haddish, Kristanna Loken, Lavell Crawford, Natasha Graziano, Eric Bellinger, Bone Thugz-N-Harmony, Matt Barnes, Zab Judah, Master P, Michael Jai White, J Prince, and Tech N9ne to name a few.
